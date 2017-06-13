How to change Smile MiFi password? Step-by-step guide on how to do it

Numerous Nigerians need Internet connectivity to work, communicate, or do business. Mobile phone data bundles may not always be adequate. They have resulted in installing Wi-Fi in homes and offices, and Smile is among the Wi-Fi providers. Learning how to change your Smile Wi-Fi password is necessary.

The official company logo. Photo: @SmileCommunicationsNigeria

Source: UGC

Do you have leeches or potential identity theft threats on your personal Wi-Fi? If you do, you need to learn how to change your Smile Wi-Fi password. Changing your password is recommended to keep them away.

How to change your Smile Wi-Fi password

Smile Communications provides 4G LTE mobile broadband in Nigeria and other African nations. The company is known for providing fast, reliable and high-quality broadband Internet.

It is suitable for offices, homes, and other places of work. People can access the Internet using Smile Mi-Fi. A MiFi refers to a small portable router used as a mobile hotspot for other devices.

If you suspect leeches are connecting to your router, you should change your Smile Mi-Fi password immediately.

How to change your password on Smile Mi-Fi

If you have been wondering how to change your Smile Mi-Fi password, we have you covered. When you buy a new router, it comes with a default name and password. It is advisable to change these details to avoid leeches using your data.

A happy lady using the laptop as she takes tea. Photo: pexels.com, @Andrea Piacquadio

Source: UGC

How to change my Smile Mi-Fi password online

If you wish to learn how to change your Smile password, follow the steps below. The same procedure is used when changing the name.

Connect to the Wi-Fi using the default password. Note that the Wi-Fi Key (WPA/WPA2) is located under the Mi-Fi.

Open your browser and visit MySmile Portal.

Enter your Smile admin login details to access your account.

Once you are logged in, go to Settings , then Wi-Fi , then Basic Settings .

, then , then . Change your password under Basic Settings, then click Apply when done to save changes.

How to change my Smile Wi-Fi name and password using the Smile App

Another alternative you can use is MySmile App. Note that the login credentials you use when accessing services via the portal are the same when using the app.

Ensure your smartphone is connected to the Internet.

Download app from Google Play Store or The App Store.

Open the app and enter your login credentials.

Once you are logged in, go to Settings , then Wi-Fi , then Basic Settings .

, then , then . Change the name and password, then click Apply to complete the process.

How to change my Smile password via USSD

You can access some services using your phone via a USSD code. The USSD option is available to all customers through Glo, 9mobile, and MTN. The USSD code is *4504#.

Presently, you cannot change your password using USSD. However, you can access the following services.

Buy data with airtime

Redeem airtime vouchers

Check balances

Update your NIN

Contacts

If you need to reach the company for further enquiries, use the contact details below.

Telephone number: +234 (0) 702 044 4444

+234 (0) 702 044 4444 E-mail address: customercare@smile.com.ng

customercare@smile.com.ng WhatsApp: +234 (0) 702 069 3358

A young man in a suit using a laptop. Photo: pexels.com, @Ketut Subiyanto

Source: UGC

Does Smile work in Nigeria?

The telecommunications company works in Nigeria. The telecommunications company provides Internet connectivity, calls, and SMS services in the country.

How much does a Smile router cost?

A Smile Mi-Fi router goes for ₦14,500. It comes with 30GB on activation. Those with a minimum recharge of ₦3,000 plan receive a 30GB recharge bonus over 6 months. The bonus is split into 5GB monthly on recharge.

Learning how to change your Smile Wi-Fi password is important for all Smile subscribers. Changing it protects you from leeches who use your data without permission.

Source: Legit.ng