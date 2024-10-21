A Nigerian man who recently graduated from the Ladoke Akintola University (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso is looking for a job

The man who studied computer science at LAUTECH updated his CV and sent it to billionaire, Elon Musk, owner of Tesla and Starlink

According to the man, he would want to join SpaceX, the space exploration company owned by Musk

A Nigerian graduate has expressed the desire to work for American billionaire Elon Musk.

As soon as he graduated from school, he cleaned up his CV and forwarded it to Elon Musk on X.

The man posted his CV on X and tagged Elon Musk. Photo credit: X/@salatech2 and Getty Images/Marc Piasecki.

According to Abdulrahmon Solahudeen, he studied computer science at the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso.

In a post he made on X, Abdulrahmon said he wants Elon Musk to give him the opportunity to work with SpaceX.

He said:

"Hey @elonmusk. I’m out of Varsity. Now a certified computer engineer from the great @lautechofficial. It won’t be a bad idea to join the @SpaceX team as a computer engineer."

Abdulrahmon's brief profile on his CV reads:

"A computer engineer with strong academic qualifications and a front-end engineer with four years of professional experience. I have a deep passion for technology, innovation, and building future-focused solutions. I also develop interactive and user-friendly applications using modern frameworks like React, Typescript. My technical expertise is complemented by a keen eye for details and a creative approach to problem-solving. I'm committed to staying at the forefront of technological advancements and continually enhancing my skills to impactful, cutting-egde digital experience."

See his post below:

Reactions as man sends CV to Elon Musk

@AshandyTemi said:

"Good luck bro, even if it's not Elon musk, maybe a fortune 500 company."

@pkay_7_ said:

"Person weh go employ you, you dey call am hey."

Man shares his views about Starlink

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man shared his views about Elon Musk's Starlink Internet system, which many people say is very fast.

The man said the cost of a monthly subscription for the Starlink satellite internet system used to be N38,000.

He lamented that the cost for the Starlink subscription has been increased to N75,000 per month.

