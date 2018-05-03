9mobile APN settings 2022: Manual and automatic options

9mobile is a Nigerian private limited liability company. It credits its success to the dynamic nature of the Nigerian people, for they are always open to rewarding innovative services. Learn how to do 9mobile APN settings to access the internet via an 9mobile SIM card. It is a three-minute-read DIY guide.

9mobile is among the top 20 largest mobile network operators worldwide by the number of subscribers. The company's fast and reliable internet and other quality services like borrowing airtime attract many Nigerians.

How to configure 9mobile APN settings in 2022

A phone or SIM card cannot automatically connect to 9mobile's internet services. You must do the 9mobile APN settings manually or automatically to go online through a Nigerian 9mobile SIM card.

1. Automatic 9mobile APN settings

9mobile detects your phone as a new device when you insert a 9mobile SIM card (current or new ) into it. You will receive an SMS requesting you to configure your device. To do this;

Send “ settings ” to the short number 790 .

” to the short number . Wait for a message from 9mobile.

Open the text and click " Activate " to save the settings.

" to save the settings. You have completed the 9mobile APN settings process.

You can now access the internet and other 9mobile services.

2. Manual APN settings for 9mobile

Try the manual configurations if technical hitches make it difficult for the automatic process to work. Just like the automats process, manual settings also work on any phone, regardless of its operating system. Learn how to configure internet settings for Android manually using these steps:

Go to your phone's "Settings app." Click on "Connections," then tap "Mobile Networks." Click "Access Point Names", then tap "ADD." Fill these details into the phone:

Profile / Access Point Name: 9mobile

9mobile APN / Access Point: 9mobile

9mobile Username / Login: (blank)

(blank) Password: (blank)

(blank) IP / Proxy: 010.071.170.005

010.071.170.005 Port: 8080

The first two lines have the most important details for 9mobile APN settings. You can leave blank spaces in the other sections, including the proxy and port.

3. Automatic 9mobile APN settings for Android phones

If the above alternatives do not work on your phone, try the long 9mobile APN settings for Android smartphones. Follow these steps:

Go to your phone's "Settings app." Click on "Connections," then tap "Mobile Networks." Click "Access Point Names," then tap "ADD." Fill these details into the phone:

Name: 9mobile Internet

9mobile Internet APN: 9mobile

9mobile Proxy: 010.071.170.005

010.071.170.005 Port: 8080

8080 Username: Not Set

Not Set Password: Not Set

Not Set Server: Not Set

Not Set MMSC: Not Set

Not Set MMS: Not Set

Not Set MMS Proxy: Not Set

Not Set MMS Port: Not Set

Not Set MCC: (Keep default)

(Keep default) MNC: (Keep default)

(Keep default) Authentication Type: Not Set

Not Set APN type: Default

Default APN Protocol: Ipv4

Ipv4 APN Roaming Protocol: Ipv4

Ipv4 Enable / Disable APN: APN enabled

APN enabled Bearer: Unspecified

Unspecified MVNO type: None

None MVNO value: Not set

Some smartphones have more lines and fields. Do not panic when you see them, for you do not have to fill them out. Instead, leave them blank because 9mobile completes the work for you.

The 9mobile APN settings provided in this article work on all mobile devices. Use them whenever you cannot access the internet on 9mobile. You will be online within seconds after configuring your phone successfully.

