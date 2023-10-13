Bio of Faith Ordway: height, age, boyfriend, net worth

Faith Ordway is an American social media influencer and fitness model. She rose to prominence on social media sharing workout videos and lifestyle pictures. Learn more about Faith Ordway: height, age, relationship, and net worth.

Faith Ordway during a press conference at BOXPARK Wembley, London. Photo: James Manning (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Even though she is still pursuing her education, Faith Ordway has established her career as a social media influencer. She boasts a massive following across social media platforms and endorses brands. What is Faith Ordway's height? Learn more about the fashion enthusiast in her bio.

Profile summary

Full name Faith Ordway Gender Female Date of birth 23 May 2001 Age 22 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Defiance, Ohio, United States Current residence Estero, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'8" Height in centimetres 173 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 34-24-36 Body measurements in centimetres 86-61-91 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Siblings 1 Relationship status Single College Florida Gulf Coast University Profession Social media influencer, fitness model Net worth $1 million–$2 million Instagram @faithordway TikTok @faithordway7

Biography of Faith Ordway: height, weight, family

The social media influencer was born and raised in Defiance, Ohio, United States. While she has not revealed the details of her parents, she reportedly has one sibling, a sister called Jessica Ordway.

She has been a Florida Gulf Coast University student since 2019. She is pursuing a bachelor of arts degree in marketing.

Where does Faith Ordway live now? She resides in Estero, Florida, United States, pursuing her education and social media entertainment career.

Faith Ordway’s height is 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres). Her weight is estimated to be 123 pounds (56 kilograms). Her measurements are approximately 34-24-36 inches (86-61-91 centimetres).

How old is Faith Ordway?

Faith Ordway’s age is 22 years as of 2023. The fitness enthusiast’s date of birth is 23 May 2001. Her zodiac sign is Gemini.

Why is Faith Ordway famous?

Faith Ordway is a social media influencer and fitness model. She is on Instagram, where she has approximately 1.3 million followers as of writing. She shares her lifestyle pictures on the platform, especially her workout pictures and videos. Additionally, she uses the platform to endorse various brands, such as YoungLa, a clothing brand, and Ryse Fuel, an energy drink.

She is also a famous personality on TikTok, with 4.8 million followers as of writing. She uploads videos about her fitness routines, lip-syncs, workout supplements, and other relatable content and promotes products.

On YouTube, her self-titled channel, created in November 2015, has about 106 thousand subscribers as of writing. She is fond of sharing travel vlogs, videos of workout sessions, and other engaging content.

In January 2023, the Ohio native online personality hit the headlines after facing fellow social media influencer Elle Brooke in a celebrity boxing match. She lost the match via a knockout in the first round of three.

What is Faith Ordway’s net worth?

The fitness model’s net worth is alleged to range between $1 million and $2 million, according to Facty News. She makes her money from social media endeavours, including brand endorsements.

Is Faith Ordway dating anyone?

Who is Faith Ordway’s boyfriend? The social media personality has not disclosed details about her love life; therefore, she is presumably not in a relationship.

Fast facts about Faith Ordway

When is Faith Ordway’s birthday? The social media influencer was born on 23 May 2001. She is 22 as of 2023. What is Faith Ordway’s zodiac sign? Her zodiac sign is Gemini. Where is Faith Ordway from? She hails from Defiance, Ohio and lives in Estero, Florida, United States. How did Faith Ordway become famous? She gained social media prominence by sharing engaging content, such as modelling pictures and workout videos. How much is Faith Ordway worth? Her net worth is alleged be between $1 million and $2 million. Is Faith Ordway in a relationship? She is seemingly not dating anyone. How tall is Faith Ordway? She stands at 5 feet 8 inches (173 centimetres) tall.

Faith Ordway has gradually amassed a following on social media platforms due to her engaging content. The influencer is known for her workout and modelling content. Above are details of Faith Ordway: height, age, and more.

