Belgium's Federal Public Service Finance set the official registration fee that foreigners must pay to begin a Belgian citizenship application

The fee is non-refundable, meaning applicants lose the money even if their application is rejected or they withdraw from the process

Granting Belgian nationality to minor children is exempt from the fee, while additional costs for translations and other documents may still apply

Belgium has confirmed the official cost foreigners must pay to begin the process of applying for Belgian citizenship, with the country's Federal Public Service Finance placing the registration duty at 1,030 euros.

According to the Belgian government's official guidance, applicants are required to pay this fee before submitting a nationality application to the FPS Justice, their local municipality, or any other relevant authority.

Belgium confirms application fee for foreigners applying for Belgian citizenship. Photo credit: Euro News.

Source: UGC

Without proof of payment, an application is considered incomplete and will not be processed.

How the Belgian Citizenship Application Payment Works

Applicants can make the payment online through Belgium's MyMinfin portal.

After logging in and navigating to the payments section, users select the nationality application option and complete the transaction.

A proof of payment bearing a digital signature from the FPS Finance, known as an eSeal, can then be downloaded within 24 hours.

Those unable to use the online portal can contact the government's Contact Centre by phone or email for assistance in completing a manual bank transfer.

One important financial caveat: the 1,030 euro fee is entirely non-refundable.

Whether an applicant withdraws from the process midway or receives an outright rejection, no partial or full refund will be issued.

Beyond the initial registration fee, applicants should also budget for potential additional charges from the handling authority, which may include costs for translations, stamp duty, and photocopies of supporting documents.

Belgium lists countries for visa-free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Belgium announced that it listed some countries that enjoy visa-free entry.

It published the names of about 59 countries whose citizens can enter Belgium without a visa.

Source: Legit.ng