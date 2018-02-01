MTN manual configuration settings in 2022: Complete guide

MTN is one of the widely used telecommunication networks in Nigeria. The company offers its subscribers a wide range of services, including voice calls, text messaging, and internet services. The latter requires one to have an internet-enabled device. When using the network for the first time, it is at times necessary to install the MTN configuration settings for your smartphone or feature phone to browse the web.

The easiest way to install the settings is through the automated method. However, this occasionally fails, making it necessary to install the settings manually. Luckily, this is not too difficult.

How to install MTN configuration settings manually

The steps required to install these MTN internet settings primarily depend on the device one is using.

Smartphones and portable Wi-Fi devices

What are the MTN configuration settings for Android? Here is a look at how to configure MTN on smartphones and portable Wi-Fi devices.

Navigate to the settings tab on your device and select 'mobile network' (mobile data on some devices). You will be presented with a page that allows you to edit the following fields.

Account name: Ensure this field reads MTN WEB

Ensure this field reads MTN WEB Port : Leave this one blank

: Leave this one blank Username : Leave this one blank

: Leave this one blank Password : Leave this one blank

: Leave this one blank Access point name (APN): On the MTN APN field, key in the address web.gprs.mtnnigeria.net and then save the new settings

Feature phones

These devices use WAP configurations, unlike the smartphones described above. To do MTN manual configuration on your feature phone, go to settings, and then select mobile network. Edit the following fields.

Account name: Make sure this field reads MTN WAP

Make sure this field reads MTN WAP IP address: Type in 10.199.212.2

Type in 10.199.212.2 Port : The port number for feature phones is 9201

: The port number for feature phones is 9201 Username : web

: web Password : web

: web Access point name: Key in the address web.gprs.mtnnigeria.net

Possible errors on smartphones

Some issues might make your config settings fail on your smartphone or portable Wi-Fi device. Here is a quick look.

If your proxy IP address has a value on it. Make sure you delete the default 10.199.212.2 address.

If your port setting has a value. Ensure you delete the default 8080 value.

Save these, and your device should now access the internet without issues.

If you still have problems accessing the internet after cross-checking the above-mentioned issues, kindly visit the nearest service center or call their customer service line by dialling 180.

How can I install MTN configuration settings automatically?

One can install the MTN network settings automatically by sending a text message with the word 'settings' to 3888. You will receive an instant message (IM) with the config settings. Make sure to save and press okay when asked whether you want to install.

Who can subscribe to MTN Data bundles?

All customers can subscribe to any of the company's data bundles.

What are the different MTN data bundle plans available?

There are daily, weekly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, bi-annually, and annual bundles.

Learning how to install MTN configuration settings is essential for the network's subscribers. While there is a straightforward way to install the settings automatically, sometimes the process fails, making it necessary to install the settings manually.

