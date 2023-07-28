Meta, the parent company of Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram, has launched its operating system for wearables

Wearables have become a big part of the technology space in recent years, but WhatsApp isn’t one of the apps

Whatsapp new OS will now make it easier for users to reply to messages without having their phones nearby

WhatsApp has been made accessible on smartwatches powered by Wear OS, Verge reports.

The update means that WhatsApp users with an android smartphone can now send and receive messages, make phone calls, and access notifications directly from their wristwear without the need of using a phone.

WhatsApp now makes it easy to reply messages with your watch Photo credit: Bertrand Ugay

Source: Facebook

This standalone application has undergone an extensive beta testing phase, and the recent update confirms its availability in the stable version.

For WhatsApp to function on Wear OS, a compatible smartwatch running Wear OS 3 or a later version is required.

Features available on WhatsApp for Wear OS

WhatsApp for Wear OS enables users to access chat messages, respond through voice or text, mute conversations, block or report chats and users, verify end-to-end encryption, view images, utilize stickers, playback voice messages, send reactions, and manage incoming phone calls by accepting or declining them.

How to use WhatsApp for Wear OS

To get started with WhatsApp on your smartwatch running Wear OS 3 or above, and ensure that it is adequately charged. Follow these steps:

Visit the Google Play Store on your smartwatch and search for WhatsApp. The smartwatch is paired with your phone, you need to figure out a way to download WhatsApp directly to your smartwatch. Once the download is complete, open WhatsApp on your Wear OS smartwatch. You'll be presented with an eight-character code. On your paired phone, you will receive a notification indicating that a new device is trying to link to your WhatsApp account. Confirm that you want to pair the new watch. Enter the same eight-character code shown on your smartwatch into your phone's WhatsApp app and tap "confirm" to establish the link. Congratulations! You have successfully linked your smartwatch to WhatsApp. Now, you can use WhatsApp directly on your Wear OS smartwatch. Keep in mind that if your smartwatch is a WiFi-only device, it will only receive messages when connected to WiFi.

Also the feature is currently available only for Android users. iPhone users cannot link WhatsApp to their smartwatches.

Additionally, linking a WhatsApp Business account is not supported at the moment.

