Ximena Saenz’s age, real name, birthday, net worth

Ximena Saenz is a TikTok star and social media influencer from Mexico. She is widely known for sharing lip-syncs and dancing videos on TikTok, where she boasts a considerable following. What is Ximena Saenz's age? Explore the life of the TikToker to get to know her better.

Saenz in a game shop (L). The TikToker sits on the table wearing red and white Nike sports shoes (R). Photo: @ximena.saenzz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Saenz began her TikTok journey in July 2021. She has accumulated a substantial following on social media platforms, especially on TikTok and Instagram. Ximena Saenz's bio highlights some of the most exciting facts you didn't know about her.

Profile summary

Real name Ximena Villanueva Nickname Saenz Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 2004 Age 19 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Mexico Current residence Miami, Florida, United States Nationality Mexican-American Ethnicity Latina Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'3" Height in centimetres 160 Weight in pounds 56 Weight in kilograms 123 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 32-28-32 Body measurements in centimetres 81-71-81 Relationship status Single Profession TikTok star, social media influencer Net worth $100 thousand–$1 million

What is Ximena Saenz's age?

She is 19 years old as of 2023. The social media sensation was born on 16 May 2004. Her zodiac sign is Taurus. She is an American-Mexican citizen of Latina ethnicity.

What is Ximena Saenz's real name? Her birth name is Ximena Villanueva. She was born in Mexico and later relocated to the United States. She has a stepbrother whom she has featured on her TikTok page.

Career

Saenz is a social media influencer who rose to stardom on TikTok for sharing lip-syncs and dancing videos on the platform. Her first video was uploaded in 2021. As of this writing, her TikTok account has over 143 thousand followers.

She is also active and famous on Instagram, with 432 thousand followers at the time of writing. She primarily shares her photos in swimsuits. The social media influencer is also active . Additionally, she shares exclusive content with her fans with varying charges.

She created her self-titled YouTube channel on 12 July 2022. She mainly uploads her TikTok videos on the channel.

What is Ximena Saenz's net worth?

According to Idol Networth, the TikTok star's alleged net worth ranges between $100 thousand and $1 million. Her primary source of income is from her social media endeavours.

Saenz in a purple outfit and white handbag (L). The TikTok star sitting in a car (R). Photo: @ximena.saenzz on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

FAQs

Who is Ximena Saenz? She is an American TikTok star and social media influencer. How old is Ximena Saenz? She is 19 years old as of 2023. What is Ximena Saenz's birthday? She marks her birthday on 16 May. What is Ximena Saenz's real name? Her real name is Ximena Villanueva. What is Ximena Saenz's nationality? She is an American-Mexican national. What is Ximena Saenz's ethnicity? She is of Latina ethnicity. Where does Ximena Saenz live? She reportedly resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

Ximena Saenz's age is 19 years old as of 2023. She is an internet personality who has become famous due to her lip-syncs and dance videos on TikTok. She currently resides in Miami, Florida, United States.

Source: Legit.ng