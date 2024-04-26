A young man has shared a sample of the CV that got him a job at one of the top tech companies in the United Kingdom

The young man advised job seekers to always keep to one page and highlight extracurricular activities in their CV

According to him, only the skills required in the role they are applying for should be added in the curriculum vitae

A UK-based Nigerian man has advised job seekers on how to construct a working curriculum vitae (CV) when applying for jobs.

He advised his followers to always keep to one page while writing a CV to be submitted to their dream companies.

Man shares CV format that got him huge job

Source: TikTok

Man displays perfect CV format

The young man identified on TikTok as @king_kriyl shared a sample of his CV that got him a job at one of the top tech companies in the UK.

Speaking on the main points needed in a CV, he said that extracurricular activities should be highlighted and skills required for the job you are seeking should be added.

The man added that job seekers should attach their achievements in the experience segment and also include their interests.

He wrote:

“This CV got me a job offer with KPMG & one of the top tech companies here in the UK. Main point: Keep it to one page, highlight extra curricular activities, skilles required in the role, quantify your acheivements in the experience segment and include your interests.”

Reactions as man shares perfect CV format

The comments section on TikTok was filled with reactions of many who wanted him to review their applications.

Watch the video below:

