Tech giant Google has finally made it easy for Nigerians to make payments on its services

Google payment has been one of the challenges for Nigerians who use Google services for productivity, games, among others

Verve card is expected to play a key role and there is instructions on how Nigerians can add naira debit card for payment

Google has announced that Nigerians can now use make purchases on its Play Store with naira card.

This is thanks to a new partnership with Verve, the largest domestic card scheme in Africa.

Google has added a new payment option for Nigerians Photo credit: Nicolas Economou

Source: Facebook

Google in a statement released on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 Google said:

“From today, Nigerians now has the opportunity to use thier Verve cards to make purchases on the Google Play Store. This will help strengthened the digital ecosystem in Nigeria.

“Under this new arrangement, Google will now process Verve transactions within Nigeria.

"These transactions will be undertaken in Nigerian Naira, and treated as local transactions by the country’s banking institutions.

"As a result, any Nigerian with an Android device and a Verve card now has a streamlined method for making purchases on the Google Play Store.

"Users can now add their Verve Cards to their Google Play Account and pay in Naira, without stress"

Verve speaks on the partnership

Vincent Ogbunude, managing director of Verve International in a statement also expressed excitement about the new partnership, BusinessDay reports.

He stated:

“The integration with Google Play is a significant stride towards achieving Verve’s vision of promoting financial inclusion.

"We are excited to bring digital content and services closer to Verve cardholders, hence bridging the digital divide.”

How to use naira card on Google

open the Play store.

Select the app you wish to purchase.

Tap on the amount shown on your screen.

Choose "add credit or debit card."

Input your Verve card information when requested.

Alternatively, you can visit pay.google.com.

Sign in using your Gmail account.

Click on the option labeled ‘Add a payment method.’

Enter your Verve card details and save the information.

Go back to the Playstore to finalise your transaction.

Your card will be automatically charged.

