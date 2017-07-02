How to transfer airtime on Airtel in 2022: a comprehensive guide

Are you looking for a guide on how to transfer airtime on Airtel? It is not a difficult process. Find out how to use the Me2U service from Airtel that allows its subscribers to perform Airtel airtime transfer wherever they are.

Here is the ultimate guide on how to transfer airtime from Airtel to Airtel using the Me2U service.

The ultimate guide on how to transfer airtime on Airtel

Airtel Me2U is a service that allows subscribers to share or transfer their airtime with friends and loved ones. The service is free of charge, and it is applicable for Airtel to Airtel subscribers only.

Another interesting fact is that you earn extra 4% when you buy airtime of N20,000 and above through the self-care app and share with customers using Me2U. Great, right?

Without further ado, here is how to share airtime on Airtel:

You just need to dial *432*AirtelNumber*Amount#

It is important to note that:

The Airtel transfer code for this transaction is *432*AirtelNumber*Amount#

There is no service fee for this kind of transfer.

There is no limitation to the number of times you can transfer in a day, a week or in a month.

There is also no limitation on amount that can be transferred.

No subscription or set up is required for this kind of transfer.

Who is eligible for this service?

Only Airtel prepaid customers can use this service to share airtime with one another.

What tariff plan is allowed for this service?

All Airtel prepaid tariff plans are allowed for the Me2U service.

How to share data on Airtel

What about sharing data and not airtime?

To share data, you will use the Data Me2U service. This is a special service that allows an Airtel subscriber to show love to another Airtel subscriber by transferring a portion of their existing data allowance to the other person.

To access the service, dial *141# then select the Gift or Share Data option. Thereafter, select Data Me2U. And that is how to share Airtel data.

Also note that the regular bundle plans, such as the Weekly/Daily Bundles, Monthly Bundles, and Mega Packs can be shared using the service.

How to recharge your Airtel line from your bank account

Did you know that you can actually recharge your Airtel line from your bank account in Nigeria if the Airtel line is linked to your bank account? Yes, this convenient service is available.

All you need to do is to remember one code, *444#, which you will use to perform this transaction.

Using this code, you can:

Recharge for yourself

Recharge for your friends and family

Buy data bundles for yourself

Buy data bundle for your friends and family

But how does it work?

Just dial *444# or *444*Amount#

or Select the service/product option you want

Select the payment option, either through your bank or use a Debit card

It is also important to take note of the following:

*444# is absolutely free to use. There are no service charges and no hidden costs.

is absolutely free to use. There are no service charges and no hidden costs. You do not need a smart phone to use this service. All mobile telephones can be used.

You can access this service at any time of the day from the comfort of your location.

The minimum top-up value you can recharge is N50

So, now you have all information you need to know concerning how to transfer airtime on Airtel. For more helpful and interesting guides, keep reading Legit.ng.

