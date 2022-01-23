Peyton Coffee’s biography: age, height, birthday, family, boyfriend

Peyton CoffeeWho is Peyton Coffee? She is the daughter of Jason Coffee, a renowned TikTok star. Like her father, she is also a prominent social media personality with a massive following.

The social media personality poses for a solo picture. Photo: @peytoncoffee

Source: Instagram

Peyton Coffee became famous not only for being Jason Coffee's daughter but also for her content on social media that caught the attention of many people. She has gradually learnt the art of social media entertainment and is now a pro on TikTok and Instagram.

Profile summary

Full name : Peyton Coffee

: Peyton Coffee Gender : Female

: Female Date of birth : 28 January 2004

: 28 January 2004 Age : 18 years old (as of 2022)

: 18 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Place of birth : California, USA

: California, USA Current residence : Hawaii, USA

: Hawaii, USA Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : White

: White Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Sexuality : Straight

: Straight Height in feet : 5’7”

: 5’7” Height in centimetres : 170

: 170 Weight in pounds : 115

: 115 Weight in kilograms : 52

: 52 Body measurements in inches : 32-24-33

: 32-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres : 81-61-83

: 81-61-83 Hair colour : Light Brown

: Light Brown Eye colour : Green

: Green Mother : Chassy Coffee

: Chassy Coffee Father : Jason Coffee

: Jason Coffee Siblings : 2

: 2 Relationship status : Single

: Single Profession : Social media personality

: Social media personality Net worth : $300,000

: $300,000 Instagram : @peytoncoffee

: @peytoncoffee TikTok: @peytoncoffee

Peyton Coffee’s bio

The young entertainer was born 28 January 2004 in California, USA, to Chassy and Jason Coffee. She is the couple's only daughter and was raised alongside her two brothers, Caleb and Isaac. Peyton Coffee’s brothers are also upcoming entertainers.

Peyton Coffee’s family moved from California to Hawaii, where they settled.

Does Peyton Coffee have a twin?

Peyton does not have a twin. She is the second-born child in the family of Jason Coffee. Her eldest brother, Isaac Coffee, was born on 23 July 1999, and her youngest brother, Caleb, was born on 28 March 2005. Isaac is a dancer, while Caleb is a TikTok star.

How old is Peyton Coffee?

Peyton Coffee’s age is 18 years as of January 2022.

The TikTok sensation enjoys an outdoor moment. Photo: @peytoncoffee

Source: Instagram

When is Peyton Coffee’s birthday?

The TikTok sensation marks her birthday on 28 January annually. Her birth sign is Aquarius.

Where does Peyton Coffee live?

Jason Coffee’s daughter resides in Hawaii with her parents and siblings.

Why is Peyton Coffee famous?

Peyton made frequent appearances in her father’s social media videos and became a familiar face among her father’s audience. She learned the art of social media entertainment from her father and established her social media accounts after that.

The young star is well-known for her entertaining content on YouTube and TikTok, comprising comedic videos, pranks, dance clips, Q&A sessions, and personal lifestyle. She has a massive following on both TikTok and Instagram.

How much is Peyton Coffee’s net worth?

According to Biography Daily, the celebrity’s net worth is approximately $300,000. However, the information is unreliable as the source is not verified. Her source of wealth is attributed to income from social media.

Does Peyton Coffee have a boyfriend?

Who is Peyton Coffee’s boyfriend? She is currently single. However, in one of her videos, she revealed that she was seeing someone she did not want to disclose the name. Peyton also admitted to one past relationship, which nobody knew about.

The YouTuber poses for a photo with her father and brother. Photo: @peytoncoffee

Source: Instagram

What is Peyton Coffee’s height and weight?

How tall is Peyton Coffee? She stands at 5 feet and 7 inches (170 cm) tall. Additionally, she weighs approximately 115 pounds (52 kg).

What does Peyton Coffee like?

Peyton is a pet lover. She owns a pet dog which is sometimes seen in her pictures. The star also likes skateboarding and enjoys various outdoor activities such as playing volleyball.

Social media presence

She is active , Instagram, and TikTok. Her Instagram account has 2.5 million followers, while her TikTok account has over 14 million followers. Peyton admitted that she does not know how to use Twitter, and she occasionally uses the account, which has over 4K followers.

Peyton Coffee has achieved quite a lot as a social media personality at a young age. With her creativity in content production, she is bound to have brighter days in her career.

