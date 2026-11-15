Temi Otedola returned to social media after a break with a cryptic post hinting at a major personal milestone with husband Mr Eazi

The actress and socialite shared a photo that sparked widespread speculation about the gender of their newborn

Mr Eazi's playful response to his wife's post sent fans into a frenzy online

Temi Otedola has ended her social media silence in the most heartwarming way, sharing a post that confirmed she and her husband, singer Mr Eazi, have welcomed their first child together.

The new mother, who had been away from social media for a while, made her comeback with a photo of a baby's cap, a subtle but unmistakable announcement that the couple had expanded their family.

Mr Eazi and Temi Otedola make headlines as she opens up about a special marriage milestone. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

While Temi stopped short of confirming the baby's gender, the cap in the photo has led many fans to believe the couple welcomed a baby girl.

Legit.ng had earlier reported in May that Temi was expecting her first child with Mr Eazi, so the arrival of the baby marks a moment fans had been eagerly anticipating.

Temi Otedola's joyful return online

Alongside the baby cap photo, Temi also shared another post brimming with gratitude, writing: "Blessings + blessings + blessings." The message captured the overwhelming joy of the moment, hinting that this new chapter in her life feels nothing short of miraculous.

Mr Eazi's priceless reaction

It was Mr Eazi's response, however, that truly got people talking. The Afrobeats star, clearly delighted, jumped into his wife's comments with a reaction that blended humour and excitement.

He wrote: "Pls what does this picture mean?!" — a cheeky comment that sent fans into a frenzy, with many reading it as the couple's adorable, low-key way of sharing their good news with the world.

Mr Eazi reacts as Temi Otedola shares a major update about their journey as a couple. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

The pair, who have been together for several years, have long been a fan-favourite couple in Nigerian entertainment circles.

Temi, daughter of billionaire businessman Femi Otedola, and Mr Eazi, one of Afrobeats' most recognisable exports, got married and are now parents for the first time.

See her viral Instagram post below:

Mr Eazi explains why Temi Otedola has nine doctors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mr Eazi hired nine doctors across different countries to monitor his wife Temi Otedola's pregnancy.

The Afrobeats singer explained that their busy lifestyle and constant international travels made it hard to predict their exact location for the birth.

Having multiple doctors on standby ensured continuous medical monitoring and proper care for the couple, no matter which continent they visited.

Source: Legit.ng