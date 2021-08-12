250+ creative Spotify playlist names for all kinds of music lovers

Spotify is an incredibly popular music platform where millions of people listen to their favourite songs and have an option to save them to their library. The streaming platform also comes with a handy opportunity to create a playlist from songs you love or group tracks of the same genre together. What are some interesting playlist names one can use?

Numerous things go into naming a playlist. For some people, the name is simply a reflection of the mood the songs in the playlist represent. For other people, it is a quick guide on what to expect from the playlist. Whatever the reason, this guide will help you choose a great playlist name.

The best Spotify playlist names

Naming your Spotify playlist should not be too hard. One has wide-ranging choices when it comes to choosing names. These range from the outright hilarious names to the more serious ones and everything in between. Here is a look at suitable names for various genres and moods.

Funny playlist names

When it comes to music, some people believe things are never that serious. If this sounds like you, here are some hilarious playlist names for Spotify.

Songs that make no sense

Listen, don't read

Singles feeling heartbreak

Songs with nothing but beat drops

Idk what to call this playlist, but it's fun

Songs ruined by TikTok

Songs that make studying bore less

POV: you are rich

You were a mean girl in the 2000s

My emo phases

Say cheese

404 not found

Smelly cat

Big Brother is watching you

Prince cheeseburger

I love pizza

My inner demons

Plastic Barbie doll

They stole my idea

Boring the neighbours

I'm a child of the 90s.

Creative playlist names

While names like 'best songs of 1900' are quite common on music streaming platforms, one does not have to be limited to such. Instead, why not choose a creative option? What are some good Spotify playlist names for the creative mind? Well, here is a quick look.

Honeysuckle daydream

Paris lights

Aurora Borealis

Tangerine glow

Dragon's blood

Cellophane rainbow

Sugary euphoria

Soft violet clouds

Amaryllis petals

Midnight glitter

Cotton castle

Faraway

Angel dust

Brain waves

Morningstar

Sad playlist names

What are some good playlist names for a collection of sad songs? As life would have it, most people experience ups and downs. Sad songs arose from feelings of loss, heartbreak, grief, and sorrow. Here are some excellent names for that sad playlist.

A hole inside my heart

Crying at a party

Therapy session

In my feels

Drowning

Full of despair

Sad tunes

It will rain

Going to get over you

Heartbreaker

I won't give up

Bad day

Losing hope

I miss you

3 am

Mixed feelings

Sad 2 see you go

Silence of tears

Rainy nights

Echoes and silence

Aesthetic playlist names

Have you ever come across a playlist so aesthetically named that you just wanted to listen to it? Well, your playlist can have the same effect by giving it an aesthetic name. Here are some great options.

It's summer 1983, and you fell in love somewhere in northern Italy

Vintage playlist, but you're a teenager in love

Songs that make you feel like a misunderstood villain

Songs for when you're growing up too fast

Late night vibes

A folk mix for fairies

Dark royalty core aesthetic playlist

Songs to listen to while thinking of someone

A playlist that will make you feel like the main character

A light academia classical study playlist

Rock playlist names

Rock songs have always been associated with energy, showmanship, and a flow of emotion. Here are some names you can give your rock playlist on Spotify.

Viral dreams

Progressive rock ballads

Chains of Angel

Solid rock for summer

A look back in time

Break Guitar Solos

Cave of Rock & Roll

Highway Selects

90s Joys

The celebrated rock stars

Rap playlist names

If rap and hip-hop are your genres of choice, here are some names you can give your playlists on Spotify.

Feeling Gangsta

Dope songs

Be easy, be free

That's a rap

Sicko mode

Drinks on me

Str8 vibin'

Preparing to fly

Lighter ride

Get lit, stay lit

What are some cool playlist names for Indie music?

Independent music (also commonly known as indie music or simply indie) is music that is produced independently from commercial record labels or their subsidiaries. Here are some nice Indie playlist names.

Chillout alternative

Discover Covers

The sound of sunshine

Garage funk

Journey to IDK

Feel-Good Indie

Fresh Indie

Future Hyper pop

Gold Metropolis

New Outliers

Country playlist names

Country music has a massive following across the globe. With numerous popular names such as Kenny Rogers and Don Williams, this genre has been associated with great music for ages. Here are some things you can name your country music playlist.

Yee to my Haw

Livin' the farm life

Country Tunes

Land for Miles

Cowboy like me

That Southern accent

Old Country Love

Romanticizing Life

Stories of country life

Storytellers of the past

R&B playlist names

Rhythm and blues, frequently abbreviated as R&B, is a genre of popular music that originated in African American communities in the early 1940s. Here are some nice R&B playlist names.

Vibes

Really be vibin' doe

All day, every day

Dancing the night away

Jamming out to

Best bops

All time bops

Feeling good

Unlikely youth

Mega hit crash

Summer beach party

Teen mixtape

Grunge playlist names

Grunge, at times referred to as the Seattle sound, is an alternative rock genre and subculture that emerged during the mid-1980s in the American Pacific Northwest. Here are some grunge playlist names one can choose from.

A couple of hours after sunset

Angel of the morning

Back in the days

Daydreaming'

Do you feel the music?

Entire life crisis

Hold me in your arms

I saw you in a dream

It's not a phase, mom. It's a lifestyle

My comfort zones

My lonely days

Out of control

Pulsations of the stars

Sad hours

Say goodbye to our galaxy

Skateboarding at night

Stars are always dancing

That night I looked at you

The future stars today, not tomorrow

Things I can't say out loud

To the end of time

Unspoken thoughts

When the soul listens

Windows down

You're unique

Sassy playlist names

Do you want your playlist to have a top-of-the-world vibe? Then, give your playlist these sassy names.

Girl power

Happy as hell

I can't talk right now because I'm doing hot girl things

Liberating

Queen music

Songs that make you feel like a baddie

Strong hits

Too cool for school

Tough times don't last

You're the top female character

Hindi playlist names

Bollywood films and television shows hugely popularized Hindu music. Here are some names for your Hindi playlists.

Hindi songs

The best of Hindi

Romantic Hindi music

Everything Indian

A touch of Hindi

Chill playlist names

Music has always been one way people relax after long days at work or school. Here are some names that give your playlist that chill vibe.

After a long day of school

Better feelings

Deeper

Breathing easy at the beach

Calm as a seaside shelter

Of cold nights and great vibes

Chill in summer

Don't worry baby; we'll be alright

Dope days, chill nights, good company, and relaxed vibes

It's about time

Liking the slow jam

Sunrise moments

Happiness in waves

Inspiring music for your soul

Trying to chill

The long drive playlist

The morning commute playlist

Mentally on the beach

Music for the day

Relaxing classical music for quiet nights in

Songs for the best sleep

Smooth flowing

Songs to wind down to

Modern soul food

The best songs for work

The coolest songs to listen to while doing homework

The sun rises again

Vibing by yourself

Waking up to everything

Water, hair, and tan lines

Wild, barefoot, and free

Gospel playlist names

Here are some excellent names for those Christian music playlists.

Anointed

Ark people

Because he lives

Breathe & Worship

Call to Worship

Camp band worship

Collective joy

Dedicated

Enduring through the winter rain

Fields of grace

Free to praise him!!!

He will make a way

Hosanna

Hallelujah

In me, you dwell

Inspiration and praise

Isaiah 43:2

It is well

Leaning on Jesus

No limits

No other name

Overcomers

Praise & Worship

Purity

Raining nights

Sacred star

Sanctified

Seeing the light

Spirit comes

Taste and see that the lord is good

The sweetest name

Uplifting Christian music

Wisdom heard

Worship

Jazz playlist names

Jazz has always been associated with everything elegant and sophisticated in music. If you are a fan of this genre and have created a beautiful playlist, here are some names you can give it.

50 shades of twilight

Background Jazz

Beautiful tunes

Billboard mashup

Bourbon jazz

Feel good hits

Free form jazz

Free jazz

Gin-soaked daydreams

Groove zone

I cried a river over you

Jazz background

Jazz best

Jazz drums

Jazz piano

Jazz romance

Jazz samba

Jazz vintage

Jazz vocal

Jazzy jazz

Jazzy romance

Kino's bar

Make it perfect

Peaceful nights

Relax jazz

Relaxing Jazz

Rhapsody in midcentury ii

Saturday jazz soup

Sauter coupé

Saxophone jazz

Serene satisfaction

Smooth chill out

Spiritual jazz

The scientist's library

The warmth

Trumpet jazz

Vintage jazz

Wasting an hour together

Tips for choosing a good Spotify playlist name

Here are some quick tips for choosing the ideal playlist name for Spotify.

Keep your name as short as possible. People do not want to read an entire paragraph.

Ensure your name is relevant to the playlist's content.

Feel free to use action verbs and add some assonance or alliteration.

Be creative. Avoid names that sound like everyone else's playlists.

Coming up with the ideal playlist names may often sound somewhat complicated. However, it does not have to be so. This guide will help you choose the ideal name for your playlist regardless of the genre.

