Jesse Jo Stark is the YUNGBLUD girlfriend who has captivated fans as much for her own career as for her relationship with the British rocker. Born on 4 April 1991 in Los Angeles, she is an American singer-songwriter, actress, and fashion designer — the eldest daughter of Chrome Hearts founders Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, and the goddaughter of Cher. The pair met during the COVID-19 lockdown, navigated a brief split in early 2025, and are back together as of August 2025.

Jesse Jo Stark and Yungblud attend the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 34th Annual Academy Awards. Photo: Michael Kovac (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Jesse Jo Stark and YUNGBLUD first connected during the COVID-19 pandemic when he slid into her DMs to appear in his Strawberry Lipstick music video.

when he slid into her DMs to appear in his music video. The couple endured a five-month breakup in early 2025 before rekindling their romance in August of that year.

before rekindling their romance in August of that year. Jesse is the eldest daughter of Chrome Hearts founders Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, and counts Cher as her godmother.

Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, and counts Cher as her godmother. Her sophomore album MUSE was released on 6 November 2026 via BMG, marking a major new chapter in her solo career.

via BMG, marking a major new chapter in her solo career. YUNGBLUD won the Grammy for Best Rock Performance in 2026, making it his biggest career milestone to date.

Profile summary

Detail Jesse Jo Stark YUNGBLUD (Dominic Richard Harrison) Full name Jesse Jo Stark Dominic Richard Harrison Date of birth 4 April 1991 5 August 1997 Age 35 (as of April 2026) 29 (as of August 2026) Birthplace Los Angeles, California, USA Doncaster, South Yorkshire, England Nationality American British Occupation Singer-songwriter, fashion designer, actress Singer-songwriter, actor Parents Richard Stark, Laurie Lynn Stark Justin Harrison, Samantha Harrison Siblings Kristian Jack Stark, Frankie Belle Stark Jemima Harrison, Isobel Harrison Relationship Together (rekindled Aug 2025) Together (rekindled Aug 2025)

Who is Jesse Jo Stark, the YUNGBLUD girlfriend?

Jesse Jo Stark is an American singer-songwriter, fashion designer, and artist, born on 4 April 1991. She is the daughter of Richard and Laurie Lynn Stark, the sister of Frankie Belle Stark and Kristian Jack Stark, and the goddaughter of singer Cher.

She grew up inside the Chrome Hearts world, as her parents co-founded the cult luxury jewellery and apparel label in 1988. That upbringing placed her in constant orbit around musicians, designers, and artists from childhood.

Her music career

She officially launched her music career in 2017 with the EP Down Your Drain, followed by a series of singles, EPs, and ultimately her debut full-length album Doomed in 2022.

Her debut album, DOOMED, released in 2022, established her as a rising name in alternative rock. The record drew critical attention for its dark, cinematic sound — a blend of gothic-pop and bruised rock that felt entirely her own. In a September 2026 interview with Clash Music, Jesse Jo Stark reflected on the creative freedom she experienced while making MUSE:

It was the time to speak without boundary. Even though I felt broken, I also felt an immense amount of freedom.

Top 5 facts about Jesse Jo Stark. Photo: Dia Dipasupil (modified by author)

Source: Original

Fashion and Deadly Doll

Jesse Jo Stark plays a crucial role as Creative Director for Chrome Hearts, the luxury fashion brand. Beyond that, she has also founded her own clothing line, Deadly Doll. The Deadly Doll brand was named after one of her early singles.

Her Deadly Doll label imprint has since been moved to BMG, marking a significant professional step forward.

How did YUNGBLUD meet Jesse Jo Stark?

The pair first met when YUNGBLUD DM'd Jesse Jo Stark to appear in his Strawberry Lipstick music video during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their creative collaboration quickly blossomed into something more personal.

The relationship first came into the public eye when she and YUNGBLUD collaborated during the pandemic, appearing in his 2020 music video Strawberry Lipstick. The pair's artistic chemistry soon turned into a deeply supportive bond.

The "Lovesick Lullaby" singer — whose real name is Dominic Richard Harrison — has been romantically linked to Stark since June 2021.

The relationship timeline

Here is a chronological overview of their key milestones:

2020 — YUNGBLUD DMs Jesse to star in Strawberry Lipstick ; creative collaboration begins.

— YUNGBLUD DMs Jesse to star in ; creative collaboration begins. June 2021 — The pair go public as a couple.

— The pair go public as a couple. March 2025 — They temporarily called it quits, with YUNGBLUD "struggling" with the pressures of living his life in the spotlight.

— They temporarily called it quits, with YUNGBLUD "struggling" with the pressures of living his life in the spotlight. August 2025 — The pair reconciled, five months after they called time on their romance.

— The pair reconciled, five months after they called time on their romance. September–November 2025 — The couple was spotted together at the MTV VMAs, publicly confirming the reunion.

Jesse Jo Stark attends the grand opening of Fontainebleau Las Vegas in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Source: Getty Images

Are YUNGBLUD and Jesse Jo Stark still together?

Yes. Speaking on the We Need To Talk podcast, YUNGBLUD explained:

This year has been such a strange thing for me because it's the first time that probably the biggest love of my life, I've taken space from, and I've asked for space. Her name's Jesse Stark. She's probably the most incredible person I've ever met, and she's my best friend, and I feel so lucky to be in her orbit.

A source told The Sun:

Dom and Jesse are super-happy together. They had been dating for a long time when they chose to slow things down. A lot was happening in Dom's life, and he wanted to get his head straight so he could give his all to Jesse. They started getting more serious again a few weeks ago, and they're doing really well.

She and YUNGBLUD have been seen supporting each other personally and professionally throughout their relationship, from red-carpet appearances to late-night studio sessions.

Yungblud and Jesse Jo Stark attend the Tommy Hilfiger fashion show. Photo: Rob Kim (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Latest news

Jesse Jo Stark releases MUSE (November 2026)

Jesse Jo Stark released her album MUSE, a deeply personal body of work that opens up in ways she hasn't before.

Stark wrote MUSE during three snow-covered weeks in Aspen, Colorado, alongside close friends and collaborators, with the mountain setting offering space to write without a fixed destination in mind.

The lead single "Colorado" is the first introduction to the new record, the follow-up to 2022's more punk and dark-pop-leaning Doomed. The announcement also coincided with Stark bringing her label imprint Deadly Doll to BMG and signing with WME. In her September 2026 announcement of MUSE, Jesse Jo Stark reflected on the personal experiences that shaped the record:

It was the time to speak without boundary. Each day felt so precious. Like I was dancing with a woman I had been hiding from.

YUNGBLUD wins his first Grammy (February 2026)

YUNGBLUD won Best Rock Performance at the 2026 Grammy Awards. His winning performance came from his take on Black Sabbath's "Changes" at the 2025 Back to the Beginning concert in Villa Park.

In his acceptance speech, YUNGBLUD said:

To grow up loving an idol who helped you develop your identity, not only as a musician, but as a man, is something that I'm truly grateful for.

Musician Jesse Jo Stark performs at Bowery Ballroom in New York City. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Jesse Jo Stark's net worth

As of 2026, Jesse Jo Stark's estimated net worth is in the low multi-million-dollar range. This figure reflects income from music sales, touring, fashion design, and creative collaborations. Exact numbers vary by source, and Stark herself does not publicly discuss finances.

Her income streams include:

Music royalties and touring revenue

Deadly Doll merchandise and her acting credits

Creative director role at Chrome Hearts

A new deal with BMG via her Deadly Doll label

Yungblud and Jesse Jo Stark at the Papp László Budapest Sports Arena. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Source: Getty Images

FAQs

How old is Jesse Jo Stark? Jesse Jo Stark was born on 4 April 1991, making her 35 years old as of April 2026. How did YUNGBLUD meet Jesse Jo Stark? They first met when YUNGBLUD DM'd her to appear in his Strawberry Lipstick music video during the COVID-19 pandemic. Are YUNGBLUD and Jesse Jo Stark still together? Yes. YUNGBLUD and Jesse Jo Stark have recently rekindled their romance after a brief split in early 2025, and were seen together publicly at the 2025 VMAs. Is Jesse Jo Stark pregnant? There is no verified information from either Jesse Jo Stark or YUNGBLUD to suggest a pregnancy as of November 2026. Are YUNGBLUD and Jesse Jo Stark engaged? No engagement has been officially confirmed by either party as of November 2026. How tall is Jesse Jo Stark? Jesse Jo Stark stands at 5'5" according to publicly available biographical sources. Who are Jesse Jo Stark's parents? Her parents are Richard Stark and Laurie Lynn Stark, the founders of the iconic luxury fashion house Chrome Hearts. Where does Jesse Jo Stark live? Jesse Jo Stark is based in Los Angeles, California.

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Source: Legit.ng