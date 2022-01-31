Latest Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria: Top 10 newest models

Transsion Holdings, the manufacturer of Tecno phones, has a significant market share in Nigeria. A significant percentage of Nigerians love this brand because it is affordable and durable. In addition, the devices released are feature-packed. Therefore, it is no surprise that many people are curious about the latest Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria to purchase based on their budget.

The Tecno logo. Photo: @TECNOMobileKenya

Source: Facebook

From the list of all the Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria, it is apparent that there is something for everyone, regardless of their purchasing power. The manufacturer has released numerous high, middle, and low-end devices to meet the expressed market needs.

Latest Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria

Which Tecno phone is the best in Nigeria? The best device is one that fits within your budget, meets your size requirements, and has all the features you need as a consumer. Today, the market has numerous options, and the Tecno phones prices in Nigeria vary depending on the specifications. Check out the latest releases available in Nigeria in 2022.

1. Camon 17P

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Announced: 8th May 2021

8th May 2021 Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 7.6

Android 11, HIOS 7.6 Display: 6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels

6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth), unspecified 4th camera

64 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth), unspecified 4th camera Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 128GB

128GB RAM: 6GB

6GB Modules: Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, USB

Bluetooth, GPS, FM radio, USB Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The Camon 17P has a price tag between ₦77,000 and ₦92,750.

2. Tecno Pova 2

Announced: 3rd June 2021

3rd June 2021 Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 7.6

Android 11, HIOS 7.6 Display: 6.9 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels

6.9 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 64GB/ 128GB

64GB/ 128GB RAM: 4GB/ 6GB

4GB/ 6GB Modules: Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Wi-Fi, dual Nano-SIM, USB Type-C 2.0

Bluetooth 5.0, FM radio, Wi-Fi, dual Nano-SIM, USB Type-C 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 7000 mAh

According to the estimates on the Tecno phone price list, the Pova 2 model has an average price tag of ₦155,000.

3. Tecno Phantom X

Announced: 24th June 2021

24th June 2021 Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 7.6

Android 11, HIOS 7.6 Display: 6.7 inches Super AMOLED

6.7 inches Super AMOLED Front camera: 48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide)

48 MP (wide), 8 MP (ultrawide) Back camera: 50 MP (wide), 13 MP (telephoto), 8 MP (ultrawide)

50 MP (wide), 13 MP (telephoto), 8 MP (ultrawide) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 265GB

265GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Modules: USB Type-C 2.0, FM Radio, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Nano-SIM

USB Type-C 2.0, FM Radio, GPS, Bluetooth 5.0, Dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4700 mAh

The list of the best Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria cannot be complete without the Phantom series. The release of the Phantom X edition was much awaited in different parts of the continent. This high-end model goes for about ₦228,000.

4. Tecno Pop 5

Announced: 26th July 2021

26th July 2021 Operating system: Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS

Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS Display: 6.1 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels

6.1 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1560 pixels Front camera: 5 MP

5 MP Back camera: 5 MP

5 MP Processor: Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7

Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7 Memory: 16GB/ 32GB

16GB/ 32GB RAM: 1GB/ 2GB

1GB/ 2GB Modules: Bluetooth4.2, FM radio, micro USB 2.0, dual Nano-SIM

Bluetooth4.2, FM radio, micro USB 2.0, dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4000 mAh

This is a budget device with impressive features. It has a price tag of about ₦44,500.

5. Tecno Spark 8

Announced: 2nd September 2021

2nd September 2021 Operating system: Android 11 (Go edition), HIOS 7.6

Android 11 (Go edition), HIOS 7.6 Display: 6.52 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels

6.52 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Back camera: 16MP

16MP Processor: Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53

Octa-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53 Memory: 64GB

64GB RAM: 2GB

2GB Modules: GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, micro USB 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM

GPS, Bluetooth, FM Radio, micro USB 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The Spark family is one that many Nigerians have embraced because it offers value for money. This is a readily available Tecno phone and its price in Nigeria is about ₦63,000.

6. Tecno Camon 18

Announced: 4th October 2021

4th October 2021 Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 8.0

Android 11, HIOS 8.0 Display: 6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels

6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Back camera: 48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP (wide), 2 MP (macro), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 128GB

128GB RAM: 4GB/ 6GB

4GB/ 6GB Modules: Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM

Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

Following the release and successful performance of the Camon 17 mobile device in Nigeria, people eagerly awaited its successor. Camon 18 did not disappoint as it is feature-packed and easy to use. To acquire this smartphone, you will part with approximately ₦102,000.

7. Tecno Camon 18P

Announced: 4th October 2021

4th October 2021 Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 8.0

Android 11, HIOS 8.0 Display: 6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels

6.8 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels Front camera: 16 MP

16 MP Back camera: 48 MP, (wide), 13 MP (telephoto), 2 MP (depth)

48 MP, (wide), 13 MP (telephoto), 2 MP (depth) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 128GB

128GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Modules: Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM

Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, FM radio, USB Type-C 2.0, Dual Nano-SIM Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The Camon series is one of the most loved in the country because the devices are feature-packed at a relatively affordable price. The Camon 18P has a price tag of about ₦125,000.

8. Tecno Camon 18 Premier

Announced: 4th October 2021

4th October 2021 Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 8.0

Android 11, HIOS 8.0 Display: 6.7 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels

6.7 inches AMOLED with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels Front camera: 32 MP

32 MP Back camera: 64 MP (wide), 8 MP (periscope telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide)

64 MP (wide), 8 MP (periscope telephoto), 12 MP (ultrawide) Processor: Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2x2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6x2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Memory: 258GB

258GB RAM: 8GB

8GB Modules: Dual Nano-SIM, FM radio, USB, Bluetooth

Dual Nano-SIM, FM radio, USB, Bluetooth Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 4750 mAh

The Camon 18 Premier is one of the higher-end models in the market today. It has a retail price of about ₦182,000.

9. Tecno Spark 8P

Announced: 13th October 2021

13th October 2021 Operating system: Android 11, HIOS 7.6

Android 11, HIOS 7.6 Display: 6.6 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels

6.6 inches IPS LCD with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels Front camera: 8 MP

8 MP Back camera: 50 MP (wide), PDAF 2 MP (depth) VGA

50 MP (wide), PDAF 2 MP (depth) VGA Processor: Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)/ Octa-core (4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.5 GHz Cortex-A53)

Octa-core (2x2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 & 6x1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)/ Octa-core (4x1.8 GHz Cortex-A53 & 4x1.5 GHz Cortex-A53) Memory: 64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB

64GB/ 128GB/ 256GB RAM: 4GB

4GB Modules: FM radio, Bluetooth, dual Nano-SIM, USB

FM radio, Bluetooth, dual Nano-SIM, USB Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Po 5000 mAh

The Spark 8P device is one of the latest Tecno phone releases. The model's retail price is about ₦77,000 for the model with 128GB storage space.

10. Tecno Pop 5C

Announced: 12th November 2021

12th November 2021 Operating system: Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS

Android 10 (Go edition), HIOS Display: 5.0 inches with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels

5.0 inches with a resolution of 480 x 854 pixels Front camera: 2 MP

2 MP Back camera: 5 MP

5 MP Processor: Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7

Quad-core 1.3 GHz Cortex-A7 Memory: 16GB

16GB RAM: 1GB

1GB Modules: Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, FM radio, Dual Nano-SIM, micro USB 2.0

Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, FM radio, Dual Nano-SIM, micro USB 2.0 Battery capacity: Non-removable Li-Ion 2400 mAh

What are the cheapest Tecno phones? The Pop C edition is one of the most affordable devices, with a price range of between ₦19,250 and ₦24,500.

Numerous people want to know the latest Tecno phones and prices in Nigeria to decide the next divide to purchase. If you are looking for a low, medium, or high-end device, the list above will assist you in making the right decision in 2022.

READ ALSO: 10 best Tecno phones and their prices in Nigeria in 2021

Legit.ng recently published a list of the best Tecno phones and their prices in Nigeria. Transsion Holdings releases numerous devices each year, each with relatively good features and specifications for its price tag.

However, some devices offer better performance and value for money, making them preferable. Check out this article to discover which devices made it to the list and how much they cost.

Source: Legit.ng