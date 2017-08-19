How to check Glo number in Nigeria: Complete guide 2022

There are many Glo customers in Nigeria, but some cannot say their numbers aloud from their heads. Since the country has multiple telecommunications companies and people are allowed to own several lines from different networks, most Nigerians have not memorized all the numbers they use.

Learn how to know your Glo number today because a time will come when you might have to share it with people. You do not have to save your mobile phone numbers in your phone book or write it in a hardcopy notebook. There is an easy way of retrieving your Glo number from your phone.

How to check Glo number in Nigeria

Glo is among the best networks in Nigeria because its airtime call rates and data packages are cheaper than some networks. If you would love to know how to check your Glo number, use any of the following alternatives:

Call a four-digit number.

Use a multi-network USSD code for confirming a Glo number.

Confirm your Glo tariff plan.

Call your phone contacts.

Glo network is the best for all income earners. Most of its subscribers use the lowest-charging tariffs to save money. As a result, the company's customer base increases yearly. You should also know that Glo Mobile has 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G mobile networks. 5G could achieve browsing and download speeds about 10 to 20 times faster in the real world.

1. How to know my Glo number by calling a four-digit number

Insert your Glo sim card into your phone, turn the gadget on, and call 1244. You will receive an activation code from Glo, and an automated voice will dictate your number, digit by digit.

2. How to check number on Glo using a multi-network USSD code

If you are wondering how to check my Glo number fast, dial *135*8#. Your mobile phone's screen will display the number with the country code. Therefore, replace 234 with 0 (e.g. 23408045654321 to 08045654321).

This is also a simple way to learn how to check your number on Glo. You can use this method regardless of your telecommunications company sim card. It does not matter if it is a Glo, MTN, 9Mobile, or an Airtel line.

3. Here is how to check my number on Glo by confirming my tariff plan

Learn how to get my Glo number by confirming the tariff plan. Put your Glo sim card in your phone, turn it on, and follow these instructions.

Dial *777# on your device.

on your device. Select 4 (My tariff plan).

Select 3 (My number).

Your phone will display your Glo number on the screen.

4. Call or text your phone contacts.

Insert your Glo sim card in your phone, turn it on, and call or text anyone near you. The number displayed on their phone is your Glo number.

This is the simplest way to know your mobile number for any network, but be careful not to do this with strangers because you might share your number with malicious strangers.

You are recommended to use other alternatives if you are not near someone trustworthy enough to text or call to check your number.

Checking your Glo number is an automated process of three minutes or less. Therefore, learn how to check Glo numbers using all methods discussed above because none of them will make you spend a dime on credit or data bundles.

