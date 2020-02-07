Alexis Knief’s biography: what is known about Timothy Olyphant's wife?

Alexis Knief is an American celebrity wife who became popular after marrying Hollywood star Timothy Olyphant. The two have lived together happily for many years since exchanging their vows.

Actor Timothy Olyphant and Alexis Knief arrive at the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Despite being the wife of a famous celebrity, Timothy Olyphant's wife has not revealed much about her personal life. Over the years, she has preferred living a private lifestyle.

Profile summary

Full name: Alexis Knief

Alexis Knief Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: January 1, 1970

January 1, 1970 Age: 51 years (as of 2021)

51 years (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Capricorn

Capricorn Place of birth: South Carolina, US

South Carolina, US Current residence: Westwood, Los Angeles, California

Westwood, Los Angeles, California Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: White

White Famous as: Timothy Olyphant's wife

Timothy Olyphant's wife Sexuality: Straight

Straight Religion: Christian

Christian Height in feet: 5'8"

5'8" Height in centimetres: 172

172 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Weight in lbs: 121

121 Body build: Slim

Slim Body measurements: 34-24-37 inches

34-24-37 inches Shoe size: 6 (US)

6 (US) Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Eye colour: Brown

Brown Hair colour: Blonde

Blonde Marital status: Married

Married Spouse: Timothy Olyphant

Timothy Olyphant Children: 3

3 College: University of Southern California

University of Southern California Net worth: $1 million

Alexis Knief’s bio

Alexis Knief was born on January 1, 1970, in the US. As of 2021, Alexis Knief's age is 51. She holds American nationality.

Alexis pursued her higher education at the University of Southern California, where she first met the man who later became her husband.

Timothy Olyphant and Alexis Knief's relationship

Timothy Olyphant and Alexis Knief attend HBO's Official Emmy After Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

The two first met while at the university. After knowing each other for quite some time, the pair took their friendship to another level. They tied the knot in July 1991. They have since lived happily for 30 years.

So, what has made their marriage a success? From a past interview, Timothy gave a conclusive response to having a successful marriage. He said,

"You have to be with the right person, and you both have to be willing to do the work, day in and day out, to make it happen."

Alexis Knief's children

The couple is blessed with three kids. Their first child, Grace Katherine, was born on June 20, 1999, eight years after exchanging their wedding vows.

Their second child, Henry Olyphant, was born two years later. Vivian is the youngest in the family. She was born in 2003.

Timothy Olyphant and Alexis Knief live in Westwood, Los Angeles with their children. The actor has praised his wife as an intelligent and supportive woman. He also likes to spend free time with her and their three kids.

Divorce rumours

Like many relationships, the two have also had their share of challenges, but not enough to break their union.

In 2011, the actor joked about leaving his wife if he won an Emmy Award that year, after his nomination in the category of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series Justified (2010).

On another occasion, the public spotted the actor's wedding ring on his right hand, instead of being on the left.

The confusion sparked rumours that he was not happy with his marriage. He refuted the claims while revealing to his fans that it was his habit to wear the ring on his right hand.

Alexis Knief's height and body measurements

Timothy Olyphant and Alexis Knief attend the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Venturelli/WireImage

Alexis has brown eyes and blonde hair. She is 5 feet 8 inches (172 cm) tall and weighs 121 lbs (55 kg). She has a slim body, and her body measurements are 34-24-37 inches.

Alexis Knief's net worth

Tim Olyphant's wife is reported to have a net worth of about $1 million.

Alexis Knief has kept a low profile despite her husbands' fame, glamour, and wealth. She prefers living a private and simple life that has helped her avoid controversies.

