75+ awesome music tattoos: great ideas for men and women

Tattoos have been around for centuries and have gained prominence among young people. Music tattoos are an excellent way to display your love of music and its significance in your life. Whether you add musical instruments, song lyrics, symbols, or album covers into your design, a music-themed tattoo can be a permanent and significant statement of your style and taste.

Microphone, guitar, and music sheet-inspired music tattoo ideas. Photo: @Tattoo Frank, @Black10 Ink, @ink_b_nyc on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Music tattoos are an excellent way to express your love and devotion to music. If you are a musician, you could get inked with the instrument you play, showing your dedication to your art and how important music is to your life. You can also honour your favourite musical genre or artist and combine music notes and other imagery to create a more detailed design.

Awesome music tattoos

Having tattoos is a better way of showcasing one's personality. Music tattoos are a form of body art that brings out people's creativity. They can be notes, symbols, lyrics, a picture, or the name of your favourite artist. If you are into music, you can choose from different music tattoo ideas below for men and women.

Music tattoos for men

Tattoos are regarded as a true art form for expressing one's uniqueness. Check out the music tattoos for males below for inspiration:

1. Guitar

The guitar music tattoo ideas. Photo: @Ratnaz Tattoo Inn & Piercing, @Music is Life on Facebook (modified by author)

The guitar is probably the most popular musical instrument. A guitar tattoo can be inked to show your love of music or dedication to mastering the instrument. It could also be a way to honour a loved one. The guitar also represents happiness, peace, and togetherness.

2. Microphone

Microphone music tattoo ideas. Photo: @Tattoo Frank, @The Old Ways Tattoo Studio, @Wizard Ink Tattoo Studio on Facebook (modified by author)

A microphone tattoo represents a strong passion for music, singing, or performing. If you are a singer or feel some connection to a particular artist, this could be a way to convey that. You can opt for a retro or modern design and combine it with other imagery, including music notes, roses, and quotes.

3. Sleeves music tattoos

Sleeves music tattoo ideas. Photo: @Mayang's Tattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Sleeve music tattoo designs are intricate and visually captivating artworks that cover a substantial portion of a person's arm, particularly extending from the shoulder to the wrist. Men often choose these tattoos to express their passion for music, commemorate their favourite artists, or celebrate the art form that resonates deeply with them.

4. Geometric music tattoos

Geometric music tattoo ideas. Photo: @mireiamateostattoo, @tattooist_basil on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

Geometric tattoos are made up of various shapes and symbols that represent beauty, balance, and stability. Depending on your preferences, your geometric music tattoo can be basic or complicated, and it can make a powerful statement.

5. Forearm music tattoos

Forearm music tattoo ideas. Photo: @Patti Kusturok, @Enlightened Art & Tattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

Forearm tattoos are an excellent option for your next design. The visibility of the forearm makes this an appealing placement for tattoos you want to show off, but it may also be readily covered with clothing. The forearm is low to moderately painful and large enough to let you be creative with your music design.

6. Music note tattoo behind the ear

Music note tattoo behind the ear ideas. Photo: @music_tattoo_designs on Instagram (modified by author)

One of the most popular designs is the music note tattoo behind the ear. With a tattoo behind the ear, you can show it or hide it whenever you want. It's perfect for those who want to stay low-key at work or school. It is best suited to simple designs, like music notes.

7. Music back tattoo

Music back tattoo ideas. Photo: @jasonlategan, @rose71996 on Instagram (modified by author)

The back provides ample space for a detailed and intricate design, allowing you to combine multiple images and experiment with different techniques. The back is moderate on the tattoo pain scale because of the thick skin, muscle, and fat.

8. Simple music tattoos

Simple music tattoo ideas. Photo: @Black Sheep Ink on Facebook (modified by author)

These music tattoos are appealing because they may be as simple or intricate as you wish. Simple tattoos are generally made without shading, appealing to those who like a minimalist look. This method allows you to design your tattoo on a smaller scale, allowing you more flexibility in where you get inked on your body.

9. Gramophone

Gramophone music tattoo ideas. Photo: @The Ambling Bear Tattoo Studio, @sarapurr on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

This tattoo design often symbolises a deep appreciation for classic tunes, nostalgia for a bygone era, or a passion for music and its rich history. The tattoo may feature intricate details of the gramophone, including its horn and turntable, adorned with musical notes or stylised vinyl records spinning on the platter.

10. Piano tattoo

Piano music tattoo ideas. Photo: @turestattoo, @anna_tattooss on Instagram (modified by author)

The piano music tattoo serves as a beautiful and timeless tribute to the art of music and the piano's melodic beauty, often embraced by musicians, music enthusiasts, or anyone who appreciates the harmony and elegance of the piano.

11. Playlist tattoo

Playlist music tattoo ideas. Photo: @Vipin Viswanath, @Madiskarte Tattoo on Facebook (modified by author)

A playlist music tattoo is a unique and creative body art design that visually represents a personalised music playlist. With a fast forward button, a pause button, a play button, and a rewind button, playlist tattoos are minimalistic yet playful, ideal for secret meanings or as a homage to your love of music.

12. Music wrist tattoos

Music wrist tattoo ideas. Photo: @tattoos and music on Facebook (modified by author)

Wrist tattoos are popular due to their visibility and ease of concealment, making them a perfect choice for those who want a meaningful and artistic representation of their passion for music without it being too overpowering.

13. Sheet music tattoo

Sheet music tattoo ideas. Photo: @hellhound.tattoo, @ink_b_nyc on Instagram (modified by author)

Sheet music is a musical notation that is handwritten or printed. It uses a combination of symbols to represent the various parts of a song, such as pitch, rhymes, and chords. This might be a beautiful tattoo design that can be personalised with the notes of your favourite music. Your design can express how important music is to you.

12. Music spine tattoo

Music spine tattoo ideas. Photo: @burrimato, @yamiitats on Instagram (modified by author)

Spine tattoos are just for people who can bear a little discomfort, as it is one of the most difficult areas to ink due to the overall sensitivity of the area. However, because there are so many alternatives for vertical designs, it is a perfect location for a music tattoo. A spine tattoo is a timeless and elegant way to express your passion for music.

Women music tattoo

Women’s music tattoos are often seen as a symbol of strength and solidarity, uniting people of all genders in their love for female musicians and music. No matter what style you choose, getting a women's music tattoo will surely be an empowering experience.

1. Stars and music notes tattoos

Music note tattoo ideas. Photo: @ink_b_nyc, @aliciamarie415 on Instagram (modified by author)

Stars and music notes tattoos are a captivating combination of two popular symbols, representing the harmony between music and the universe. The music notes symbolise a love for music, passion for singing, or a dedication to playing a musical instrument, while the stars symbolise dreams, aspirations, and a connection to the cosmos.

2. Hand musical note tattoo

Music note tattoo ideas. Photo: @Branded by Bate, Masterful Tattoos on Facebook (modified by author)

A musical note tattoo is a simple yet powerful design representing a profound connection to music and its artistic expression. Music note tattoos for women are an excellent choice for ladies who want a design representing music's dynamic and fluid nature.

3. Flower and music note tattoos

Flowers and music note tattoos. Photo: @tattooist_greem, @AlexTattoist on Instagram, Twitter (modified by author)

Flower and music note tattoos are a delightful combination of two distinct symbols. The flowers symbolise life, growth, and love. They are an excellent addition to any tattoo and will lend meaning to your selected design. They can also be used as fillers or to add a splash of colour to your design.

4. Music note butterfly tattoo

Music note butterfly tattoo ideas. Photo: @blackphoenix_tattooz, @Mirage Tattoos on Instagram (modified by author)

A musical note butterfly tattoo is a beautiful music tattoo for girls who love music and want a tattoo that symbolises their love of music in a unique and feminine way. A butterfly and a musical note can represent change, freedom, and the beauty of music.

5. Musical heart tattoo

Musical heart tattoo ideas. Photo: @Stefanie Davis, @Michelle Calhoun Gaertner, @beauty_spot_72 on Facebook, Instagram (modified by author)

A musical heart tattoo is a heartfelt and artistic representation that combines the universal symbol of love, the heart, with elements of music. The musical heart tattoo is a powerful expression of the wearer's deep love and passion for music, symbolising how music holds a special place in their heart.

6. Small music tattoos

Small music tattoo ideas. Photo: @music lover tattoos, @wesside_adrian on Instagram, Facebook (modified by author)

Small tattoos are appealing and minimal, featuring simple musical symbols, notes, or instruments, making them suitable for various placements on the body. They are affordable, result in less pain, and give you versatility.

7. Music lover tattoo

Music lover tattoo ideas. Photo: @TattoosNaksh @the_temple_of_tattooz, @tattoosbyharo, on Instagram (modified by author)

This type of tattoo is highly personalised and can incorporate various musical elements, symbols, or references that hold special significance to the individual. If you play an instrument or love a specific piece of music, you can find a way to portray this with a music lover tattoo.

8. Watercolour music tattoo

Watercolour music tattoo ideas. Photo: @bryangalloway16, @Black10 Ink, @MagnumTattoo, on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter (modified by author)

Watercolour tattoos are popular due to their vibrant and colourful appearance. They are designed to look like a painting drying on a canvas, with vibrant colours often devoid of black edges and line work. This might be an excellent background for a music tattoo, allowing the design to stand out.

9. Minimalist music tattoo

Minimalist music tattoo ideas. Photo: @Ying Hom, @Ink & Vapor Hub on Facebook (modified by author)

Tattoos can be colourful, bold, intricate, simple, and appealing to individuals who prefer a more minimalist look. Clean lines, a lack of shading, muted colours, and negative spacing will characterise your minimalist tattoo design. It can be inked large or small and is an excellent technique to draw attention to the meaning behind your selected design.

10. Music quotes for tattoos

Music quotes tattoo ideas. Photo: @music_tattoos_quotes, @John Chamberlin on Facebook (modified by author)

Quote tattoos can make a powerful statement about your thoughts and feelings. When choosing a music quote for a tattoo, consider selecting something that resonates with your connection to music and its significance in your life. Quote tattoos are also personal and deeply meaningful.

11. Music heartbeat tattoo

Music heartbeat tattoo ideas. Photo: @blackswantattoopvm, @karthickshaan on Instagram 9modified by author)

The heartbeat tattoo represents life and connection. It can highlight crucial aspects of your life, celebrate your relationships, and signify the connection between your heart and your love for music.

Music is a very common theme in tattoo designs. Both men and women can have music tattoos to connect with others, strengthen their bond with loved ones, or show their devotion to an instrument. Music tattoo designs can be worn in many places, such as your hand, lower back, leg, and foot.

