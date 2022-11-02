Funny facts about Nigerian mothers that are very accurate

Nigerian mothers are known for being strict but also humorous. They can be quite dramatic, and you will frequently hear them say things like "you want to kill me," "you have finished me," or "you have disgraced this family." Check out these very accurate, funny facts about Nigerian mothers.

Nigerian mothers are naturally amusing but are also prayerful women who will go to any length to protect their children. One of the first things you learn as a Nigerian child is to analyse everything your mother says to decipher the true message she is attempting to convey.

Funny facts about Nigerian mothers

Nigerian mothers are unique. This is because they are so distinctive. One example is the way they converse with their children. Here are some interesting facts about them.

When you tell her you are sorry, she replies, "Be sorry for yourself".

When you tell her that you took 2nd in your class, she replies, "So the person that took first has two heads abi?"

When she takes the DStv remote to work, just to punish you.

When you are watching TV with her, she sleeps off but still doesn't want you to change the channel she is watching.

When you inform her that you are going to your friend's place, she asks you, "When was the last time your friend came here to play with you?"

When you tell her that the food she has served you is not enough, and she tells you to go and eat her.

When you go to see a friend or during a family event and you misbehave, she gives you that look that tells you you're going to get the beating of your life when you get home.

When you say you want to die and she says you will not die in Jesus' name while tapping her feet and fingers.

Nigerian mothers will always curse you while telling you, "I'm not swearing for you, but your children will do this to you, and you will know how it feels."

When she turns morning devotion into full service.

How she talks loudly on the phone regardless of the topic.

When she links every problem in your life to your phone.

How she always looks at her phone, you will think she is doing more than reading a text.

Funny facts about Nigerian parents

Nigerian parents are probably the best parents because of the amusing things they say to their children while raising them. Here are some facts about Nigerian fathers and mothers.

When she calls you from your room upstairs and then sends you back upstairs to bring her purse.

When you ask her to return the money she borrowed from you, she tells you that it has been catered for all of the foods you have eaten in her home.

While talking to you, they call your name a good number of times, and the next thing you hear is, "How many times did I call you?"

When they tell you that you have a headache because you are always on your phone.

They'll always tell you to remember whose son you are when you're about to leave for college or something.

Nigerian parents will call you to come home from school to pick up a remote control sitting right across them.

When you do something wrong, and they are correcting you, they will say, "You think you're doing me; you're doing yourself."

When you try to apologise to them, they tell you to feel sorry for yourself.

When they are beating you, and you are trying to protect yourself, they say something like, "Oya, go ahead and beat me."

Nigerian mothers will never apologise to you; it's a crime; she would rather be nice to you suddenly.

Nigerian mothers, no matter how rich they are, as long as they go for an occasion, will always bring back food tied in nylon.

When they watch a wrestling match with you, they will say, "This person won't make heaven; he is heartless."

Nigerian mothers have the gift of restarting their brains with a single hot slap.

Annoying things Nigerian parents do and say

Here are some of the few annoying things they do that can irritate you so bad.

They never give you room for explanation.

When they stalk you on social media.

They embarrass you in front of your friends, always.

They wake you up from sleep for the most trivial things.

When they call you out of the shower to greet all their friends.

When they tell you the reason you now have your own opinion is that you are growing b*obs or beards.

Popular Nigerian family facts

Below are some known facts about Nigerian families.

Older family members are never addressed by their first names.

Nigerian families are also notable for using the term uncle to refer to all older male relatives and, on occasion, nonrelatives.

Aunty refers to any older female relative or nonrelative.

Women over the age of forty-five are referred to as "mommy," while men over the age of fifty are referred to as "daddy."

Once married, a Nigerian man has nothing to lose and everything to gain: a wife, children, social standing, and even a wife-personified housekeeper.

Nigerian mothers are among the most dramatic people. They are super extra, from blaming every problem on you to acting as if you want to kill them at every turn. Nonetheless, they are still the best.

