The Federal Government plans to launch the digital postcode system in Nigeria in June 2023

Digital postcodes would improve mail delivery, emergency response, healthcare delivery, revenue collection, utility bills distribution, and reduce insecurity

It would also enhance the issuance of IDs, passports, licenses, banking, and address verification services

The Federal Government of Nigeria has announced plans to launch a digital postcode system in a bid to revive the country's postal service.

The new system is set to launch in June 2023 and will be designed to facilitate efficient mail delivery and enhance emergency response from security agencies.

Adeyemi Sunday Adepoju the Postmaster General of the Federation and CEO of the Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) disclosed this at a recent two-day workshop and retreat.

In his address, Adepoju highlighted the benefits of the new system.

Efficient mail delivery: The digital postcode system will enable accurate and efficient mail delivery, reducing the incidence of lost or misdirected mails.

Improved security: The system will enhance security agencies' response to emergencies, thereby reducing the incidence of banditry, kidnapping and internet scams.

Enhanced healthcare delivery system: The digital postcode system will help create an effective healthcare delivery system by enabling healthcare providers to accurately locate patients and track the distribution of medical supplies and equipment.

Adequate revenue and tax collections: The system will help to improve revenue and tax collections, as it will enable government agencies to easily identify and track taxable individuals and businesses.

Efficient utility bills distribution: The digital postcode system will enable accurate and efficient distribution of utility bills such as electricity and water bills.

Boost to the economy: The digital postcode system will help boost the Nigerian economy by enhancing the ease of doing business and attracting foreign investment.

Reduced insecurity: The system will contribute to reducing insecurity in the country by enhancing security agencies' ability to respond to emergencies and track criminal activities.

Seamless issuance of driver’s licenses, National Identity Management number, international passport, banking services, and other address verification services: The digital postcode system will enable seamless issuance of these documents and services, making it easier for citizens to access them.

How the digital postcode will work

According to Adepoju, the digital postcode system will use a systematic framework of alpha-numeric characters from State, Local Government Areas, Postcode Districts, Postcode Areas and Postcode Units to ensure that every part of the country is effectively captured.

The technical partners involved in the project are expected to work closely with NIPOST to fast-track and actualize the program, Punch reports

The launch of the digital postcode system is seen as a critical step towards reviving the country's postal service, which has struggled to keep pace with the digital age.

