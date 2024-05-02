A Nigerian nurse was not happy with her performance in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

The nurse checked her JAMB result and saw that she scored 186 in aggregate, a performance that made her sad

A video seen on TikTok showed how the nurse broke down in tears when she arrived at work in a hospital

A Nigerian nurse is not happy because of her performance in the 2024 JAMB.

The lady just checked her result and discovered that she scored below 200 marks in the nationwide UTME examination.

The nurse was seen weeping.

A video posted on TikTok by @selflesslucy shows how the nurse reacted after seeing her JAMB result.

When she arrived at work, she was crying profusely as she was being consoled by her colleagues.

The video is captioned:

"My baby nurse said she scored 186 for her JAMB result and suddenly started crying."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady weeps after checking JAMB result

@user8171663743592 said:

"And she is already handling patients in the hospital."

@thickfavy bea said:

"I scored 186 too☹ and I want to go for nursing."

@Banku said:

"Make them ban maths and physics."

@user4805768115193 said

"Please, guys, help me… I scored 160, but I feel they manipulated my score coz I know what I wrote. What course can I do with that score?"

@Mma Si Na Chi asked:

"Can someone enter nursing school with WAEC and write jamb the next year?"

@Amie said:

"Me wey score 200 4 years ago dem no gree give me direct nursing. Just continue your auxiliary nurse nne."

@Funmilola Oladele asked:

"But why do we write jamb in Nigeria? This has been a barrier for people for a long time. Other countries apply to universities with their WAEC results."

@pretty yeashar said:

"I have been crying since yesterday too. I want to do nursing and I scored 212."

