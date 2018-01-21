How to get Glo configuration settings 2022: Complete guide

Glo or Globacom is a Nigerian GSM service created in August 2003. Globacom has grown into the second most popular GSM company in Nigeria. It is not a surprise that many people using this company's services want to know how to get Glo configuration settings on their phones.

A logo of Glo. Photo: Glo World

Source: Facebook

The Glo APN settings are the internet configurations made on modems, cellphones, and other devices that allow users to connect to the internet. If your Glo internet settings are not working, it means you need to check your APN settings.

How to get Glo configuration settings 2022

When a new device is connected to the internet, the automatic APN internet settings or configuration are not transmitted. This could be because of a system problem or because the Glo server was unable to recognise any new changes made by the mobile phone when the SIM was inserted.

Hence, if you cannot get an excellent net speed, then here is how to configure Glo both manually or check using the Glo configuration settings code.

Glo manual configuration

A woman with smartphone sitting on bench near bike. Photo: pexels.com, @urielmont

Source: UGC

The main cause of your device's incapacity to browse is that your device's internet or APN settings are not set up automatically.

In most cases, when you insert your Glo SIM card, your Glo network settings should configure automatically. However, if your Glo automatic configuration settings are not updated, you can do it manually.

To enable your APN Glo proxy settings on your phone, go to settings, click APN, and enter the following information into the appropriate fields:

Access Point Name (APN) = APN

Username = Flat

Password = Flat

Close the settings page when finished, and your Glo browsing settings will be updated, allowing you to browse the internet without strain.

NB: This is the method you can use for Glo configuration settings for android smartphones or tablets.

Glo configuration using code

The shortcode for Glo internet settings is just simple 1234. Open your message box and SMS the word "Flat" to "1234". Often the configuration setting is pushed automatically to internet-enabled devices.

Contact details

Woman with coffee using a cellphone. Photo: pexels.com, @mikejones

Source: UGC

For any inquiries, you can reach them through the following contacts:

Toll-free number

For prepaid lines on Glo: 121

121 Other networks: +2348050020121

+2348050020121 For postpaid lines on Glo: 200

200 Other networks: +2348050020200

Physical address

Mike Adenuga towers

1, Mike Adenuga Close

Off Adeola Odeku Street, Victoria Island, Lagos. Nigeria

Email

customercare@gloworld.com

corporatecare@gloworld.com

What is the APN for Glo?

Glo APN is a wireless transmission protocol for "Access Point Name." It is a connection point between a mobile network and a PC or other access device.

Why is my Glo network not connecting to the internet?

Your device's inability to browse is primarily due to the internet or APN settings not being automatically configured in your device. When you insert your Glo SIM card onto your device, the Glo internet or APN settings are usually instantly configured.

How do I activate Glo mobile data?

Dial *777# to activate your Glo data and purchase the data package of your choice.

Learning Glo configuration settings for browsing is important if you rely on mobile data to access the internet. These settings will automatically boost your Glo sim internet speed, allowing you to browse whatever you desire.

