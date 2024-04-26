Former Big Brother Naija housemates Maria Chike and Frodd left their fans gushing after they introduced their children to each other

A trending video saw the moment Maria carried the two kids and let them communicate in their own language

Frodd's beautiful wife was also spotted in the clip, igniting several sweet takes from netizens

Big Brother Naija stars Maria Chike and Chukwuemeka Okoye, aka Frodd's children, met for the first time, and it was a cherished moment.

In the video making the rounds online, Maria is seen carrying the two kids as she allows them to become familiar with each other's tender aura.

BBNaija Maria's son meets Frodd's daughter.

Source: Instagram

Another clip showed Frodd's wife in the vicinity carrying her daughter as the former air hostess blew kisses and played with the little girl.

BBNaija Frodd welcomed his daughter Elena on Friday, August 11, 2023 during his second appearance on the reality TV All Stars season.

The beauty model welcomed her son Leonardo AmaraNna Anene with her partner Kelvin on October 1, 2023.

Meanwhile Legit.ng recalls reporting that Frodd, has sparked emotions online as clips of him bagging a doctorate degree go viral.

The reality TV star shared on his page videos of himself as he was awarded his doctorate.

And, as ever, Frodd had a big smile on his face in all the clips. It was almost impossible not to see the joy on Papa Elena's face.

See the video below:

Netizens react to the video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

joy_unusual_:

"Biggies lovely babies."

iam_chiebuka:

"Biggies grand babies."

ujumba1:

"Biggies grand babies."

kwandar_the_girl:

"Nigerians accepted Maria as a home wrecker but Yul's other sidey can't be accepted because."

immacutie56:

"Biggies grand children."

Video of Frodd dancing with his newborn daughter melts hearts

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported how ex-BBNaija housemate Frodd reacted when reunited with his family after his eviction from the All Stars show.

In a viral clip shared online, the ex-All-Star housemate exuded the purest form of joy as he finally got to meet his daughter, who was born while he was in Biggie's house.

The viral clip stirred several reactions online as fans congratulated the reality TV star as he finally became a father. Source:

