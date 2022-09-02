What does it mean when she calls you daddy? How to react

Everyone is familiar with the term "daddy", but usually in the context of a father figure. However, the term has recently shifted to the bedroom. More women now use it as a pet name. What does it mean when she calls you daddy? It may be confusing, but you don’t have to be alarmed.

Portrait of a couple. Photo: Jupiterimages

Source: Getty Images

'My girlfriend calls me daddy and I don’t know what to do.' Don’t worry, you're not the only one who's confused. Most people are used to linking the word "daddy" with their fathers. But using this pet name does not mean your girlfriend has incestuous fantasies.

What does it mean when she calls you daddy?

For years, it was assumed that women who call their women daddy do so because they have daddy issues. But, just as it’s normal for you to call her baby, the term daddy has nothing to do with her family. Here are some reasons why your girlfriend calls you daddy.

It turns her on

Why do women call men daddy? Most women who do it use it in a sexual setting. She probably likes it, and it gets her turned on. You shouldn't read too much into it.

She’s trying to turn you on

There is a chance that she did it for you. She could have called you daddy because she thought you would like it or that it would turn you on. The phenomenon has become very common in movies and on blogging sites like Tumblr. She might have watched or read something that suggested that men are turned on when they are called daddy and chose to try it on you.

She means it as a term of endearment

Terms of endearment change with every generation. Just a few years ago, bae was all the rage. Although there are classics like babe and sweetheart that have endured for ages, it is not strange for a new pet name to come up. Daddy is the in-thing now, and in her head, it could be no different from calling you honey.

You are a natural leader

If you’re a man who takes charge and leads well, your girlfriend could feel comfortable calling you daddy. Taking note of when she uses the nickname could help you grasp this better. Doing it mostly in the bedroom could mean that she likes how you take charge in bed.

She recognises you as an authority figure in her life

Couple hugging in apartment near balloons. Photo: @andres-ayrton, pexels.com

Source: UGC

Not everybody can be a leader, and some are comfortable being led. Your girlfriend could like having someone in control who can guide her. In such a case, she would feel comfortable calling you daddy to denote your authority over her and that she likes it.

She trusts and feels safe with you

Fathers are typically very protective and caring. She could have a deep need to feel cared for and protected. If she calls you daddy, it could mean that she greatly depends on you for support, emotionally, financially, or otherwise. She may think you're a good boyfriend, and she looks up to you as her mentor, provider and comforter.

You have children together

Couples often change the pet names they have for each other when they have kids. If you and your partner have children together, this could be why she calls you daddy. Children tend to copy their parents, and if your girlfriend calls you daddy, the kids will do it too. She could be creating some consistency in your home.

She is preparing for married life

Why do girls call their boyfriends daddy when they don’t have kids? She could be preparing for a future where you have kids. If your relationship is serious and likely to lead to marriage and kids, her calling you daddy might be some practice. New pet names take some time to get used to, so she could be trying to get used to seeing you as a dad.

You’re significantly older than her

A significant age difference between a couple could be another reason your girlfriend calls you daddy. Across social media, women usually refer to attractive older men as daddies. Having this pet name used on you could mean that she acknowledges your maturity and is very attracted to you.

You’re physically domineering over her

What does it mean when your girlfriend calls you daddy? It could depend on your physical differences. If you are significantly larger than her physically, she could consider you a gentle giant, particularly if she is tiny.

It’s a cultural thing

Dating someone from a different culture could result in some awkward culture shocks. For instance, it is not uncommon for women to call their significant other daddy in the American South. Similarly, Hispanic women use papi, which means the same thing. Before you panic, find out whether it’s a cultural difference.

It is a fetish

Couple embracing outdoors. Photo: Sam Edwards

Source: Getty Images

Therapists have suggested that modern women may have borrowed the term from sub/dom relationships in the kink community. Traditional sub/dom relationships usually have the woman calling the dominant man master, sir, or other terms of authority. Using daddy signifies submission without being overly formal.

What does it mean when a girl calls you daddy? If she is a member of the kink community, it could mean that she wants you to exercise sexual authority over her. She may want you to give her commands to follow. However, this is a very specific instance. You need to know your girlfriend well enough to know whether this is something she would be into.

She has daddy issues

This is one of the least likely reasons, but it sometimes happens. A girl who never knew her father could be craving that fatherly presence. If you give her the kind of secure love and protection she should have gotten from her father, she could transfer that fatherly respect to you.

This reason also applies to girls who knew their fathers but they fell short in their duties. The father was probably physically absent, working far from home and only occasionally visiting. He could also have been physically present but absent in every other way.

An abusive, irresponsible or absent father could have left the girl vulnerable and unprotected growing up. A woman like this might call you daddy because you stepped in and showed her what it’s like to have a stable male presence in her life. It’s a little unconventional but a bit of a compliment if you think about it.

How to respond when a girl calls you daddy

It’s okay if you panicked or got confused when she first called you daddy. You could have felt flustered if she hadn’t discussed it with you beforehand. Now that it has happened, how should you respond?

Your response will depend largely on the dynamic of your relationship. If you have a playful and flirtatious relationship, you could get into it. Turn it into role play and try exercising some authority over her. If you're into it, it might be the perfect time to talk dirty to her.

However, if it makes you too uncomfortable, you should probably talk to her about it. Hearing her explanation of why she does it may help ease your discomfort.

My girlfriend calls me daddy. What do I call her?

African American couple laying on lounge chair. Photo: PBNJ Productions

Source: Getty Images

Deciding what to call your girlfriend after she calls you daddy can be confusing. It depends on the dynamic of your relationship and her reason for using the nickname. Chances are, she meant it flirtatiously. There isn’t one right pet name to call her. However, guys who like being called daddy typically call their girl one of these names:

Baby girl

Princess

Kitten/puppy

Bunny

Angel

You could add “naughty” or “dirty” to any of these names to make it spicier. Feel free to try out other pet names as well. It’s not a one-size-fits-all situation here.

What does it mean when she calls you daddy? There is probably no cause for alarm, and she’s just being flirty. However, you can always ask, just to be sure. And if you decide that you don’t like it, it’s okay to ask her to stop.

Source: Legit.ng