How to unshare data on GLO? Stop sharing without knowing the number

Have you checked your Glo data balance and noticed your data is getting depleted faster than you had planned? If so, you may need to unshare it. You have to learn how to unshare data on GLO to make this possible. You will discover that the process is relatively simple.

The official company logo. Photo: @GloWorld

Source: Facebook

Most people usually share their data bundles with relatives and friends. However, some situations can force one to unshare data, especially if it is getting drained faster than you imagined. Read on to learn how to unshare data on Glo.

How to unshare data on Glo without knowing the number

If you do not know the number belonging to the person you wish to bar from using your Internet bundles, you can remove them from the Glo self-service portal. This will take you just a minute to do.

READ ALSO: How to transfer data on Glo? The simplest guide on data sharing

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

How do I stop sharing data?

Follow the steps below to remove a contact from your list even if you do not know their number.

Ensure your phone with the affected Glo sim is connected to the Internet.

On your browser, visit hsi.glo.com.

At the top right side of the screen, there is an icon with three dots. Tap the account option.

Tap on the shared data or shared subscriptions option.

A list of the contacts you share your subscription with will pop up.

Tap the X or delete icon at the side of each number you wish to stop sharing your subscription with.

Man using the phone. Photo: unsplash.com, @thefoolies

Source: UGC

How to unshare data on Glo using code

If you wish to use the Glo code to remove someone from your subscription plan, it is essential to know their number first. After that, you can remove them from your list.

How do I check my Glo shared number?

If you are wondering how to know the number you share data with on Glo, you are not alone. The process is straightforward using a USSD code. Follow the steps below to do this.

On your phone, dial *127*00#

In less than a minute, a list of all the people you share your Internet bundles will pop up.

Alternatively, you can use the SMS option. All you have to do is type the word “LIST” on your messages app and send it to 127.

Steps to follow

If you spot someone on the list that you wish to stop sharing your data plan with, you should note their numbers down. To remove them from the list, follow the simple steps below.

Dial the USSD code *127*02*[number you wish to remove]#. They will automatically be removed.

Alternatively, you can SMS REMOVE [number you wish to remove] to 127.

READ ALSO: Airtel data plan: how to buy, plans, bundles, guidelines (2021)

How to unshare data on Glo PAYU

In Glo PAYU, you do not have a daily, weekly, or monthly Internet bundle package. Instead, you Pay As You Go (PAYU), meaning that you can only pay the data for the people on your sharing list in real-time.

The charge is usually N1 for 1MB of data in this plan. If you want to know how to unshare data plan on Glo PAYU, use either of the abovementioned methods.

African lady using the phone. Photo: unsplash.com, @angelokarabo053

Source: UGC

How to check Glo data balance

Do you wish to check your Internet subscription balance to know how fast you are depleting your data? Learn how to check shared data balance on Glo now.

Dial *777# on your mobile phone

Select your current subscription plan

Go to Manage Data

Select Data Balance

Wait for the response

READ ALSO: How to check NIN number on MTN, Glo, Airtel, 9mobile, and online

Checking via USSD code

You can also use a USSD code to check your balance. Simply dial *127*0# on your mobile phone and wait for the response.

Checking online

To do this, visit the official Glo website.

READ ALSO: How to check MTN number: 5 workable ways to do that (2021)

What is the code to share data on Glo?

You may wish to reshare your Internet bundles with the contact you removed or a new one. You can do this via a USSD code, which only works if you have the number of the person you want to share your Glo Internet subscription with.

The code to share your subscription plan is *127*01*friend’s/ relative’s number#

If the USSD code method does not work, you can simply send an SMS to 127 with the word SHARE followed by the contact you wish to add.

Now you know how to unshare data on Glo network. You can use the methods described above to remove or add a contact to your subscription plan.

READ ALSO: MTN tariff plans (and their benefits): which one is right for you?

Legit.ng recently published MTN tariff plans and their benefits. Due to its tariff plans, MTN is one of the most commonly used telecommunications service providers in Nigeria.

The available tariff plans include MTN Pulse, mPulse, XtraSpecial Prepaid, MTN AWUF4U, XtraSpecial Postpaid, MTN XtraValue, MTN Beta Talk, among others. Each tariff has unique benefits, so you should analyse each to determine what works best for you.

Source: Legit.ng