How to share data on MTN, Airtel, 9Mobile, and Glo in 2022

There are different ways to share data, and everything depends on the network that you are using. Here is a full guide on sharing data on different networks. Keep reading to find out how to share data on Glo, MTN, Airtel, and Etisalat.

The Internet is a huge and undeniable part of our lives, and the modern person is unable to survive without internet technologies. The communication networks allow you to share internet data with people close to you to ensure they also experience all the benefits of the Internet. Nigerian networks provide you with various excellent sharing plans that are constantly updated, and you can choose any of them. Now, we can explore ways to share data on every major Nigerian network.

How to share data on Glo

The Glo data share process is quite easy. Glo has many plans, all of which possess a unique USSD code. Therefore, before sharing data with your friend or family member or gifting data to them, you should know which exact plan they are using.

Keep in mind that the code to share data is important in order to transfer data later. You will also need the phone number of the person you are sending your data – it is necessary when you start the process.

For sharing data, you must be subscribed to one of the Glo plans with a gifting and sharing feature. There are a few options that you can use to share your data, and you can choose which one to use, depending on your personal preferences and needs.

To share data with someone else using Glo, you will have to follow these steps:

You can choose whether you want to dial *127*01*(phone number of the person you are sending data to) # or to send "Share (phone number) to 127. Both options will lead to the same outcome – your data plan will be shared with this person.

If you want to remove the person from data sharing, you should dial *127*02*(phone number)# or send "Remove (phone number)" to 127.

If you want to send data to someone as a gift or to fill your other number with data, you can dial *127*(USSD plan number)*(phone number) #, or you can send "Gift (phone number) to the number 127.

There is also an option of visiting the website hsi.glo.com from the phone while using your Glo SIM and performing the operations from there.

How do you check Glo data balance via code?

Checking your Glo data balance via code is the simplest of all the methods. You need to dial Glo's data balance code which is *777#.

How to share data on MTN

MTN has a DataShare service, which is easy and accessible to everyone. There are some data bundles, which are listed in the price list of MTN service, and you can choose one of them. You will be able to use it together with your family.

The process on how to transfer data on MTN is not difficult at all. You can follow the further instructions.

Dial the number *131*2*1#. You will meet the following options:

Press 1 for registration.

Press 2, and you can change your old PIN to the new one.

Press 3, and you will be able to buy some data for a gift.

Press 4, and you will get the data-sharing options.

The number that you are supposed to press is 4. You will receive a message with a standard 0000 pin code showing that you have registered successfully. You will also be asked to provide or register the beneficiaries' MSISDN.

Creating a new PIN can be possible if you dial *131*2*5# or send a message to the number 131 with the text "change 0000 (the modified pin-code) (repeat the new pin-code)". For example, "change 0000 1111 1111". You will be notified when the pin code is successfully replaced with the new one.

To share the data, your monthly plan must be at least 250 MB. If you have a smaller amount of MB, this denies you the possibility of sharing data with others.

To share data on MTN, you must be a customer of the PayAsYouGo service or a user of TopUp or MTNChoice.

If you are a PayAsYouGo customer, you will need to complete the following steps:

Dial *141*2*163# to buy a set of data.

Then, dial *141*5# if you want to activate the MTN Data Share service.

Choose the option "manage data bundles." Then press Data Share.

If you use TopUp or MTNChoice, you will have to take the next actions:

Activate the DataShare by calling 808 or going to the MTN office closest to your area.

If you call 808, dial *141*5#, press 4, and press 2.

If you want to add some recipients to your shared bundle, you will need to dial *131*2*2# or send the text "add" to the number 131. You can add up to five recipients.

After you have added them, you can share your data with them without any problems. If you want to check your data balance, dial *691*7# or send the text "sharebalance" to 131.

How to share data from MTN to Glo

MTN allows you to share credits between two MTN accounts or another service, such as Glo. For this, you have an option called Share and Sell, and you will be asked to enter your PIN. There are a few ways to do it:

You can send a message to 777, containing the following information: <Transfer> <Phone number of the recipient> <Sum> <Pin>. For example: <Transfer> <0800000000> <2000> <1111>. When you are done, you will receive a message where you will be asked to confirm your transfer. Just send <Yes> to 777

Dial *600*Phone number of the recipient*Sum*PIN# and then press send. For instance, it can be like *600*0800000000*2000*1111#. When you complete the transaction, you will get confirmation about the successful completion of your operation.

You can also share credits by using the official MTN site, https://www.mtnonline.com/. You can do it by going to the "My contact account" section and following the instructions.

How to share data on Airtel

Airtel also cares about its users and makes sure they have an opportunity to share their data with everyone they love. Due to the new data plans, it became easier than ever.

Are you confused about how to transfer data to someone on Airtel? Like in previous networks, you can only share the data if your family member or friend uses the Airtel data balance plan.

Sharing the internet packs is possible in case you are a user of Airtel data share or Airtel family share. You can share any internet data, regardless if it is in 2G, 3G, or 4G format.

Sharing your internet data can be done with up to four people. It is also possible for you to share your data monthly.

Sharing Airtel data online

If you want to know how to transfer data to another number, you will have to complete the following steps to be able to do it.

Recharge your phone with packs that include 3G or 4G internet. Check your Airtel data balance (you can do this by dialling *123*11#). If your account has enough MB, you can visit Airtel's official website (https://www.airtel.in/). Enter your phone number and the Airtel password, or you can use a temporary password sent to you via text message. If you have entered everything successfully, you are logged in to the Airtel account. Choose the number that you would like to share your data balance. Always double-check the number to ensure you are not sharing with the wrong person. You can only add up to four numbers and no more. Once done, you will receive a confirmation message.

Sharing Airtel data using the USSD code

You can follow the alternate method for sharing Airtel data without the Internet. It is called Airtel data code, and you can add any number to your list using a text message.

Recharge the Airtel data balance and double-check it before proceeding. Remember that you will only be able to add four numbers to your list, and you should check the numbers very carefully before adding them. Send "share" to the number 121. You will receive instructions from the customer service of Airtel. You will be instructed on how to send data to someone. Follow these instructions and add some numbers. The format will be like "add<space><ten-digit phone number>, and you will have to send it to 121. For example, type "add 8888888888" and then send the message to 121. Airtel customer service is supposed to ask you for confirmation of your actions, which you will need to press 1. You can now share your data with the number unless you want to delete it from your contacts.

How to delete a number from your sharing list

Deleting the number is quite easy:

Type the SMS “del<space><ten-digit phone number>” and send it to 121. For example, "del 8888888888" and press send.

Once you have deleted the number from your data balance sharing list, this person will no longer be receiving data from you.

Alternative ways of sharing Airtel data

There are different ways to share data with a friend. For example;

You can send 10 MB by entering *141*712*11*phone number#

If you want to send 25 MB, dial *141*712*9*phone number#

If you want to send 60 MB, you can enter *141*712*4*phone number#

However, remember that only one transaction per day can be made. If you want to learn about the other beneficial options of Airtel, you can always visit the official website and read about them.

How to share data on Etisalat

Many people use Etisalat, also known as the 9Mobile mobile network, and subscribe to the monthly plans offered by this provider. In addition, 9Mobile allows users to share their data with anyone.

To share data with other Etisalat (9Mobile) users, you will have to dial the following combination: *229*PIN*amount of MB*9Mobile number#. For instance, if you want to share 20 MB with someone, type *229*1111*20*0801234567# (of course, with your real pin code and this person's number).

If you wish to change your 9Mobile PIN, it is possible. The default PIN on 9Mobile is 0000. If you want to change it, dial *247*old pin-code*new pin-code#.

Remember that the smallest amount of data you can send daily is 10 MB, and the largest is 50 MB. The daily limit of transferring is 250 MB.

This is for the users who do not use the 9Mobile data balance plans. If you purchase the plan, your minimum limit will increase to 200 MB, while the maximum will be 20 GB.

Who is eligible to share data?

Any registered customer of a communication firm has the ability to transfer their data to friends or family members. You must be subscribing to one of the plans having a sharing feature.

Now you know how to share data on some of the biggest Nigerian operators, including Glo, MTN, Airtel, and Etisalat (9Mobile).

