50 best neck tattoos: creative ink ideas for men and women

Having tattoos is a better way of showcasing one’s personality. The good thing about tattoos is that you can have them on any part of your body may it be on the hands, legs, chest or back. When deciding where to ink yourself, the neck should be your first priority because of its exposure. If you desire to have a neck tattoo and stand out in the crowd, this article will help you discover the best ink ideas you should consider.

Tattoos have been around for centuries and have gained immense popularity among young people. Both men and women can have neck tattoos of their choice to honour a loved one or something they like. A tattoo boosts one’s confidence by improving their self-image. Some people believe that having a tattoo makes them express their inner identity with ease. Here are some cool neck tattoo ideas to pay homage to your favourite things in life.

Neck tattoos for women

Inking on the neck of a woman is not only a sign of beauty but makes them broadcast their values to the world. In addition, tattoos on the neck for women will also bring you comfort, or make you feel safe and protected. Below are classy female neck tattoos you may find cool and relatable.

Cute neck tattoos

Just like any form of writing, numbers can represent different things including date of birth, phone number, lucky number or a special place. You can pick a number that speaks to you and proudly shows it to the world.

Snake tattoo is also among the best female neck tattoos. Snakes are scary but dangerously beautiful. Many people might see it as a bad lack, but that is not the case. From small to big, black to colour, these tattoos are stunning for women.

You can also opt to ink yourself a small spider tattoo to represent wisdom, fertility, harmony, and balance. Spiders also symbolize patience and persistence due to their hunting technique of setting webs and waiting for their prey to become ensnared.

Another neck tattoo idea you can try out is the inverted rose tattoo. This iconic tattoo means that the wearer has been through a lot of tough times in life, but they have not given up.

In addition, you can try out inking the flying bird tattoo and get to see people's reactions. The tattoo spreads out broad ideas like love and freedom. The bird's ability to fly is often connected with the limitless heights of imagination and possibility. This tattoo also symbolizes prosperity and abundance.

Back-of-neck tattoos

Women naturally love flowers because they make them feel feminine. So if you want the best tattoo on either the back or side of your neck, consider a flower tattoo. Flowers with red or purple inks will look amazing.

You can also try out the hanging spider on its cobweb tattoo on the back of your neck. When used in a naval context, sailors would tattoo this design to show they're wanting to go home, with the web representing their long wait.

The cross is also another stylish back-of-neck tattoo. It is an ancient symbol commonly associated with sacrifice in Christianity. Getting this ink design is a perfect way of expressing hope and conviction.

You can also mix the cross with rose flowers to create a stunning and unique look. Many prefer doing the combination of the two because it makes them feel more feminine and elegant.

The butterfly tattoo is another stylish tattoo any woman can try out. You can choose to have it painted in different colours like blue, red, or pink depending on your skin tone. It can symbolize young love, joy, or summer. You can have a big butterfly tattoo, a medium size or a small one. Either of those looks fantastic.

Throat tattoos

A plant tattoo does not only look beautiful, but it also has a significant meaning. It is a source of pride and a symbol that people can get the most out of their lives. It can be a one-leaf or a plant with leaves and fruits.

Ornamental tattoos are also beautiful, especially if you want to decorate the body in a more delicate style, paying attention to figures and very small details. Ornamental tattoos can work when you don't necessarily need your tattoo to mean anything, provided it catches the eye.

Crab tattoos can also look good on anyone who wants an inking with more than one meaning. In China, the crab is a symbol of male virility as well as good luck. This cool tattoo can also mean someone who has a high tolerance to endure any hardship and inconvenience.

The cobra tattoo is can seem frightening, but it symbolizes people who like things done fast. For the Japanese, it is a symbol of protection against illness or bad luck.

You can also opt for a small daisy tattoo on the side of your throat. They represent youth, purity, and the passion of a young soul. In addition, the white and yellow colours make them perfect for teenage girls.

Stunning neck tattoos for women

Women love shining objects and having a constellation tattoo will look gorgeous on the neck. The inking represents gods with their very human strengths and weaknesses.

Ladies can also try the butterfly-enclosed-in-a-ring tattoo. It can be drawn on any position of the neck depending on your preferred size. The beautiful winged butterfly reminds you that you are designed to grow and flourish in life no matter the challenges you encounter.

Another unique inking any woman can fall in love with is the music note tattoo. This one is compatible with those who have deep emotional connections to songs or instruments.

The couple kissing tattoo is another inking that suits those who want to express their love to their partners. It is a reminder of the connection the tattoo holder has with their partner.

The crescent inking has a lot of significance to cultures across the world. It is indicative of the wearer's belief system and the connection she has with the dead and nature.

Unique neck tattoo ideas

Love tattoos symbolise intimacy, affection, infatuation and attachment for your significant other. It is one of the simplest inkings and takes less time to get done. They also express the bond you share with your parents, siblings, family members and even your favourite idols.

You can also decide to have one that resembles your lucky number for instance eleven. Lucky numbers are important because they resemble the presence of angels who are on the right path assuring you to trust their guidance.

Women love eye-catching inking and getting the Orlin flowers tattoo serves the purpose. Its wide design makes it even more beautiful. It resembles strength and power.

Ladies can also try out the neck-thorn inking. It is proof that the pain thorns yield is still worth the rose. Besides that, the thorns can mean sacrifice for your loved ones.

Most women may feel like ghost tattoos are overwhelmingly frightening. However, that is not the case because such inkings symbolize a guide or a teacher, as well as a spiritual healer that was sent from another dimension to protect you.

Neck tattoos for men

A tattoo is a personal reflection of the man that lies beneath the art. Men have a strong liking for tattoos because it gives them a more masculine, dominant and aggressive feeling. Have a look at the neck tattoo ideas for men shared below and chose the one that impresses you the most.

Men's neck tattoos

You can try inking yourself a bird carrying a leaf tattoo on the side of your neck. This inking symbolizes freedom and dreams. In addition, the sinking can mean good luck and recovery.

Another inking idea treasured by most men is the angel tattoo. For many, they consider angel wing tattoos to represent freedom and protection. It also symbolizes the need to be close to God, the presence of a guardian angel, or the memory of a loved one.

'You decide' tattoo is another inking idea any man can try out. It can represent your tough, resilient, and persuasive spirit. In addition, the inking shows the unending strength and stability you acquire when faced with life challenges.

If you are a religious person, you can consider inking a 'God is love' tattoo. It represents the phrase 'God is greater than the highs and lows'. It also makes you feel God's presence whenever you go.

The 'forever alone tattoo' is another better style of expressing yourself. It symbolizes that the guardian angels are working hard with you to bring prosperity and happiness into your life, and you don't need any form of help when God is with you.

Classy neck tattoos for men

The flying sparrow with two daggers on the neck has a deep meaning. The design symbolizes those people who never let the challenges of life bring them down.

The neck wolf design represents strength, loyalty, and the true nature of a wolf. It also goes in line with those people who have a deep connection with their intuition and instincts.

If you are a horror lover, getting the fiery-skull design on your neck is your thing. The design is for those individuals who are not deterred by death.

The blessed tattoo accompanied by a dove is for spiritual men. It symbolises self-worth, humbleness, and dignity. It also reminds you to pray whenever you wake up.

Ambitious men can always try inking the money tattoo. It resembles wealth, success, power, and ambition. This one is for the business-minded person who has many strategic plans to make money.

Stunning neck tattoos for men

The majority of men enjoy the feeling of being dominant. The crown is a symbol of royalty that sends out the message that you are the ruler of your own life and destiny. It shows that you have the ability to make hard decisions through tough times in life.

Another stunning inking that men can consider having is the scorpion sign. This one represents the ability to control and protect oneself, loyalty, and powerful sexuality.

The pyramid inking symbolises the individuals who value unity and determination in life. As a man, it reminds you of the presence of hidden control that comes from within.

Praying hands-inking is a popular one for both men and women. This one is a religious tattoo meaning that the tattoo holder has an unshakable faith, hope, love, and prayer.

Getting the anaconda tattoo means that one has the ability to change hard circumstances in life into opportunities, just like how snakes have the ability to shed their skin and heal it.

Side neck tattoos for men

The 'stay humble' tattoo is one of the thoughtful, tasteful, and classy inking any man can choose to apply. Just as the name suggests, the tattoo best matches men who like keeping it low and minding their own business. If you are that kind of man, feel free to try this one out.

Men can also try inking their necks with their favourite leaf tattoo, and they can do so by mixing a variety of colours of their choice. The leaf commonly represents the cycle of life, because although the leaf dies, life goes on. As a man, this can represent the different life stages you encounter in life.

Many people glamorize sufferings as an essential component of success. The baby steps tattoo is an empowering reminder to keep your head high on your bad days. It shows that you value the small amount of progress you make daily towards achieving your goals.

If you are looking for the best side-neck tattoos, then you might consider the star symbol. It can be one large star or a small star to form any shape you want. The stars can be of different sizes and colours to bring out a wonderful look.

If you can believe in anyone, believe in yourself first. More life tattoo is an affirmation of the meaningfulness of life that enables you to come into contact with your personal growth.

Unique neck tattoo ideas

If you desire to appear dominant even during your bad days, the owl tattoo is the thing for you. It symbolises the light that shines through the darkest of times.

Grape tat is another design any man can try out. It is associated with passion, prosperity, spirituality, longevity and protection from evil spirits. In addition, Christians associate it with wine and the blood of Christ.

Cockroach inking is one of the rarest designs. It means that the bearer is able to overcome any challenges they incur in life. They have the power to adapt to difficult instances and never give up.

The shining light design looks stunning when located at the front of the neck. It is for those individuals who see possibilities in hard times.

Sometimes you want a tattoo that looks more like a puzzle. That is where the optical illusion design comes in. This one will leave people wondering about the actual meaning of it.

There are many great inking ideas that men and women can try out. With the neck tattoos shared above, hopefully, you got the inspiration for your next ink.

