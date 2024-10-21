An investigative panel set up by the minister of interior Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has confirmed that Bobrisky completed her six-month jail term

A voice note allegedly by Bobrisky claimed she paid N15 million to EFCC officials to drop money laundering charges and also asserted that she was housed in a private apartment during her sentence

But on Monday, the investigative panel, chaired by Permanent Secretary Magdalena Ajani, reported that there was no evidence supporting such claims

An investigative panel set up by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, has stated that a popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye, widely known as Bobrisky, completed his jail term.

Investigative panel says Bobrisky enjoyed certain privileges

The panel, however, confirmed that Bobrisky received certain privileges during his time behind bars, Vanguard reported.

Reading the phase one report of the panel on Monday, October 21, a member of the panel and the Executive Director and founder of Prisoners’ Rehabilitation and Welfare Action, Uju Agomoh, said the panel found no evidence that Bobrisky slept outside the prison walls after she was sentenced.

As reported by The Punch, he said:

“The panel did not find any evidence thus far that suggested that Mr Okuneye slept outside the custodial centre during the period of his imprisonment, which was from 12th April 2024 to 5th August 2024, which is a six-month correctional sentence with the usual remission applicable.”

Bobrisky bribery allegations: Why FG constituted panel

Recall that Bobriksy was sentenced to six months imprisonment on April 12, 2024, for abusing the naira and released from prison in August.

Controversial social critic, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, had shared a voice note allegedly belonging to Bobrisky that she paid N15m to some Economic and Financial Crimes Commission officials to drop the money laundering charge against him.

In the audio, Bobrisky also claimed that a “godfather,” alongside the Controller General of the Nigerian Correctional Service, Haliru Nababa, ensured she served the six-month sentence in a private apartment and not in prison.

But on September 30, the minister constituted an investigative panel chaired by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Magdalena Ajani, and ordered a probe into the alleged corruption and other violations against the Nigerian Correctional Service.

