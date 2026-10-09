Ivy Jones — real name Juliana Wahab — is the teenager who went from posting on Instagram on New Year's Eve 2025 to commanding nearly 5 million TikTok followers by late 2026. A viral TikTok personality, she broke out in April 2026 with comedic and lifestyle videos. Family lip-syncs, GRWM clips, and a cheeky running joke that established creator Natalie Reynolds is her mother turned Ivy Jones into one of the platform's fastest-rising young stars — and one of its most talked-about.

Ivy Jones pictured in her room (L) and posing, smiling (R). Photo: @the.wahab.familyy on TikTok, @ivyjules on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Ivy Jones's real name is Juliana Wahab , and she posts under the handle @the.wahab.familyy.

, and she posts under the handle @the.wahab.familyy. She was born on 3 May 2007 , making her 19 years old in 2026 — though Ivy has not confirmed her exact birth year.

, making her in 2026 — though Ivy has not confirmed her exact birth year. She currently has 4.9 million TikTok followers , and her account is parent-managed.

, and her account is parent-managed. She has appeared in videos alongside Natalie Reynolds and joked that Natalie is her mum; one of her most popular videos features a lip-sync with her dad to Michael Jackson's Beat It .

and joked that Natalie is her mum; one of her most popular videos features a lip-sync with her to Michael Jackson's . She collaborated with the LOL Podcast in the summer of 2026.

Profile summary

Detail Information Public name Ivy Jones Real name Juliana Wahab Reported date of birth May 3, 2007 Age in 2026 19 (reported) Birthplace United States Nationality American Zodiac sign Taurus Profession TikTok creator, social-media personality Main TikTok @the.wahab.familyy TikTok followers 4.9 million (as of this writing) Instagram @ivyjonesdaisiyyy Instagram followers 232K (as of this writing) Career start New Year's Eve 2025 (Instagram) TikTok breakthrough April 2026 Siblings At least one brother Relationship status Not publicly confirmed

Who is Ivy Jones and what is she known for?

The TikTok star Ivy Jones, also known as the.wahab.familyy Ivy, started posting on Instagram around New Year's Eve 2025. She later moved to TikTok, where she mixed comedy, lifestyle clips, and family videos.

Her content focuses on Get Ready With Me (GRWM), lifestyle vlogs, and fashion hauls. What set her apart from the outset was the natural, unpolished energy she brought to each clip — and her dad's enthusiastic willingness to join in.

The family lip-sync videos that started it all

One of her most popular TikTok videos features a lip-sync with her dad to Michael Jackson's Beat It. Her dad has appeared in many of her TikTok videos. She has also mentioned her mum and brother in her videos.

That family-first approach gave Ivy Jones an identity distinct from the polished influencer archetype. Viewers responded warmly to the candid, multigenerational dynamic on screen.

Top five facts about Ivy Jones. Photo: @the.wahab.familyy/TikTok (modified by author)

Source: Original

What is Ivy Jones known for beyond family content?

The TikTok creator behind @the.wahab.familyy rose rapidly in 2026 through comedy, lifestyle, family, and lip-sync content. Her account has grown to more than 4.5 million followers, making Ivy Jones one of the fast-rising young creators associated with TikTok's 2026 creator scene.

She celebrated surpassing 1 million followers in an April 2026 TikTok video. The milestone came just weeks after her account took off — a remarkable pace even by TikTok standards.

How Ivy Jones and Natalie Reynolds became a duo

Natalie Reynolds (born 17 January 2003) is an American social media personality, livestreamer, and content creator. Reynolds began posting videos on TikTok in 2022, initially uploading lip-sync and dance content before expanding into prank videos, relationship comedy, and challenge-based content.

In 2026, Reynolds filmed multiple videos with rising star Ivy Jones. The pairing clicked with audiences almost instantly.

The "Natalie is my mum" running joke

Ivy Jones has appeared in videos alongside social media content creator Natalie Reynolds and has joked that Natalie is her mum. The gag took on a life of its own online.

Fans began asking: "Is Natalie Reynolds really Ivy Jones' mum?" Speculation spread across TikTok comment sections, with many viewers claiming Reynolds is Ivy's biological mother. There is no reliable evidence showing that the two are biologically related.

Critics noted that the running gag, in which the star claimed a popular web personality was her biological mother, led some viewers to see her as untrustworthy for exaggerating the story to attract views. However, the joke boosted both creators' visibility.

Natalie Reynolds shared a TikTok video and tagged Ivy Jones and Piper Rockelle in a collaborative post. The clip featured the caption:

somebody edit us all together

The Piper Rockelle connection

Ivy, Natalie Reynolds, and Piper Rockelle became a recurring trio across multiple platforms. A podcast episode brought Ivy Jones together with Natalie Reynolds and American singer and content creator Piper Rockelle, drawing significant attention from fans of all three creators.

Ivy Jones at the LOL Podcast

Ivy Jones appeared on the LOL Podcast with her father in the summer of 2026, marking one of her most notable mainstream appearances to date. During the episode, she named Harper her favourite collaborator, describing her as sweet and good-natured, and placed Natalie and Piper jointly in second.

LOL Podcast TikTok

Ivy Jones on creating the nervy dance, her favourite collaborators, and behind-the-scenes moments from the LOL Podcast.

A widely shared clip from the appearance featured Ivy explaining how she and Natalie were asked to leave a store while filming and ended up with an ankle monitor as a result. The story went viral, racking up over 92,000 likes on a single clip.

What happened to Ivy Jones? Controversies explained

Alongside her meteoric rise came the darker side of digital fame. As her platform expanded, Jones became the target of cyberbullying and online harassment, with trolls mocking her appearance. In April 2026, many users actively took to comment sections and stitched videos to defend her against the negativity.

The school confrontation video

Public opinion about Ivy worsened when a video of her confronting a classmate at school went viral. Many people believed it was evidence of Ivy bullying the other student. Ivy released videos defending herself, insisting she was simply standing up for herself in a disagreement, but the "school bully" stigma stuck with her.

The racial slur allegations

A clip shared on TikTok showed Ivy during an on-air argument with another personality, in which she was heard using racial slurs, making her a target of heavy criticism in comment sections.

The stage-name revelation

Ivy Jones's real name is Juliana Wahab, as disclosed in personal video content. A viral video captioned "Ivy Jones Is Using A Fake Name" drew widespread attention to the difference between her public persona and her legal identity. Using a stage name is common among content creators, but the reveal sparked renewed debate about online authenticity.

Latest news: Ivy Jones in 2026

Ivy Jones went viral after removing her braces, with fans noticing she had been hiding her smile in her most recent videos. The moment generated significant comment activity and trending discussion across the platform.

On 19 April, she posted that she was going to The Glow House — a notable step into the wider influencer ecosystem. She also collaborated with the LOL Podcast in the summer of 2026.

As of this writing, her TikTok account, @the.wahab.familyy, has 4.9 million followers and over 279 million likes.

Ivy Jones' net worth

No major sources have a verified net worth figure for Ivy Jones. Because her breakthrough occurred in early 2026 and her account is reportedly parent-managed, Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and comparable outlets have not yet published reliable income estimates. This section will be updated as credible data becomes available.

FAQs

What is Ivy Jones known for? Ivy Jones is known for comedic family lip-sync videos, GRWM content, and lifestyle clips on TikTok, as well as her collaborations with social media influencer Natalie Reynolds and Piper Rockelle. How old is influencer Ivy Jones? Based on widely reported information, Ivy Jones was born on 3 May 2007, making her 19 years old in 2026 — though her exact birth year has not been officially confirmed by a primary source. What is Ivy Jones's real name? Ivy Jones's real name is Juliana Wahab, as disclosed in personal video content. Who is Ivy Jones's biological mother? Ivy Jones's biological mother has not been publicly identified. Ivy has joked in videos that Natalie Reynolds is her mum, but this is a running gag — the pair are not related. What happened to Ivy Jones? A school confrontation video went viral, leading many viewers to label Ivy a bully. Ivy defended herself by saying she was standing up for herself in a disagreement, though the stigma persisted. She also faced criticism over a clip in which she was heard using a racial slur. How many followers does Ivy Jones have? Ivy Jones has 4.9 million followers on TikTok and 232,000 followers on Instagram as of this writing. Is Natalie Reynolds really Ivy Jones's mum? No. Natalie Reynolds was born on 17 January 2003, making her only a few years older than Ivy. The "mum" framing is a well-established running joke between the two creators. When did Ivy Jones start posting? She started posting on Instagram on New Year's Eve in 2025 and went viral on TikTok the following April.

Quick facts

Her real name is Juliana Wahab, but she posts as Ivy Jones.

She broke out on TikTok in April 2026, reaching 1 million followers that same month.

Her @the.wahab.familyy account has 4.9 million followers and over 273 million likes.

She appeared on the LOL Podcast alongside her dad in the summer of 2026.

She has collaborated on-screen with Natalie Reynolds and Piper Rockelle.

Ivy Jones has grown her TikTok following through family lip-syncs, relatable videos, and collaborations with creators such as Natalie Reynolds. These videos have introduced her to a wider audience and showcased her personality. As her popularity grows, family content and creator collaborations remain central to her rise as a teenage TikTok sensation.

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Source: Legit.ng