Google has announced that it is now receiving applications from Nigerian and African innovators for its Startups Accelerator Programme for Africa

The programme will assist startups in Africa that are using Artificial Intelligence to solve problems both within Africa and globally

In the previous cohort, three Nigerian companies were among the eleven startups chosen from across Africa

Legit.ng journalist Dave Ibemere has over a decade of business journalism experience with in-depth knowledge of the Nigerian economy, stocks, and general market trends.

Google has announced the opening of applications for the eighth cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa programme.

The programme is in its eight edition and offers three intensive virtual training boot camps, mentorship, and Google product support.

The Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is a three-month programme Photo credit: Toby Scott/SOPA Images/LightRocket

Source: Getty Images

Folarin Aiyegbusi, head of startups ecosystem, Africa at Google, in a statement said the tech programme is open to Nigerian innovators, as well as other West, East and North African countries.

She said the statement reads:

"Google for Startups Accelerator Africa is a three-month, equity-free virtual programme that provides African startups with mentorship, technical resources, and access to a global network of experts and investors.

“The class eight programme will run from June to September 2024 and will include equity-free support up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits.

“It will also include mentorship, personalised guidance from Google Artificial Intelligence (AI) experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

“Africa’s tech ecosystem is a hotbed of innovation, and AI has the potential to be a transformative force across various sectors.”

Benefits of Participation

Equity-free support: Up to $350,000 in Google Cloud credits.

Mentorship: Personalised guidance from Google AI experts, seasoned entrepreneurs, and industry leaders.

Technical workshops: In-depth training on AI/ML development, product strategy, and scaling.

Global network: Connections to potential investors, partners, and customers.

Community: A supportive network of fellow founders facing similar challenges and opportunities.

Eligibility for participation

Eligible startups must be based in Africa or building Africa-centric solutions and should be utilising AI/ML in a transformative way.

How to Apply

Applications are open from April 29 to May 20, 2024, and can be submitted here.

The Class 8 program will run from June to September 2024.

10 Nigerian startups selected by Google for funding

Legit.ng reported that about 10 Nigerian startups have been selected among the 40 tech firms listed for the $4 million Black Founders Fund by Google.

Drawn from Europe and Africa, with 25 startups coming from Africa for this year’s cohort, Nigerian startups dominated the list.

The Black Founders Fund is sponsored by tech giant Google for Startups and is said to be in its third year.

Source: Legit.ng