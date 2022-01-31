Latest Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria: Top 10 newest models
Transsion Holdings, the manufacturer of Tecno phones, has a significant market share in Nigeria. A significant percentage of Nigerians love this brand because it is affordable and durable. In addition, the devices released are feature-packed. Therefore, it is no surprise that many people are curious about the latest Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria to purchase based on their budget.
From the list of all the Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria, it is apparent that there is something for everyone, regardless of their purchasing power. The manufacturer has released numerous high, middle, and low-end devices to meet the expressed market needs.
Latest Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria
Which Tecno phone is the best in Nigeria? The best device is one that fits within your budget, meets your size requirements, and has all the features you need as a consumer. Today, the market has numerous options, and the Tecno phones prices in Nigeria vary depending on the specifications. Check out the latest releases available in Nigeria in 2022.
1. Camon 17P
- Announced: 8th May 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 7.6
- Display: 6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth), unspecified 4th camera
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 128GB
- RAM: 6GB
- Modules: Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, USB
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
The Camon 17P has a price tag between ₦77,000 and ₦92,750.
2. Tecno Pova 2
- Announced: 3rd June 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 7.6
- Display: 6.9 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels
- Front camera: 8 MP
- Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 64GB/ 128GB
- RAM: 4GB/ 6GB
- Modules: Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Wi-Fi, dual Nano-SIM, USB Type-C 2.0
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 7000 mAh
According to the estimates on the Tecno phone price list, the Pova 2 model has an average price tag of ₦155,000.
3. Tecno Phantom X
- Announced: 24th June 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 7.6
- Display: 6.7 inches Super AMOLED
- Front camera: 48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide)
- Back camera: 50 MP (wide), 13 MP (telephoto), 8 MP (ultrawide)
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 265GB
- RAM: 8GB
- Modules: USB Type-C 2.0, FM Radio, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Nano-SIM
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4700 mAh
The list of the best Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria cannot be complete without the Phantom series. The release of the Phantom X edition was much awaited in different parts of the continent. This high-end model goes for about ₦228,000.
4. Tecno Pop 5
- Announced: 26th July 2021
- Operating system: Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS
- Display: 6.1 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels
- Front camera: 5 MP
- Back camera: 5 MP
- Processor: Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7
- Memory: 16GB/ 32GB
- RAM: 1GB/ 2GB
- Modules: Bluetooth4.2, FM radio, micro USB 2.0, dual Nano-SIM
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh
This is a budget device with impressive features. It has a price tag of about ₦44,500.
5. Tecno Spark 8
- Announced: 2nd September 2021
- Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition), HIOS 7.6
- Display: 6.52 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels
- Front camera: 8 MP
- Back camera: 16MP
- Processor: Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
- Memory: 64GB
- RAM: 2GB
- Modules: GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, micro USB 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
The Spark family is one that many Nigerians have embraced because it offers value for money. This is a readily available Tecno phone and its price in Nigeria is about ₦63,000.
6. Tecno Camon 18
- Announced: 4th October 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 8.0
- Display: 6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 128GB
- RAM: 4GB/ 6GB
- Modules: Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
Following the release and successful performance of the Camon 17 mobile device in Nigeria, people eagerly awaited its successor. Camon 18 did not disappoint as it is feature-packed and easy to use. To acquire this smartphone, you will part with approximately ₦102,000.
7. Tecno Camon 18P
- Announced: 4th October 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 8.0
- Display: 6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels
- Front camera: 16 MP
- Back camera: 48 MP, (wide), 13 MP (telephoto), 2 MP (depth)
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 128GB
- RAM: 8GB
- Modules: Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
The Camon series is one of the most loved in the country because the devices are feature-packed at a relatively affordable price. The Camon 18P has a price tag of about ₦125,000.
8. Tecno Camon 18 Premier
- Announced: 4th October 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 8.0
- Display: 6.7 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels
- Front camera: 32 MP
- Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (periscope telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide)
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
- Memory: 258GB
- RAM: 8GB
- Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, FM radio, USB, Bluetooth
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4750 mAh
The Camon 18 Premier is one of the higher-end models in the market today. It has a retail price of about ₦182,000.
9. Tecno Spark 8P
- Announced: 13th October 2021
- Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 7.6
- Display: 6.6 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels
- Front camera: 8 MP
- Back camera: 50 MP (wide), PDAF 2 MP (depth) VGA
- Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)/ Octa-core (4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)
- Memory: 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB
- RAM: 4GB
- Modules: FM radio, Bluetooth, dual Nano-SIM, USB
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh
The Spark 8P device is one of the latest Tecno phone releases. The model's retail price is about ₦77,000 for the model with 128GB storage space.
10. Tecno Pop 5C
- Announced: 12th November 2021
- Operating system: Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS
- Display: 5.0 inches with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels
- Front camera: 2 MP
- Back camera: 5 MP
- Processor: Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7
- Memory: 16GB
- RAM: 1GB
- Modules: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, FM radio, Dual Nano-SIM, micro USB 2.0
- Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Ion 2400 mAh
What are the cheapest Tecno phones? The Pop C edition is one of the most affordable devices, with a price range of between ₦19,250 and ₦24,500.
Numerous people want to know the latest Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria to decide the next divide to purchase. If you are looking for a low, medium, or high-end device, the list above will assist you in making the right decision in 2022.
Source: Legit.ng