In Los Angeles, a mother’s heartfelt gift of a new car to her daughter in celebration of her high school graduation became an online sensation.

The daughter’s transformation from surprise to sheer joy was captured in the video.

The young lady was excited about the car gift from her mother. Photo credit: @melissa_odum

Source: TikTok

The mother asked her if she liked the car, and she let out a joyous shout to show that she did, @melissa_odum.

In her words:

"I'm so proud of my baby. She made 18 in March and all she wanted was a car. I was apprehensive. However, she is a really great kid. I couldn’t let her go without a car after working so hard. She is going to Esthetician School in August. Im so excited for her. She’s also a lash artist already. She’s accepting new clients."

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Deztaneessecret said:

“Baby that Honda look so cleannnnnn.”

BanditPupsBoutique wrote:

“Have the 2024 Honda HRV EXL & I love it.”

Lowry:

“I just looked at my mom and sighed.”

Ihslie:

“She looks so pretty CONGRATS.”

Western8483:

“I have graduated everything, even have Me two degrees I no see bicycle.”

Torressophia2004:

“The scream, she's so happy.”

It'sme8383:

“I love a kid who is so appreciative of things. Congratulations baby girl!”

Ms.Romonea:

“You did good Mom beautiful lady and car.”

Sciencesavvychic:

“That's so cleannnn.”

