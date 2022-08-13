Geopolitical zones in Nigeria and their states: detailed 2023 update

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is divided into six regions, commonly referred to as geopolitical zones. These administrative regions were created during General Sani Abacha's regime. The six geopolitical zones and their states form the basis for the distribution of economic, educational, and political resources among Nigerians.

Colours of the Nigerian flag. Photo: pixabay.com, @Kaufdex

Source: UGC

Nigeria's states are spread across six geopolitical zones, with some having more states than others. Additionally, the regions have varying economic, political, strategic, and governance structures.

How many geopolitical zones are in Nigeria?

There are six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. These zones were created for administrative purposes and to foster equitable development nationwide. Each geopolitical zone has several states and unique characteristics, and cultural diversity. Here is a look at the six geopolitical zones in Nigeria and their states.

1. North-East

The North-East region is among the largest geopolitical zones in Nigeria in terms of physical size and population. The region covers nearly a third of the entire Nigerian landmass. This zone has two major ecological regions, the tropical savanna in the west and the semi-desert ecological region in the east.

Population-wise, the North-East region has about 26 million people, about 12% of the Nigerian population. The region's most populous cities are Bauchi and Maiduguri.

Here is a look at the North East states in Nigeria.

Adamawa

Bauchi

Borno

Gombe

Taraba

Yobe

2. North-West

The North-West region, as its name suggests, is located in northwest Nigeria. It is among Nigeria's largest geographical zones and primarily comprised of the savanna ecological region. Much of the region is the indigenous homeland of the Hausa people who make up the largest ethnic group in northwest Nigeria.

People on the road. Photo: pexels.com, @Daniel Sikpi

Source: UGC

Economy-wise, the North-West zone is home to Kano City, which is a major contributor to Nigeria's economy. Most of the region's rural areas lag in terms of resource allocation, literacy levels, and security. States in North West Nigeria include:

Zamfara

Sokoto

Kebbi

Katsina

Kano

Kaduna

Jigawa

3. North-Central (Middle Belt)

The Middle Belt Zone is home to Nigeria's Federal Capital Territory. This zone stretches across the country's width, from its border with Benin to where it borders Cameroon. The region's primary ecological zone is the Guinean forest-savanna mosaic, with a small western portion falling in the savanna ecoregion.

This zone is home to about 20 million people, comprising around 11% of the country's population. Abuja, the country's capital, is the largest city in this zone. The populous cities of Jos and Ilorin are also part of the Middle Belt. Here are the North Central states in Nigeria.

Plateau

Niger

Nasarawa

Kwara

Kogi

Federal Capital Territory

Benue

4. South-East

The South-East region is bounded by the Cross River to the east, the flat North Central to the north, the riverine Niger Delta to the south, and the river Niger to the west. The main ecological regions include the forest-savanna mosaic in the north and the tropical forest to the south.

Culturally, the South-East region falls within the indigenous homeland of the Igbo people, often known as Igboland. The Igbo people comprise the largest ethnic group in southeast Nigeria, accounting for close to 90% of the region's population.

While this region is the smallest in terms of landmass, it is among the largest contributors to the country's economy. The region has vast natural gas and oil reserves and a remarkably industrialised economy.

Crowded Street in Nigeria. Photo: pexels.com, @Kelly

Source: UGC

The South-East region is home to 22 million people, roughly 10% of the country's population. The two most populated cities in this region are Enugu and Aba, other significant ones being Owerri, Umuahia, Onitsha, and Nnewi.

The region has five states. Here is a quick look.

Imo

Enugu

Ebonyi

Anambra

Abia

5. South-South (Niger Delta)

The Niger Delta region stretches across the Atlantic seaboard from the Bight of Bonny coast in the east to the Bight of Benin coast in the west. Geographically, this region occupies a mere 5% of the country's landmass.

The Niger Delta is home to some of Nigeria's largest oil and natural gas deposits. The zone has a population of 26 million, accounting for about 12% of the country's population.

The Greater Port Harcourt is the region's largest metropolitan area, with other significant ones being Ikom Warri, Sapele, Ikot, and Ughelli. Here are the states in this region.

Rivers

Edo

Delta

Cross River

Bayelsa

Akwa Ibom

6. South-West

The South-West region stretches along the Atlantic seaboard from the Niger Delta Zone in the east to the border with the Benin Republic in the west. The main ecological regions in this zone include the mangrove forests in the east and the south and the forest savanna in the northwest.

Culturally, much of the South-West region falls in the indigenous Yorubaland. The Yoruba people are the largest ethnic group in the country's southwest. The region is home to the incredibly populous cities of Ibadan and Lagos, making it one of the busiest zones in terms of economic activity.

The South-West Zone is the second most populous of all Nigeria's geopolitical zones. It is home to 47 million people, accounting for nearly 22% of the country's population. The Lagos Metropolitan Area found in this zone is the world's eighth-largest metropolitan area, with about 21 million people. Here are the states in this region.

Ekiti

Lagos

Ogun

Ondo

Osun

Oyo

How many states are in Nigeria?

Nigeria is comprised of 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja. These states are the primary administrative units of the country, each with its own government and governance structure. Below is a map of Nigeria showing the states.

A Nigeria map showing the various states. Photo: @This Is Nigeria

Source: Facebook

What is the meaning of a geopolitical zone?

This is a federally recognised region in Nigeria, consisting of multiple states. Each zone represents a cluster of states with similarities in culture, demographics, and historical heritage.

How many geopolitical zones are there in Nigeria?

Nigeria is divided into six geopolitical zones. They include North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East and South-South.

Which geopolitical zone has the highest number of states?

The regions of North-West and North-Central have the greatest number of states, with each region comprising seven states.

Which geopolitical zone has the least number of states?

The South-East zone comprises the fewest states, totaling five. These states are Imo, Enugu, Ebonyi, Anambra, and Abia.

Which geopolitical zone is the largest?

The North-East is the nation's largest geopolitical zone, encompassing approximately one-third of Nigeria's total land area.

What is the smallest geopolitical zone?

The South-East geopolitical zone is the smallest. Geographically, it covers the smallest land area compared to the other five zones in the country.

Which zone has the highest population?

The North-West is one of the country's most populous areas. The region has a population of over 49 million people, accounting for approximately 23% of the country's entire population.

How many geopolitical zones are in Nigeria? There are six geopolitical zones in Nigeria. These zones serve an essential purpose in ensuring the equitable distribution of resources among the country's populace. These zones vary in size, population, economic activity, and ecoregions.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the Nigeria Civil Defence, one of the numerous paramilitary, military, and police agencies in Nigeria. These bodies serve various functions, all related to safety, law enforcement and order in one way or another.

Commonly abbreviated as NSCDC, this federal security agency was created to help mitigate any threats and forms of attack against Nigeria and its populace. What is the civil defence salary structure today?

Source: Legit.ng