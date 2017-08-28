How to transfer airtime from Glo to Glo? Complete guide

All Glo users can transfer airtime between Glo accounts using the tool known as Glos Easyshare. Using this service, you can share your airtime with your family and friends. Here are some easy procedures on how to transfer airtime on Glo anytime.

Do you have a Glo sim and do not know how to transfer airtime from Glo to go? Glo EasyShare enables you to share your credit with anyone you choose on the network. Check out the simple guide below.

How to transfer airtime on Glo

One of the most important things when considering how to send airtime from Glo to Glo is the USSD Glo airtime transfer code, which is *131#.

In essence, it enables you to send airtime to your friends, family, and other users of the service or other networks. If you want to learn how to share Glo airtime with someone, follow these steps below.

1. Using the USSD code to transfer airtime on Glo

Here is the ultimate guide on how to transfer Glo airtime using the USSD code. The process is straightforward.

Dial *131*phone number of the recipient*amount to be transferred*password#.

For instance, to transfer N100 to a customer with the phone number 08155570458, dial *131*08155570458*75*12345# if your password is 12345. Once the process is complete, you will get a text message notification.

It is important to note that:

Before transferring airtime, you would need to change your default pin (00000) to whatever you desire. Dial *132*00000*new pin*new pin#.

This type of transfer is free of any service charges.

You are not limited to a certain number of transfers per day, week, or month.

Additionally, there is no limitation on the amount that may be transferred.

This type of transfer doesn't involve any setup or subscription.

2. Contacting Glo customer care

Dialling their customer service is another easy way on how to transfer cards from Glo to Glo. Call their customer service line and tell the representative you need to transfer a specified quantity of airtime from your sim card.

For the agent to help you, you will need to have the following:

Your unique identification number

Make sure your sim card has enough airtime.

Have the phone number to which you want to transfer airtime.

Have all the important details for your sim.

3. Using Glo mobile app

Download the Glo mobile app if you don't want to utilize the Glo transfer code. The app is available for download and installation on the Google Play Store.

Install the Glo Cafe app and sign in as a new user (if this is your first time using the app) or an existing user (if you have been using the app daily).

For new users, you must provide your Glo number to receive a verification code on your phone.

Once you have verified, you can use the app to access various Glo services.

You can transfer any amount of airtime to the friend or family of your choice.

What is Glo's default transfer code?

The code is *131#. To transfer airtime, dial *131*phone number of the recipient*amount to be transferred*Password#.

How can I transfer airtime to another person?

You can transfer airtime by calling customer service, using the Glo Cafe app, or using the USSD code.

Who is eligible for this Glo service?

The service of how to share airtime on Glo is available to any Glo customer.

What is the default pin for Glo airtime transfer?

The default transfer pin is 00000.

How can I transfer airtime to another person?

To send airtime to another person, dial *131*phone number of the recipient*amount to be transferred*password#.

The above instructions on how to transfer airtime on Glo are straightforward, and you can transfer an unlimited quantity of airtime to anyone. For additional information, please visit the official Glo website.

