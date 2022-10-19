Being in a relationship is one of the most satisfying feelings. However, relationships can be very complicated, especially in the beginning. Whether you are looking for something serious or not, it is important to define the relationship. So what is an exclusive relationship, and how should it work?

Photo: pexels.com, @keiraburton

Source: UGC

You have been dating someone for some time, and things are going well. However, it might be tricky during introductions if you are yet to put a label on your relationship. Defining the relationship is important instead of asking, "what are we?"

What is the meaning of exclusive dating?

Dating can be very complicated, and many people need help understanding the meaning of exclusive dating. What does being exclusive mean? Exclusive dating is when you only date one person. The aim is to get to know them better. You spend a lot of time together trying to figure out if you want to take things to the next level. It is the first step towards a serious commitment.

Characteristics of exclusive dating

The perk of exclusive dating is that it's a two-way street, so you also get to know that another amazing person has committed to you.

It is a wonderful experience that indicates that a person has consented to only have romantic relations with you.

It is also a great way to get closer to a person and know them better. You don't have to worry about other people's thoughts as you have committed to going out with each other.

When dating exclusively, you start hanging out with your friends and spending a lot of time together.

It is a good sign that you're ready to take things to the next level.

What is an exclusive relationship?

Photo: pixabay.com, @stocksnap

Source: UGC

Exclusivity in a relationship is where you agree that you only see each other. It usually follows exclusive dating, which means you can commit to a future with this person. Here are some of its characteristics.

Unlike dating, there's a focus on longer-term plans as you try to figure out if this is right for you.

When it comes to introductions in front of friends or family, people have varying degrees of comfort and a set of standards. This can involve cuddling up, holding hands, kissing, etc.

You spend a lot of time together. For instance, you might talk to them daily and hang out with them several times a week.

You've gotten into a fight and managed it. Another crucial factor is that you've been in minor conflicts or disagreements that you were able to handle. Conflicts are significant because they can predict how you will solve issues in the future.

You see a future with this person. If you can picture yourself spending time with your partner, that is a positive sign. You might be able to see them at a family gathering or be eager to invite them to your event.

You don't want to date other people. You don't want to devote time, effort, or attention to dating or romantically seeing other people. You tell people that you have someone you want to focus on.

You're prepared for emotional intim*cy. You're willing to be exposed and fully seen by this person, and you want a closer, more intim*te connection with them.

You're introducing them to significant individuals in your life. You're sharing significant aspects of your life with them.

You prioritize each other and carve out time for each other. You give the necessary time and attention to develop and sustain a good relationship.

Exclusive relationship rules

Photo: pexels.com, @jasminecarter

Source: UGC

For an exclusive relationship to succeed, some general dos and don'ts must be observed. Below are some rules for maintaining an exclusive relationship.

You need to communicate with your partner that you are now exclusive clearly.

Keep the lines of communication with your partner open and be honest. Talk about your feelings, goals, and aspirations with your partner without worrying about being ignored or thought ridiculous.

Enjoy your dates and time together, and avoid talking about your future. Let things develop naturally.

Sort out things related to the past, like you've found out that he cheated on his ex. Ask him for an explanation, and don't judge him. If you don't find genuineness, rethink taking things seriously.

Observe each other's personal space. Women should know that guys have a social circle and may frequently attend parties. Let them have some me-time and avoid being clingy.

Be proactive if you want a healthy and successful relationship. You must take steps to maintain and spice up the situation.

Be dependable to one another. A great union cannot be fuelled by trust and commitment alone, but being faithful on your end is crucial.

Lower your expectations.

Exclusive relationship vs committed relationship

Photo: pexels.com, @polinatankilevitch

Source: UGC

Many people interchange the words exclusive and committed when it comes to relationships. The big question is, do they mean the same thing, or is there a difference in meaning? Below is a comparison between the two.

Most people feel that both are fairly interchangeable. However, exclusivity is not necessarily a commitment. Someone might be in a relationship with only you but not committed to you.

They are both monogamous unions since you are only involved with one person.

Seeing only one person may lead to a commitment as people date to determine if they will commit to the long term.

In a commitment, you've decided to give them the rest of your life, which can last a lifetime. As a result, it is much more serious than an exclusive relationship.

An exclusive relationship does not necessarily lead to marriage, but a commitment leads to marriage. It simply means that this is the person you want to spend your life with.

Seeing only one person does not mean that this person is your significant other. Being committed, however, has legit responsibilities, and both prioritize each other before other commitments.

In both, there is a desire to get on the same page about finances, family, career goals etc.

If you are committed to each other, your lives are intertwined so much that it becomes one. You consult each other before making plans and big moves.

Commitment takes time from being exclusive to about six months or more. This means you have dated for a significant amount of time. Commitment evolves slowly, long after being, you start seeing only one person.

You have met each other's family and friends. Every time they have a function involving family, you are expected to be there, and vice versa.

You live together mostly either on weekends or full-time. You even you're your stuff over their place, such as toothbrushes. Seeing only one person doesn't necessarily mean you live together. You see each other as you get to know each other better.

There is an expectation of being there for each other emotionally and physically, not just when you feel like it or when it's convenient for you. There are no such expectations in an exclusive relationship; you support them if you want.

Being in a relationship is great, more so an exclusive relationship. Knowing exactly what kind of relationship you are in is crucial to avoid unnecessary drama and misunderstandings. You and your partner must be on the same page regarding the exclusivity of the relationship. The above points will help you understand what an exclusive relationship entails and what it takes to succeed.

READ ALSO: 10 biggest red flags in women to look out for when dating

Legit.ng published an article about red flags in women. Finding someone special to date is one of the greatest feelings. However, finding the right woman to date takes a lot of work, and it takes a lot of observing to check out the red flags. Red flags are behaviour that indicates the woman is not right for you.

It is difficult to spot red flags in a woman you are dating as love may blind you. Many are not obvious, and you can easily miss them if you are not careful. You will avoid many relationship problems when you pay attention to red flags and take the right action.

Source: Legit.ng