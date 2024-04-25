Looking good is the concern of many people and religious leaders are not exempted as they put in efforts to take care of themselves

Preaching the good news is paramount to them but it does not deter them from showing off their fashion sides

This listicle takes a look at how some female pastors including Ifeanyi Adefarasin, Nike Adeyemi, and Toluwani Odukoya, among others slay on the pulpit

Some Nigerian pastors have become pacesetters when it comes to fashion and it does not prevent them from doing their work in the house of God.

Their impacts have been felt by many who do not only look at their works in the body of Christ but also how their outward appearance.

Ifeanyi Adefarasin and Eno Jery-Eze in their lovely outfits. Image credit: @ifeanyiadefarasin, enojerry22

Legit.ng strolls into the wardrobe of some female pastors including Toluwani Odukoya, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, and Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo, among others, who bring heat with their perfect fashion styles.

1. Nike Adeyemi is an embodiment of class

Nike Adeyemi is the co-pastor of Day Star Christian Centre and the wife of the lead pastor of the church Pastor Sam Adeyemi.

She has no limit to the kinds of attire she rocks as long as it is decent and classy. On different occasions, one can catch the preacher wearing braids and her makeup is usually moderate and they add to her beauty.

Being a 57-year-old woman does not deter her from rocking different colours and she knows how to blend them. Her jewellries range from silver to gold earrings and other colours, and they look good on her.

2. Ifeanyi Adefarasin shows luxury in her outfits

Aside from creating time for God's work, the co-pastor of House On The Rock Church, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, exudes luxury and elegance in her show-stopping outfits.

The mother of three is beautiful and carries herself with honour as she supports her husband Pastor Paul Adefarasin in the church.

She explores colours in her outfits and she rocks them with different footwear, from heels to sandals and sneakers. To maintain one's shape mentally and physically, she advocates for self-care and rest, and the results reflect in her.

3. Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo loves creativity in her attire

Mildred Kingsley-Okonkwo is the associate lead pastor of David's Christian Centre. She can be caught wearing Ankara, English outfits, and other kinds of attire.

She has obvious front hair and she has often spoken about how hairy she is. When she is not wearing braids, she loves to wear her luxurious hair extensions which makes her look beautiful.

Her makeup is not "loud" and it adds glamour to her look. Together with her husband Pastor Kingsley Okonkwo, they have been able to touch lives with their teachings on relationship, marriage, and other topics over the years.

4. Toluwani Odukoya delights in looking stylish

Pastor Toluwani Odukoya is the associate senior pastor of Fountain Of Life Church.

Her impactful teachings, song ministrations, and impeccable dress sense have not gone unnoticed. From wearing outfits that hug her body, Toluwani gives off fashionista vibes with her boubou attire.

The mother of three loves to rock curly hairstyles and her makeup complements her beauty.

On September 2023, she and her younger brother Pastor Jimmy Odukoya were installed as the new leaders of the church after their father Pastor Taiwo Odukoya died a month earlier.

5. Eno Jerry-Eze shines in her attire

Pastor Eno Jerry-Eze is the wife of the lead pastor of Streams of Joy International, Jerry Eze. Just like her husband, she has a passion for prayer.

She is beautiful, stylish, and loves to smile. From traditional outfits to English designs, or when she just wants to look casual and pray, Eno gives off the vibe of one who does not want to be caught "un-fresh".

