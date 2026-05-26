The University of Ibadan has offered admission to a young boy who wrote the UTME exam multiple times

The individual posted on his page the score he got when he wrote his first UTME exam and applied to UI

He also shared his experience of writing the post-UTME exam several times and how disappointed he was

A young boy who wrote UTME multiple times in order to study Medicine and Surgery at the University of Ibadan has posted his JAMB score after he was finally offered admission.

The young boy explained in a lengthy post he shared on his page that he had scored 295 in his first JAMB exam, which he wrote in the year 2020, but he was not able to secure admission with the score due to his Post-UTME result.

University of Ibadan offers admission to boy who wrote UTME many times. Right Image for illustration purposes only. Getty Images/OLYMPIA DE MAISMONT, Photo Source: Facebook/Prestige Oluwaseun

Source: Facebook

Boy secures admission to study at UI

Prestige Oluwaseun wrote:

"295. This was my score in the first JAMB I wrote, back then in 2020."

"UI Medicine and Surgery....... Exactly my first choice."

"I began to hear different voices of discouragements..... of distractions..... of 'change your course or institution.'"

"But I didn't answer. I love UI so much. It's UI or nothing. I began reading for UI Post-UTME, as far back as 2021."

"I needed 86/100, at least, to meet up with the cut-off mark..... from my own calculation."

"86. That's a big score."

"86/100."

"It's okay."

"I started reading. Reading really hard."

"Expectations were very high.... Ohhh..... I can't even afford to disappoint my parents. God..... I just need 86. UI Post-UTME came. And I received the greatest shock of my life, 66/100."

"Ahhh........ 66. I haven't cried the way I did that day. I just wanted the ground to swallow me. Friends made silent jests of me, my parents couldn't even look me in the eyes. The weight of disappointment really fell on me."

"I hid from people. I avoided certain conversations."

"I was transferred to the Chemistry department, which I was meant to resume by Jan 2023. But while I was at home, in 2022, I wrote another JAMB."

"This time around....... OAU MBBS. 'I'll get it this time around.' I was never intending to resume for UI 100L Chemistry in 2023."

Boy who failed UTME multiple times finally gains admission into University of Ibadan. Photo Source: Facebook/Prestige Oluwaseun

Source: Facebook

Young boy gets offered admission by UI

Despite the multiple setbacks, he decided to write JAMB again, and he eventually scored very high, which allowed him to pursue his dream course at the University of Ibadan.

Prestige Oluwaseun wrote on Facebook:

"I began reading hard again. My goodness...... 317. Get in jhoooorrr. I was so happy. You can't tell me otherwise...... I'm getting it this year."

"All focus sets on OAU Post-UTME. I just need 34/40 to get in. Not too big naaa..... 34."

"The results were out. When I checked mine, my phone crashed to the floor. No other factor would have been responsible for this calamity if it's not village people."

"Cos why...... 26."

"26/40."

"Again......"

"I cried heavily......"

"I lost myself."

"Broken. Shattered. Destroyed."

"Pick myself up?"

"It took a while."

"But... maybe, I just don't wanna give up."

He refused to give up and eventually gained admission to study his desired course at the University of Ibadan, as shown in the photos he attached to his Facebook post.

"So I said...... 'One more time?'"

In a similar story, Legit.ng recently reported that a graduate of the University of Ibadan shared her academic journey from 100 level to final year after graduating with a Second Class Lower degree.

She said she was a top student in secondary school but faced challenges in university. She also shared her CGPA progression and said she is not ashamed of her final result.

Graduate of University of Ibadan posts UTME result

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that a University of Ibadan graduate who studied Physiotherapy shared his JAMB result online.

He posted a screenshot showing his UTME score and the subjects he wrote in the exam. Many people praised him after seeing his high score and congratulated him online.

Source: Legit.ng