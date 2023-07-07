What does WYLL mean on Snapchat or text and how to respond

Snapchat is one of the world's most widely used social media platforms. It allows its users to send and receive text messages, pictures and videos. Numerous acronyms and slang terms emerge daily on social media, one being WYLL on Snapchat. What does WYLL mean?

The slang term WYLL is slowly taking over social media, especially on TikTok and Snapchat. It's commonly used when one is curious about knowing more about someone they have chatted with. It is also widely used on dating apps when someone wants to see what the person they are talking to looks like. What does WYLL stand for, and how is one supposed to respond?

What does WYLL mean on Snapchat?

According to Urban Dictionary, the slang term means 'What You Look Like?'. This question is mainly sent through one's DMs rather than in the comment or reply section.

When would you use WYLL?

There are various reasons why one would use the term, such as wanting to know more about someone or teasing a friend. It can also be used sarcastically.

Note that you are not supposed to feel offended when someone doesn't reply. Some people might feel uncomfortable sending someone their photos, especially if they have not known the other person for long.

How to respond to WYLL

There are several ways to reply when someone texts you WYLL. But it also depends on your judgement or feelings towards the person you are chatting with. You can opt to respond or not.

For instance, if the individual is a perfect stranger and you feel weird or uncomfortable, you can decide not to reply or, instead, block the person. Your safety and well-being come first and is paramount. However, if you choose to reply, here are some options:

1. Send a picture or video

You can send the person a quick selfie or a video of yourself if your interactions with them have been smooth and have positive vibes.

For example,

Them: WYLL?

You: share a photo or video of yourself

2. Short description of yourself

A person may use the term expecting a reply describing your personality, appearance or interests. If you find it comfortable, you can briefly describe yourself using words.

3. Send a Bitmoji

A Bitmoji is a personalised emoji that represents you on Snapchat. Other platforms have similar features (avatars on Instagram, Memoji on iPhone/iPad, AR Emoji on Samsung, etc.). You can use your Bitmoji to describe yourself.

4. Use an Uno reverse card

If a person is teasing you, you can send them back a 'WYLL' message, making fun of them equally. You can also reply to them with a quick 'hahaha' or 'LOL' with an accompanying picture or GIF.

What does WYLL mean in texting?

WYLL is a slang term used during direct or text messages, especially if the two people have not met face-to-face. It stands for what you look like in text, similar to what you can expect from social media.

What does WYLL mean on Snap and other platforms? The acronym stands for 'What You Look Like'. It's commonly used when a social media user wants to know more about someone on the app. It usually relates to your appearance.

