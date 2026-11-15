Iyanna "Yaya Mayweather" is her real name, and she was born on 20 May 2000—but what happened in the early hours of 4 April 2020 now defines her public story. Floyd Mayweather's daughter pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in the 2020 stabbing of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child. Six years on, a Texas civil court has handed her a staggering eight-figure bill, and Yaya is raising her son largely out of the public eye.

Yaya attends Floyd Mayweather's 42nd Birthday Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Unique Nicole (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Yaya pleaded guilty to the 2020 stabbing at NBA YoungBoy's home and was sentenced to six years of probation under deferred adjudication.

under deferred adjudication. In September 2026, a Texas judge ruled that Yaya must pay Lapattra Jacobs more than $50 million , with $40,105,000 in compensatory damages and $10 million in exemplary damages.

, with $40,105,000 in compensatory damages and $10 million in exemplary damages. Yaya's son, Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr., known as KJ, was born on 9 January 2021 to Yaya and NBA YoungBoy.

to Yaya and NBA YoungBoy. In early 2026, Yaya publicly criticised NBA YoungBoy for being an absent father and has not confirmed a new relationship since their split roughly five years ago.

since their split roughly five years ago. Yaya has built her own social media platform, with 1.4 million Instagram followers and 266,000 on TikTok.

Profile summary

Detail Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather Full name Iyanna Mayweather Nickname(s) Yaya, Money Yaya Date of birth 20 May 2000 Age 26 (as of 2026) Birthplace Las Vegas, Nevada, USA Nationality American Height 4 ft 11 in (150 cm) Father Floyd Mayweather Jr. Mother Melissa Rene Brim Children 1 son (Kentrell Jr., b. 2021) Ex-partner NBA YoungBoy (Kentrell DeSean Gaulden) Stage name Money Yaya

Who is Yaya Mayweather?

Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather has spent her entire life surrounded by extraordinary wealth, thanks to her father, Floyd Mayweather Jr., who reportedly earned more than $1 billion in boxing and related ventures. Growing up in that spotlight was never straightforward.

Yaya was raised with her brother Devion by her mother, Melissa Rene Brim, who separated from Floyd just weeks before Yaya was born, though the two later reconciled.

Early life and education

Yaya is academically inclined; she finished her high school requirements at 15 but waited until 18 to officially graduate so she could walk across the stage with her friends.

Yaya grew up in a high-profile environment characterised by immense wealth, with her father often showcasing his affection through lavish gifts and experiences. Yaya admits Mayweather spoils her with extravagant gifts on every birthday — Floyd reportedly spent seven figures on one of her birthday celebrations, including performances by Drake and Future.

Top 5 facts about Yaya Mayweather. Photo: @moneyyaya on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Music career and social media

She is a musical artist and rapper who goes by the name Money Yaya — an homage to her iconic father. In October 2018, she released her first single, Oh Okay, under the name Money Yaya.

Yaya's social media following has opened doors to various brand partnerships, notably with Fashion Nova. In January 2026, Yaya hinted she may enter the workforce in her spare time, reportedly considering a "normal" 9-to-5 job out of curiosity.

Who did Yaya Mayweather stab, and what happened?

The incident that changed Yaya's life happened in the early hours of 4 April 2020 at NBA YoungBoy's home in the Houston area. The original matter unfolded after Mayweather, while dating NBA YoungBoy, found him and Lapattra Jacobs together at the rapper's Houston home.

The incident reportedly occurred around 1:30 a.m. when Mayweather demanded Jacobs leave the rapper's home. Jacobs refused and demanded Mayweather leave instead, prompting a physical fight. Law enforcement told TMZ that the altercation moved into YoungBoy's kitchen, where Mayweather grabbed two knives.

Jacobs was stabbed in the arm several times, and Mayweather was arrested for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Jacobs suffered non-life-threatening injuries and underwent surgery. Speaking to Bossip shortly after Iyanna Mayweather's arrest in April 2020, her attorney, Kent Schaffer, reassured the public about her condition:

Iyanna is doing fine, although she remains shaken by this unfortunate incident.

Iyanna Mayweather appeared in a Texas courtroom via video conference for a felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She was released from jail on a $30,000 bond.

The guilty plea and criminal sentencing

Mayweather appeared in court in Houston and officially entered a guilty plea to felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in 2022. While she originally faced a minimum of two years and a maximum of 20 years behind bars, prosecutors recommended six years of probation under deferred adjudication.

Mayweather, who was 19 at the time of the incident, accepted the deferred adjudication. Following Iyanna Mayweather's guilty plea in April 2022, her attorney, Kent Schaffer, explained the agreement in an interview with XXL magazine:

We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State.

According to Yaya's attorney, NBA YoungBoy was more at fault than his client for the stabbing incident. YoungBoy's associates and bodyguards refused to testify—reportedly due to their own legal troubles.

Probation conditions were strict. To avoid jail, Mayweather had to follow certain rules, including refraining from illegal drugs, reporting to a supervising officer, and staying within Harris County or surrounding counties unless she received permission to travel.

Latest news: the $50 million civil judgment

The criminal case had barely faded from the headlines when a civil suit brought the story roaring back. Jacobs originally pursued a civil case naming multiple parties (including NBA YoungBoy, whose claims ultimately did not make it to trial), leaving the lawsuit to proceed against Mayweather. Jacobs alleged that the stabbing caused extensive injuries, including permanent loss of function in her arm.

In September 2026, a Texas judge ruled that Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather must pay Lapattra Jacobs more than $50 million in damages—one of the largest personal injury verdicts involving a celebrity-adjacent case in recent memory.

According to court documents, the total judgment includes $40,105,000 in compensatory damages and an additional $10 million in exemplary damages.

The breakdown is significant:

Jacobs was awarded more than $8 million for past medical expenses, physical impairment, pain and suffering, and disfigurement.

for past medical expenses, physical impairment, pain and suffering, and disfigurement. An additional $32 million was granted to cover future damages in those same categories, reflecting the long-term impact of the injuries.

was granted to cover future damages in those same categories, reflecting the long-term impact of the injuries. The court added an extra $10 million after finding that Mayweather's conduct involved "an extreme degree of risk".

As part of the ruling, Mayweather was also ordered to hand over documentation detailing her bank accounts, contracts, revenue streams, and any other income sources.

Mayweather's representatives have not yet commented on whether they intend to appeal the judge's decision.

Yaya Mayweather's son: Who is KJ?

Who is Yaya Mayweather's baby father?

NBA YoungBoy, born Kentrell DeSean Gaulden, is KJ's father and Yaya's former partner. The pair's turbulent relationship produced one child together.

Named after his father, "KJ" was born on 9 January 2021 to NBA YoungBoy and Yaya Mayweather. NBA YoungBoy's mother revealed that Yaya had named the baby boy Kentrell Jr.

Iyanna posted a sweet photo of her father, Floyd Mayweather, holding her newborn baby, giving fans their first glimpse of the new arrival.

Speaking about becoming a grandfather and his daughter's new role as a mother, Floyd Mayweather expressed his pride in Iyanna during an interview cited by BCK Online in June 2023:

I'm proud of my daughter even though she's a little young to have a baby. She's 21 and she'll be 22 this year but I'm proud of her.

How old is Yaya Mayweather's son?

KJ was born on 9 January 2021, making him 5 years old as of November 2026.

Co-parenting tensions

Co-parenting has not been without friction. In early 2026, Yaya took to X (formerly Twitter) to criticise NBA YoungBoy, alleging that his priorities were misplaced and that he was spending money on other women rather than contributing to their son's birthday celebration. In a post captured by HotNewHipHop, she wrote:

You giving h*es money to go shopping and buying h*es jewellery, but still haven't given me money for my son's birthday party. You know who paid for my son's birthday party? MY DAD!!!!!!

Despite the tension, Yaya took the homemade route to celebrate KJ on his fifth birthday, sharing sweet footage of a cake they baked together.

Yaya Mayweather and Kai Bandz: what's the story?

Yaya Mayweather has not publicly confirmed any new romantic partner, though speculation emerged in August 2026 that she was dating rapper Kai Bandz — interest began after Yaya shared a cosy Instagram video next to him, writing "My friend" with heart emojis.

As of early 2026, Yaya had said she hadn't dated anyone since her relationship with NBA YoungBoy roughly five years prior. Whether the Kai Bandz rumours mark a genuine new chapter remains unconfirmed.

Yaya Mayweather's mom: Who is Melissa Brim?

Yaya Mayweather was born to Floyd Mayweather Jr. and entrepreneur Melissa Rene Brim. Both of her parents still live in Las Vegas, though Yaya has resided in Texas.

Melissa Rene Brim has been an active figure in KJ's life, posting pictures of the baby with NBA YoungBoy on social media and captioning one image, "KJ with his dada."

Yaya Mayweather's net worth

Yaya's personal finances have come into sharp focus in the wake of the civil judgment. Her net worth cannot be fully verified, as much of it is tied to her father; however, Sportskeeda has reported it at upward of $5 million.

Her reported income streams include:

Social media brand partnerships (including Fashion Nova)

Music releases under the Money Yaya name

Family wealth and support from Floyd Mayweather Jr.

When discussing the 2022 civil lawsuit, attorney Kent Schaffer said Yaya had no "meaningful assets," according to NBC News, arguing that a judgment against her would be difficult to collect. That claim now sits in stark contrast to the $50 million bill handed down by a Texas court in September 2026.

FAQs

How old is Yaya Mayweather? Yaya Mayweather was born on 20 May 2000 and is 26 years old as of 2026. How tall is Yaya Mayweather? Yaya Mayweather stands 4 ft 11 inches tall. Who did Yaya Mayweather stab? Yaya pleaded guilty to the aggravated assault of Lapattra Jacobs, the mother of rapper NBA YoungBoy's child, in a 2020 incident. Who is Yaya Mayweather's baby father? KJ's father is NBA YoungBoy, whose legal name is Kentrell DeSean Gaulden. How old is Yaya Mayweather's son? Kentrell DeSean Gaulden Jr. (KJ) was born on 9 January 2021 and will be 5 years old in November 2026. Who is Yaya Mayweather's mom? Yaya's mother is Melissa Rene Brim, described as an entrepreneur. Was Yaya Mayweather arrested? Yes — Iyanna "Yaya" Mayweather was arrested at a Houston residence for felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon around 1 a.m. on 4 April 2020, and taken to Houston's Harris County jail. What happened with the $50 million civil case? A civil case stemming from the 2020 stabbing at NBA YoungBoy's Texas home ended with an eight-figure judgment against Yaya Mayweather — a judge ordered her to pay Lapattra Jacobs more than $50 million for injuries suffered during the confrontation.

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Source: Legit.ng