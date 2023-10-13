The longest song on Spotify: tracks that seem to last forever

Music is a profound journey into the depths of the soul, a sublime art form that resonates within the core of humanity. In its glory, Spotify realised the importance of sweet, relaxing music and created amazing playlists with the help of various artists. Which is the longest song on Spotify? Discover a list of some of the longest tracks on the music streaming platform.

Spotify logo, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Photo: Thilina Kaluthotage

Source: Getty Images

Spotify is a popular music streaming platform that allows users to listen to a vast library of songs, albums, and playlists from various artists and genres. This digital platform is loved by many for its generous offers and personalised playlists.

What is the longest song on Spotify?

The longest song on Spotify plays for many hours non-stop. All of these songs entertain different people according to their song preferences. Here is a list of some of the longest songs on the music streaming platform. However, this list is subject to change as new tracks are added to the platform.

1. The Things They Did For Me Out of Love — Yeule- 4:44:01

This is the longest song ever on Spotify now, playing for 4 hours and 44 minutes. Unlike the normal songs, Yeule's song doesn't have traditional lyrics but rather consists of various sonic elements, textures, and soundscapes.

It gives listeners a unique auditory experience, allowing them to connect with it in their own way. This can be among your top songs if you want to relax and let go of all the negative energy around you.

2. The Rise and Fall of Bossanova Section IV" by PC III — 4:20:54

The Rise and Fall of Bossanova Section IV is a popular song released in 2016. It is one of the long ambience tracks that can be used while working or studying to help you relax.

3. H-Productions Megasession 2006 by Cari Lekebusch — 3:05:53

Do you love DJ mix tapes and blends in a track? Then, H-Productions Megasession 2006 is a great song for you. It is among the longest songs on Spotify, running for over three hours non-stop.

The song was released by Cari Lekebusch, a Swedish artist. This is one of the tracks showcasing the energy and creativity of the genre in 2006.

4. In the Garden by P C III — 3:01:50

This is another outstanding piece by an artist known for creating experimental and ambient music, P C III. It is a perfect track for the days you just want background music while you work, relax, or maybe even meditate.

5. Deep House Extravaganza Deluxe by Continuous DJ Mix — 2:44:35

You cannot talk about the longest Spotify song without mentioning the Continuous DJ Mix song, Deep House Extravaganza Deluxe. The song is a mix of various artists, giving you a flavour of different beats and song genres.

6. 2h Continuous mix by Eddie Silverton — 2:12:14

Eddie Silverton is a stage name for a DJ and producer born as Michał Mirecki from Warsaw, Poland, now based in Bjärred, Sweden. He is the talent behind one of the longest songs on Spotify, 2h Continuous Mix. The track was released in 2008, lasting 2 hours, 12 minutes and 14 seconds.

7. Symphony of the Crown Pt. 1 by Earthena — 2:00:00

Symphony of the Crown by Earthena is the world's longest Spotify playlist on their soundtrack. The original soundtrack lasts for two days non-stop. However, Spotify has simplified the song by splitting it, hence getting 2 hours of the song on the platform. The popular song was composed for a whole year and was released on 1 October 2021.

8. To Our Yes by P C III — 1:59:55

To Our Yes is a previous Guinness World Record holder as the world's longest officially released song. This entered the record books in 1997. However, as time passed, many other songs came up and took over the title, even though the song's accolades cannot be disputed.

9. Curle 25 - Continuous Mix by Fader — 1:45:19

Curle 25 - (Continuous Mix) by Fader may not be the longest Spotify playlist, but it's a captivating blend of electronic beats, showcasing Curle Recordings' diverse catalogue. Fader's expert curation weaves a continuous sonic journey, proving that quality often outweighs quantity in music.

10. Mirror Reaper by Bell Witch — 1:45:15

Mirror Reaper by Bell Witch is indeed one of the longest songs available on Spotify, stretching for approximately 1 hour and 45 minutes. This monumental track, released in 2017, is an epic journey through funeral doom metal. The song evokes a sombre mood, and you can listen to this track mostly when you are mourning the loss of a loved one.

11. Preonomie by Vomir — 1:16:24

This is a masterpiece produced by the French harsh noise artist Vomir, whose real name is Romain Perrot. The track was released in 2010 and consists of a continuous wall of noise for an extended duration.

12. Late Night Tales: Four Tet - Continuous Mix — 1:12:17

Late Night Tales: Four Tet is a music compilation series known for its continuous mixes curated by famous artists, including Kieran Hebden, well known for his stage name, Four Tet.

Four Tet has used this track to showcase his talent in electronic music with a blend of experimental tracks. It is a great music blend for late-night listening or relaxation.

13. Watermusic II by William Basinski – 1: 06:37

Watermusic II features among the longest songs on Spotify for its 1 hour and 6 minutes duration. It is one of William Basinski's works in the ambient and experimental music genres. The track features some of his songs, such as Melancholia, Lamentations, and The Clocktower of the Line.

14. Dlp 1.1 by William Basinski — 1:03:35

This track was released on 2 September 2014. It is one of the longest songs on Spotify, playing for over an hour. The mind behind this track is a man known for his disintegration loops and experimental music, William Basinski.

15. Light of Day, Day of Darkness by Green Carnation —1:00:05

Light of Day, Day of Darkness is among the longest song titles on Spotify. It is Green Carnation's track composed of metal music. It lasts for a little over an hour, and it stems out of the death of Tchort's daughter.

16. Stalker by Dean Blunt — 1:00:02

Stalker is a track by the British artist Dean Blunt. Dean Blunt is known for his eclectic and experimental approach to music, often defying genre boundaries and incorporating electronic, hip-hop, and avant-garde elements into his work.

What is the longest album on Spotify?

Deep Zone Project has tried to answer this question by producing an album known as The Longest Album on Spotify. The album was produced on 1 April 2017, and it has a total of 125 songs.

The longest song on Spotify lasts for 4 hours and 44 minutes. Such songs have a long-lasting effect on the listener, calming one's soul and relaxing one's mind. Spotify has several songs that play for longer hours, as shown in the list above. Most of them are DJ mixes, and some are metal music.

Legit.ng recently published a list of the richest Nollywood actresses. The Nigerian film industry has many beautiful and talented actresses who have amassed wealth and riches from their acting skills. Their hard work has earned them financial success.

The list includes actresses featured in numerous productions and are household names in the industry. This includes Genevieve Nnaji, Ibinabo Fiberesima, Funke Akindele, Omotola Jalade and Ekeinde.

Source: Legit.ng