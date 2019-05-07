Hasan Piker's bio: age, height, education, net worth, is he gay?

Hasan Piker is a popular political commentator and Twitch streamer. He became famous for hosting the show The Breakdown on the YouTube news network called The Young Turks. He has also covered pop culture news on TYT's entertainment channel, Pop Trigger. Precisely who is Hasan Piker?

The renowned commentator has worked as a contributor to Buzzfeed and TMZ's TooFab. He now works as a political streamer on Twitch. Get to know more about Hasan Piker's birthday, place of birth, religion, and journey to fame.

Profile summary

Full name: Hasan Doğan Piker

Hasan Doğan Piker Alias: HasanAbi

HasanAbi Date of birth: July 25, 1991

July 25, 1991 Place of birth: New Brunswick

New Brunswick Hasan Piker's age: 29 (as of June 2021)

29 (as of June 2021) Birth sign: Leo

Leo Religion: Islam

Islam Nationality: American

American Ethnicity: Turkish

Turkish Profession: Political commentator, entertainer, Twitch streamer

Political commentator, entertainer, Twitch streamer Fluently speaks: Turkish, German, and English

Turkish, German, and English Height in feet and inches: 6 ft 3 in

6 ft 3 in Height in cm: 191 cm

Hasan Piker's biography

The political commentator was born in New Brunswick in New Jersey. However, he grew up in Istanbul, Turkey.

How old is Hasan Piker? His birthday is on July 25, 1991, and as of June 2021, he is 29 years old.

Growing up, Hasan was quite liberal and would question things that didn't make sense to him. When he was in the third grade, he criticized the curriculum for covering only Islam in his religion class. The action made his dad transfer him from a private to a public school, where his many questions and being chubby attracted a lot of bullying.

Education

Piker moved to the US at age 18 to attend college. He initially joined the University of Miami but later transferred to Rutgers University, where he graduated in 2013 with a dual degree in Political Science and Communications.

During his time at Rutgers University, Piker was a member of Rutgers Club Basketball and the Theta Delta Chi fraternity.

Hasan Piker's career

During the spring break of Hasan's senior year of college in 2013, he got an internship at The Young Turks network. He worked in advertising for the network in 2014 before he became a full-time producer.

Piker eventually became part of the on-air broadcast team. He was the on-air host for The Young Turks‘ YouTube channel series called Pop-Crunch. He has also worked in a former branch of TYT, called TYT University, and he had his own show called Bro Tips.

The political commentator later started the show The Breakdown, which aired on Facebook and was nominated for the Best Web Series category at the 10th Shorty Awards. He created a series called Agitprop with Hasan Piker at TYT in 2019. He has also worked as TYT's business manager.

In January 2020, Piker announced that he was leaving The Young Turks in a Twitch stream. He now works as an active left-wing political streamer on Twitch. He chose Twitch because he felt boxed out of other platforms where conservatives had a huge say. Hasan also appears in mainstream political media outlets and podcasts.

In addition to his work as a political streamer, Hasan also does gameplay and commentary of various video games on his Twitch channel. He also posts some of the highlights of his Twitch streams on his YouTube channel.

The journalist has also worked as a contributor to Buzzfeed and TMZ. He has also been an article writer for The Huffington Post.

Hasan Piker's net worth

Hasan Piker's salary is not well known, and it is thus difficult to estimate his net worth. However, given his many years of success as a political commentator and Twitch streamer, he must be making a fortune.

Hasan Piker's height

Hasan stands tall at 6 feet and 3 inches, which is approximately 1.91 meters.

Is Hasan Piker Muslim?

Hasan Piker's religion is not known as he has not said outright which one he subscribes to, though he was raised as a Muslim. He is an activist who has been at the forefront of defending Muslim rights, LGBTQ+ rights, social and economic justice, gun control, pro-peace initiatives, intersectional feminism, and sustainable energy initiatives.

Some of the organizations he has supported are Muslims For Progressive Values, March For Our Lives, and Black Lives Matter.

Is Hasan Piker gay?

It is not clearly known whether his sexual orientation is gay or straight. Having openly declared that he is a great supporter of LGBTQ+ rights, some fans assume he is gay. However, he has not clarified the matter.

Who is Hasan Piker's girlfriend?

The Twitch star has not disclosed much about his romantic engagements. It is not currently known whether he is romantically involved with anyone.

Social media

The political commentator is active on Instagram, where he currently has 577k followers. His YouTube channel, HasanAbi, has 639k subscribers. On Twitch, his channel has a whopping 1.3 million followers.

Hasan is also active on Twitter, where he has 758.5k subscribers. On Facebook, he has 561k+ followers.

Hasan Piker is a renowned political commentator and Twitch streamer. He is a vocal activist on LGBTQ+ rights, Muslim rights, and pro-peace initiatives, among others.

