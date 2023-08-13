Top 10 hidden Google games to play when you’re feeling bored

While Google has solidified its reputation as an information oracle, the search engine also has embedded exciting features, including hidden Google games. You can access them in Google Search, Google Maps, Google Assistant, Google Doodle and more. This article unveils the best secret games on Google to keep you entertained when bored.

The good thing about hidden Google games is that you can play them online, and installation is not needed. From Tic-Tac-Toe, Snake, Pac-Man and T-Rex, you will learn which secret games to play when bored on Google.

Top 10 hidden Google games

How do you play hidden games on Google? Playing secret Google games is a straightforward endeavour. You only need to look for them on the Google search bar and follow the simple instructions. Below is a list of the Google built-in games anyone can indulge in.

1. Snake

Snake is amongst the fun hidden Google games you can play when bored. To get it, open your preferred web browser, navigate to the Google homepage, and search “Play Snake”. Next, click the "Play" button, and it will instantly commence on your screen. You can play the Snake game with different visuals, sound and controls.

Your main goal is to control the snake's movements using the arrow keys and consume as many apples as possible without bumping into the box's walls or your own tail. To make it more interesting, Google has incorporated several modes for players to choose from.

2. Tic-Tac-Toe

Tic-Tac-Toe is one of the secret Google games implemented into the search engine. To try it out, search for it on your preferred web browser on the search engine's homepage. You will access a playable Tic-Tac-Toe board alongside the Play button, and you can now start enjoying the game.

In Tic-Tac-Toe, you play against an AI and try to arrange Xs or Os in a vertical, horizontal or diagonal line on a three-by-three grid to score a point. The difficulty can be tweaked from the button on the corner, and you can choose between Easy, Medium, and Impossible.

3. Quick, Draw!

If you are an artistic person, Quick, Draw! is the one for you. It lets you draw a series of prompts within a limited time frame, and the AI tool will predict what you drew. The drawing prompts could range from simple objects to more intricate concepts.

You can use your mouse, touchscreen, or drawing tablet to do the sketch. While drawing, the search engine keeps guessing the doodle, making it an interactive and entertaining game to test your artistic skills.

4. T-Rex

T-Rex is one of the hidden games on Google that you can play to eliminate boredom. It was created by members of the Chrome UX team in 2014. T-Rex is a popular Chrome game that only gets activated when you don’t have an internet connection.

To play T-Rex, open a new tab in Chrome with your Wi-Fi switched off, and you will spot the T-Rex character with a "No Internet" message. Next, press the spacebar, and the T-Rex will begin sprinting across the desert. You need to help the T-Rex jump over the cactus by tapping the spacebar. It is a challenging and entertaining one, especially once you pass certain levels.

5. Pac-Man

Pac-Man is undoubtedly one of the oldest arcade games introduced in the 1980s. If you want to experience the nostalgic Pac-Man journey within the Google realm, search for it in the Google search bar. To play it, use the arrow keys on your keyboard to manoeuvre Pac-Man through the maze as you feed on the dots while avoiding the pursuing ghosts.

6. Solitaire

Did you know you can play Solitaire on Google? To get access, simply type “Solitaire” into the search engine. To play the classic card game, arrange cards in descending order and alternating colours to build foundations.

Solitaire is mainly a one-player activity. The search engine's distinct material design offers a delightful way to exercise your card-playing skills and directly engage in a timeless solo challenge within your browser.

7. Atari Breakout

Atari Breakout is a classic arcade game created by Apple’s chief engineer, Steve Wozniak. It was previously played by simply typing it into Google Images, but that option is no longer available.

Search for Atari Breakout and visit elgooG to initiate it. To play Atari Breakout, control the paddle's movement using arrow keys to bounce the ball off the paddle to break the blocks and clear the screen.

8. Minesweeper

Minesweeper is one of the mentally stimulating and easily accessible games made available to play directly on the search engine. Simply search for it on your preferred web browser by visiting the Google search page to get started.

Minesweeper is a logic puzzle video game where users have to click on squares to find the numbers. You should carefully avoid triggering any hidden mines across the board that will otherwise make you lose.

9. Soccer

Engaging in Soccer match through the search engine is a straightforward approach. It is one of the most popular doodles created during the 2012 Olympics. To try it out, navigate the Google homepage on the search bar and type "Soccer”. Play it using arrow keys or a mouse to control the goalkeeper. It is a great and interactive doodle because of its cool visuals.

10. Cricket

The Cricket doodle game was created by Google in 2017 during the launch of the ICC Champions Trophy. To begin this cricket-themed diversion, navigate the search engine's homepage on the search bar and type "Cricket”. You can play it using the spacebar or the mouse as your control. To play Cricket, score as many runs as possible for your team. When the ball is bowled, press the spacebar or the left mouse button to hit the ball.

With this list of the top hidden Google games, you can now embark on a journey of nostalgic gaming on your browser without any installation. These addictive games offer a delightful way to pass the time when faced with internet connectivity issues.

