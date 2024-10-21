A Nigerian man has come online to mourn the death of a friend after seeing her obituary postal on social media

The man, Kosisochukwu Chinedu Amamchukwu said he did not reply to a message the lady in question sent him in October 2023

It was when he saw her obituary postal that he went to his WhatsApp and saw that she sent him a message before she died

A Nigerian man said his friend sent him a message on October 23, 2023, but he only remembered it in October 2024.

The man, Kosisochukwu Chinedu Amamchukwu, said he only became aware he didn't reply to the WhatsApp message after information reached him that the lady had died.

The man said he didn't reply to the message. Photo credit: Facebook/Kosisochukwu Chinedu Amamchukwu and Getty Images/NurPhoto.

In a Facebook post, Kosisochukwu said after he saw Chioma Reumah Ileka's obituary announcement, he was shocked to the bones.

It was then that he went to check his message and saw that Chioma had messaged him last year.

In the message which he also posted on Facebook, they appear to have been in a conversation and Chioma had replied:

"Yea and you?"

However, Kosisochukwu said he did not reply to the message and probably forgot. Speaking to Legit.ng, he said he was heartbroken.

He said he was living abroad when he got the message which he did not reply to.

He told Legit.ng:

"Actually, I travelled abroad, and we were so close. We chatted so much online but didn't see each other. I was hoping to see her when I'm back. The last discussion we had was about a car. She was driving a small car then, and we got talking. She told me the shock absorber was bad, and she was going to the mechanic to fix it. We even talked about my burns and beautiful NGO and she was saying she will be part of it when I'm home. She liked me so much even with the burns scars.

"When I came home later, I couldn't get to see her beccause the matter wey carry me come home long you know. So I didn't call her nor text her, though she's from Nnewi. Not too far from me.

"Yeah, I understand, but out of sight, out of mind. Saw her obituary poster on Facebook just this morning and I rushed to my WhatsApp and typed Chioma Ileka boom, I saw she sent me messages years later. I'm sorry Chioma I for still see you. And I know a lot die, but we are in a world where instead of being there for people alive, we post the dead."

