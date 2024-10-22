A mother has gone viral on social media after revealing some of the luxury properties owned by her children

According to the mother, her 18-year-old daughter uses iPhone 15 Pro Max and drives a car while her 14-year-old son uses S23 FE

While sharing the post on X, the mother expressed her joy over the fact that her children are enjoying the luxury she didn't enjoy during her childhood

A Nigerian mother has left netizens in awe after speaking about her children's material possessions.

The proud mother was so grateful that her children were enjoying luxuries she never had at their age.

Nigerian mum says children are enjoying luxury Photo credit: @meeplusyou/X.

Source: Twitter

Mum lists properties of young children

According to the mother identified as @meeplusyou on X, her 18-year-old daughter uses an iPhone 15 Pro Max and drives a 2016 Genesis, while her 14-year-old son sports an S23 FE.

In her post, she emphasised the contrast between her upbringing and her children's with joy in her heart.

"My daughter is 18yrs. She's using 15Pro Max and drives Genesis 2016 model. My Son is 14yrs. He's using S23 FE. It is poverty that'll make you think 18yrs is too young to use these gadgets. It gives me Joy that my children are able to enjoy what I couldn't enjoy at their age," she said.

Reactions as mum lists possessions of children

The post sparked lots of reactions from Nigerians who shared their opinions.

Mayor Of Ozubulu said:

"Your daughter can afford these, you can afford to get it for your daughter as well considering the Country where you reside. Most 18 years in Nigeria today cannot afford to get it themselves nor can their parents afford to."

FavourAba said:

"Your daughter can you give me her number, I want to check something."

JustWills reacted:

"Madam, how bout you adopt a twenty something year old God fearing young man to make everything complete. I can recommend one if you want."

Just MK said:

"Are u not suppose to be considering adopting me?!! I’m not even 12 yet."

WillyTV said:

"lol poverty una cos y’all can pay in installments doesn’t make you rich. Also you won’t say this if you were in Nigeria so stop the cap."

MC Carter added:

"Where is the enjoyment? U wan use materialism finish your kids and u dey call am enjoyment. Those children might never reach ur heights if u think it's all about giving them everything they want to prove you're rich."

See the post below:

