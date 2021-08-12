250+ creative Spotify playlist names for all kinds of music lovers
Spotify is an incredibly popular music platform where millions of people listen to their favourite songs and have an option to save them to their library. The streaming platform also comes with a handy opportunity to create a playlist from songs you love or group tracks of the same genre together. What are some interesting playlist names one can use?
Numerous things go into naming a playlist. For some people, the name is simply a reflection of the mood the songs in the playlist represent. For other people, it is a quick guide on what to expect from the playlist. Whatever the reason, this guide will help you choose a great playlist name.
The best Spotify playlist names
Naming your Spotify playlist should not be too hard. One has wide-ranging choices when it comes to choosing names. These range from the outright hilarious names to the more serious ones and everything in between. Here is a look at suitable names for various genres and moods.
Funny playlist names
When it comes to music, some people believe things are never that serious. If this sounds like you, here are some hilarious playlist names for Spotify.
- Songs that make no sense
- Listen, don't read
- Singles feeling heartbreak
- Songs with nothing but beat drops
- Idk what to call this playlist, but it's fun
- Songs ruined by TikTok
- Songs that make studying bore less
- POV: you are rich
- You were a mean girl in the 2000s
- My emo phases
- Say cheese
- 404 not found
- Smelly cat
- Big Brother is watching you
- Prince cheeseburger
- I love pizza
- My inner demons
- Plastic Barbie doll
- They stole my idea
- Boring the neighbours
- I'm a child of the 90s.
Creative playlist names
While names like 'best songs of 1900' are quite common on music streaming platforms, one does not have to be limited to such. Instead, why not choose a creative option? What are some good Spotify playlist names for the creative mind? Well, here is a quick look.
- Honeysuckle daydream
- Paris lights
- Aurora Borealis
- Tangerine glow
- Dragon's blood
- Cellophane rainbow
- Sugary euphoria
- Soft violet clouds
- Amaryllis petals
- Midnight glitter
- Cotton castle
- Faraway
- Angel dust
- Brain waves
- Morningstar
Sad playlist names
What are some good playlist names for a collection of sad songs? As life would have it, most people experience ups and downs. Sad songs arose from feelings of loss, heartbreak, grief, and sorrow. Here are some excellent names for that sad playlist.
- A hole inside my heart
- Crying at a party
- Therapy session
- In my feels
- Drowning
- Full of despair
- Sad tunes
- It will rain
- Going to get over you
- Heartbreaker
- I won't give up
- Bad day
- Losing hope
- I miss you
- 3 am
- Mixed feelings
- Sad 2 see you go
- Silence of tears
- Rainy nights
- Echoes and silence
Aesthetic playlist names
Have you ever come across a playlist so aesthetically named that you just wanted to listen to it? Well, your playlist can have the same effect by giving it an aesthetic name. Here are some great options.
- It's summer 1983, and you fell in love somewhere in northern Italy
- Vintage playlist, but you're a teenager in love
- Songs that make you feel like a misunderstood villain
- Songs for when you're growing up too fast
- Late night vibes
- A folk mix for fairies
- Dark royalty core aesthetic playlist
- Songs to listen to while thinking of someone
- A playlist that will make you feel like the main character
- A light academia classical study playlist
Rock playlist names
Rock songs have always been associated with energy, showmanship, and a flow of emotion. Here are some names you can give your rock playlist on Spotify.
- Viral dreams
- Progressive rock ballads
- Chains of Angel
- Solid rock for summer
- A look back in time
- Break Guitar Solos
- Cave of Rock & Roll
- Highway Selects
- 90s Joys
- The celebrated rock stars
Rap playlist names
If rap and hip-hop are your genres of choice, here are some names you can give your playlists on Spotify.
- Feeling Gangsta
- Dope songs
- Be easy, be free
- That's a rap
- Sicko mode
- Drinks on me
- Str8 vibin'
- Preparing to fly
- Lighter ride
- Get lit, stay lit
What are some cool playlist names for Indie music?
Independent music (also commonly known as indie music or simply indie) is music that is produced independently from commercial record labels or their subsidiaries. Here are some nice Indie playlist names.
- Chillout alternative
- Discover Covers
- The sound of sunshine
- Garage funk
- Journey to IDK
- Feel-Good Indie
- Fresh Indie
- Future Hyper pop
- Gold Metropolis
- New Outliers
Country playlist names
Country music has a massive following across the globe. With numerous popular names such as Kenny Rogers and Don Williams, this genre has been associated with great music for ages. Here are some things you can name your country music playlist.
- Yee to my Haw
- Livin' the farm life
- Country Tunes
- Land for Miles
- Cowboy like me
- That Southern accent
- Old Country Love
- Romanticizing Life
- Stories of country life
- Storytellers of the past
R&B playlist names
Rhythm and blues, frequently abbreviated as R&B, is a genre of popular music that originated in African American communities in the early 1940s. Here are some nice R&B playlist names.
- Vibes
- Really be vibin' doe
- All day, every day
- Dancing the night away
- Jamming out to
- Best bops
- All time bops
- Feeling good
- Unlikely youth
- Mega hit crash
- Summer beach party
- Teen mixtape
Grunge playlist names
Grunge, at times referred to as the Seattle sound, is an alternative rock genre and subculture that emerged during the mid-1980s in the American Pacific Northwest. Here are some grunge playlist names one can choose from.
- A couple of hours after sunset
- Angel of the morning
- Back in the days
- Daydreaming'
- Do you feel the music?
- Entire life crisis
- Hold me in your arms
- I saw you in a dream
- It's not a phase, mom. It's a lifestyle
- My comfort zones
- My lonely days
- Out of control
- Pulsations of the stars
- Sad hours
- Say goodbye to our galaxy
- Skateboarding at night
- Stars are always dancing
- That night I looked at you
- The future stars today, not tomorrow
- Things I can't say out loud
- To the end of time
- Unspoken thoughts
- When the soul listens
- Windows down
- You're unique
Sassy playlist names
Do you want your playlist to have a top-of-the-world vibe? Then, give your playlist these sassy names.
- Girl power
- Happy as hell
- I can't talk right now because I'm doing hot girl things
- Liberating
- Queen music
- Songs that make you feel like a baddie
- Strong hits
- Too cool for school
- Tough times don't last
- You're the top female character
Hindi playlist names
Bollywood films and television shows hugely popularized Hindu music. Here are some names for your Hindi playlists.
- Hindi songs
- The best of Hindi
- Romantic Hindi music
- Everything Indian
- A touch of Hindi
Chill playlist names
Music has always been one way people relax after long days at work or school. Here are some names that give your playlist that chill vibe.
- After a long day of school
- Better feelings
- Deeper
- Breathing easy at the beach
- Calm as a seaside shelter
- Of cold nights and great vibes
- Chill in summer
- Don't worry baby; we'll be alright
- Dope days, chill nights, good company, and relaxed vibes
- It's about time
- Liking the slow jam
- Sunrise moments
- Happiness in waves
- Inspiring music for your soul
- Trying to chill
- The long drive playlist
- The morning commute playlist
- Mentally on the beach
- Music for the day
- Relaxing classical music for quiet nights in
- Songs for the best sleep
- Smooth flowing
- Songs to wind down to
- Modern soul food
- The best songs for work
- The coolest songs to listen to while doing homework
- The sun rises again
- Vibing by yourself
- Waking up to everything
- Water, hair, and tan lines
- Wild, barefoot, and free
Gospel playlist names
Here are some excellent names for those Christian music playlists.
- Anointed
- Ark people
- Because he lives
- Breathe & Worship
- Call to Worship
- Camp band worship
- Collective joy
- Dedicated
- Enduring through the winter rain
- Fields of grace
- Free to praise him!!!
- He will make a way
- Hosanna
- Hallelujah
- In me, you dwell
- Inspiration and praise
- Isaiah 43:2
- It is well
- Leaning on Jesus
- No limits
- No other name
- Overcomers
- Praise & Worship
- Purity
- Raining nights
- Sacred star
- Sanctified
- Seeing the light
- Spirit comes
- Taste and see that the lord is good
- The sweetest name
- Uplifting Christian music
- Wisdom heard
- Worship
Jazz playlist names
Jazz has always been associated with everything elegant and sophisticated in music. If you are a fan of this genre and have created a beautiful playlist, here are some names you can give it.
- 50 shades of twilight
- Background Jazz
- Beautiful tunes
- Billboard mashup
- Bourbon jazz
- Feel good hits
- Free form jazz
- Free jazz
- Gin-soaked daydreams
- Groove zone
- I cried a river over you
- Jazz background
- Jazz best
- Jazz drums
- Jazz piano
- Jazz romance
- Jazz samba
- Jazz vintage
- Jazz vocal
- Jazzy jazz
- Jazzy romance
- Kino's bar
- Make it perfect
- Peaceful nights
- Relax jazz
- Relaxing Jazz
- Rhapsody in midcentury ii
- Saturday jazz soup
- Sauter coupé
- Saxophone jazz
- Serene satisfaction
- Smooth chill out
- Spiritual jazz
- The scientist's library
- The warmth
- Trumpet jazz
- Vintage jazz
- Wasting an hour together
Tips for choosing a good Spotify playlist name
Here are some quick tips for choosing the ideal playlist name for Spotify.
- Keep your name as short as possible. People do not want to read an entire paragraph.
- Ensure your name is relevant to the playlist's content.
- Feel free to use action verbs and add some assonance or alliteration.
- Be creative. Avoid names that sound like everyone else's playlists.
Coming up with the ideal playlist names may often sound somewhat complicated. However, it does not have to be so. This guide will help you choose the ideal name for your playlist regardless of the genre.
