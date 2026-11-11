Cornell Young IV is the breakout star of Netflix's 2026 sequel series, A Different World, playing Shaquille Johnson, a five-star football recruit whose arrival at Hillman College drives the show's new generation forward. What makes Young's casting feel almost cosmically right is that the role mirrors his own life almost beat for beat: he was a genuine college athlete who quietly traded his cleats for a script, and the streaming world is now very much paying attention.

Cornell Young IV visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Cornell Young IV stars as Shaquille Johnson in Netflix's A Different World , which premiered on 24 September 2026 and debuted at No. 4 on Netflix's global Top 10 English TV list, hitting No. 1 in the US.

in Netflix's , which premiered on and debuted at No. 4 on Netflix's global Top 10 English TV list, hitting No. 1 in the US. He played football at two colleges , McKendree University and Westminster College, before pivoting to acting.

, McKendree University and Westminster College, before pivoting to acting. Young has a fraternal twin brother named David and grew up as one of seven children in Kirkwood, Missouri.

named David and grew up as one of in Kirkwood, Missouri. Fans have noted his striking physical resemblance to actor Aaron Pierre , sparking viral social media debate about whether the two are related (they are not).

, sparking viral social media debate about whether the two are related (they are not). A Different World has already been renewed for a second season, and Young also appears in Tyler Perry's Netflix film Doing Life.

Profile summary

Full name Cornell Young IV Date of birth 14 February 2000 Age 26 (as of November 2026) Hometown Kirkwood, St. Louis County, Missouri, USA Nationality American Parents Cornell Young III; Shonte Harmon-Young Siblings Six siblings, including fraternal twin David Height 6 ft 3 in (191 cm) Occupation Actor, singer, rapper Known for Shaquille Johnson in A Different World (Netflix, 2026) Years active 2024–present Instagram @cytheiv

Five facts about A Different World star Cornell Young IV. Photo: Arnold Turner

Source: Getty Images

Cornell Young IV was born on 14 February 2000 and grew up in Kirkwood, Missouri. He is the son of Cornell Young III and Shonte Harmon-Young, and one of seven children. He has four sisters and has described his upbringing as a "beautiful" one.

Sport dominated his formative years. Young played running back, wide receiver, and cornerback at Kirkwood High School, whose football team won the Missouri Class 6 state championship in 2016 while he was a student there. As a senior he had 11 catches for 104 yards, 25 tackles and three interceptions and was an honourable mention All-Conference selection.

He continued his football career in college, first at McKendree University in Illinois, where he played wide receiver wearing the number 14 as a freshman in 2018, and then at Westminster College in Fulton, Missouri, where he was listed as a wide receiver majoring in business marketing.

Did Cornell Young IV have a twin brother?

Young has a fraternal twin brother named David. The pair stepped out together at the A Different World premiere, and fans were overwhelmed by the revelation. David keeps a low public profile, but Cornell has spoken warmly about their bond in interviews.

The pivot from sport to screen did not happen overnight. It began in a college theatre class. While taking marketing courses in college, Young took theatre classes to break up the monotony and fell in love with acting. He calls himself a real-life Troy Bolton because he used to run straight from college football practice to theatre rehearsals.

Young himself told Netflix Tudum in his own words exactly what that looked like:

I was real-life Troy Bolton. How Troy would leave basketball practice and go to rehearsal? I was doing that. I had my football buddies pull up to my plays. They were sitting in the front row trying to make me laugh.

It was only after completing his college football career that Young decided to pivot fully toward acting, leveraging the discipline and physical presence he had honed on the gridiron to enter the entertainment industry.

His first acting roles

Young IV is fairly new to the acting world. He appeared in an episode of Beyond the Gates in 2025 and that same year played Todd in two episodes of Netflix's Forever. Before that, he had a guest role as Jameel in an episode of Mind Your Business in 2024.

These early appearances were small but significant. His role in Forever, in particular, gave him a foothold at Netflix before his biggest shot arrived.

A Different World: Cornell Young IV's breakthrough role

Cornell Young IV attends Meet Your New Principal: A Different World at Unity Preparatory Charter School in New York. Photo: Joy MaloneCornell

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A Different World premiered on Netflix on 24 September 2026, exactly 39 years after the original series debuted. Young plays Shaquille Johnson, the son of original character Ron Johnson, portrayed by Darryl M. Bell.

The 26-year-old star trended immediately after his epic introduction to the hit sequel series, which climbed to number one on Netflix's US Top 10.

Young told Netflix Tudum that the role felt destined:

I was like, 'I need this. I know this is mine. I know how Shaquille is. I know how he moves. I know this dude. A lot of this character was living in my life for a long time.'

He told Teen Vogue that his character "acts in certain relationships and situations due to a lack of understanding of his own feelings." That emotional complexity (the athlete who cannot quite read the room off the field) is precisely what makes Shaquille compelling.

His bond with Darryl M. Bell on set

It was immediately evident just how much Young's on-screen father-son bond with veteran actor Darryl M. Bell had spilt into real life. In interviews, Young referred to Bell as "Pops." That chemistry anchors one of the show's most rewarding arcs.

Cornell Young IV's height, ethnicity, and physical stats

The 26-year-old comes from an athletic background, playing football for most of his life. He stands at 6 ft 3 in. His ethnicity is African American; he grew up in the St. Louis area, in Kirkwood, Missouri.

His imposing frame and striking features have made him a talking point well beyond the show itself. His Instagram profile carries the simple declaration "I am art," which says everything about how he now sees himself.

Are Cornell Young IV and Aaron Pierre related?

One of the most persistent questions online is whether Cornell Young IV and British actor Aaron Pierre are somehow related. The short answer is no, they are not.

Social media users noted that the two actors share a striking resemblance, with one post drawing more than 1,500 views within hours of being published. On Threads, fans dubbed Aaron Pierre "Mufasa" and Cornell "Simba", and the comparisons spread rapidly across TikTok and X.

With Aaron Pierre leading Lanterns as John Stewart and Cornell breaking out as Shaquille Johnson in Netflix's A Different World sequel, fans argue that the resemblance, combined with leading-man energy, means Hollywood should cast them as brothers. Neither actor has publicly commented on the viral debate, and no verified family connection exists between them.

Does Cornell Young IV have a girlfriend?

Cornell keeps his personal life close to his chest, but that has not stopped fans from speculating. Young and his co-star Maleah Joi Moon have fans speculating about a possible off-screen romance based on their recent public appearances together. The two play an on-again, off-again couple on screen.

Young reportedly surprised Moon, 24, with a birthday cake, getting down on one knee as she smiled and shed a few happy tears, and she was then seen sharing a warm hug with his mother.

Moon added further fuel when she shared a video of herself and Young posing together (and gazing into each other's eyes) in an Instagram post celebrating the news that Netflix had renewed A Different World for a second season.

Neither has confirmed a relationship. For now, the hashtag #YoungMoon lives on in the comments of their respective posts.

Maleah Joi Moon, for context, is no ordinary co-star. The actress and singer was born on 23 September 2002 and won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical in 2024.

Latest news

Cornell Young IV visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City. Photo: Jason Mendez

Source: Getty Images

A Different World premiered on 24 September 2026, quickly reached number one on Netflix in the US, and has already been renewed for a second season. Young is also riding a busy run, having starred as Donovan in Tyler Perry's new Netflix film Doing Life.

The show's renewal confirms what Young himself told People magazine, that being part of the A Different World legacy means everything to him:

Coming from where I come from, not many people go to college. So to see A Different World and to see that this could be a thing for me, it really inspired me in so many different ways. Now, to be a part of that legacy, to meet people that inspire me and for them to be just beautiful people has meant the world to me.

With a second season confirmed and Doing Life already out, Cornell Young IV is clearly not slowing down. His official Netflix profile is filling up fast.

FAQs

How old is Cornell Young IV? He was born on 14 February 2000, making him 26 years old as of November 2026. Does Cornell Young IV have a twin? Yes, he has a fraternal twin brother named David, who appeared alongside him at the Netflix premiere of A Different World. What college did Cornell Young IV attend? He played college football as a wide receiver at McKendree University in Illinois and Westminster College in Missouri. What is Cornell Young IV's height? He stands at 6 ft 3 in (191 cm). Is Cornell Young IV related to Aaron Pierre? No. The two are unrelated. Fans have drawn comparisons based on their physical resemblance, but there is no confirmed family connection. Who does Cornell Young IV play in A Different World? He plays Shaquille Johnson, a five-star football recruit and son of original character Ron Johnson. Is Cornell Young IV dating Maleah Joi Moon? Neither has confirmed a relationship, though their public appearances together have fuelled ongoing speculation under the hashtag #YoungMoon. What other Netflix projects has Cornell Young IV appeared in? He played Todd in Forever (2025) and starred as Donovan in Tyler Perry's Doing Life (2026).

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Source: Legit.ng