Dr. Dre's daughter LaTanya Young made global headlines in August 2021 when she revealed she was homeless and living out of a rented SUV, despite her father's nine-figure fortune. Her full birth name is La Tanya Danielle Young, and she claims she hasn't seen the music producer, born Andre Young, in 18 years and can only communicate with him via his team. Her story sparked fierce public debate about wealth, parental responsibility, and a family fractured long before the fame.

LaTanya Young in her car. Photo: @ litconvos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

LaTanya Young was born in 1983 and is one of three girls Dr. Dre had with Lisa Johnson.

was born in and is one of three girls Dr. Dre had with Lisa Johnson. She works for DoorDash and Uber Eats as a delivery driver and said she hadn't received money from her father in a year and a half as of her 2021 interview.

and as a delivery driver and said she hadn't received money from her father in as of her 2021 interview. She told the Daily Mail : "I'm homeless and I've been reaching out to my dad for help. His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press."

: "I'm homeless and I've been reaching out to my dad for help. His lawyer has said that my dad doesn't want to help me because I've spoken about him in the press." LaTanya launched a GoFundMe in August 2021 hoping to raise $50,000 to escape homelessness.

in August 2021 hoping to raise to escape homelessness. Dr. Dre is officially a billionaire, having joined the Forbes 2026 billionaires list with an estimated net worth of at least $1 billion.

Profile summary

Full name La Tanya Danielle Young Born January 1983 Birthplace Gardena, California, USA Age (2026) 42 Mother Lisa Johnson Father Dr. Dre (Andre Romell Young) Siblings LaToya Young, Ashley Young Children Four (Tatiyana, Rhiana, D'Andre, Jason III) Occupation Delivery driver, warehouse assembler Nationality American

Who is LaTanya Young, Dr. Dre's first daughter?

Born in 1983, LaTanya Young has faced incredibly tough times, and perhaps her turbulent life can be traced back to the very day she was born. She is the daughter of Dr. Dre and Lisa Johnson, who split when Young was just five years old.

Her mother, Lisa Johnson, started dating Dre when she was just 14. Raised in South Central LA with her father absent and her brother tragically killed in gang violence, Lisa dealt with hardships from an early age.

Johnson had three daughters with Dr Dre: LaTanya (1983), LaToya (1984), and Ashley (1985). According to Original Gangstas, on 29 May 1985, a judge ordered Young to stay at least 100 yards away from Johnson after she alleged he had struck her. Dr Dre was also ordered to pay $200 a month child support for each of their daughters.

LaTanya Young's mother: Lisa Johnson

Johnson explains that she met Dr. Dre in 1982 near Compton. She claims she was 14 years old when they met, and when LaTanya was born, Lisa says she was 15.

LaTanya Young quick facts. Photo: @litconvos on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

According to Ben Westhoff, author of Original Gangstas: The Untold Story of Dr. Dre, Eazy-E, Ice Cube, Tupac Shakur, and the Birth of West Coast Rap, Andre began a relationship with Lisa while she was in ninth grade. Their relationship was controversial from the start.

Lisa Johnson's mother thought she was too young to be dating, so the couple skipped school to meet in secret.

What happened to Dr. Dre's first daughter?

According to LaTanya, the issues with her father started when her parents split. Ever since she was young, the daughter says she had to go through her father's assistants to get in touch with him.

I hated going through third parties. If I needed him, I'd have to go to the studio and get bombarded and talked to by his security.

In December 2020, she claimed she hadn't seen her dad in 17 years and said he had never met her four children, his grandchildren.

LaTanya had blamed Dre's then-wife Nicole Young for their distant relationship. She said:

Money is not what I want, I feel better doing it on my own. I just really want to have closure.

Does Dr. Dre's daughter live in a car?

In August 2021, the story escalated dramatically. LaTanya said she feared losing her rental car because she couldn't afford the payments after moving to California from Las Vegas in search of better work. Young, a single mother of four, told the Daily Mail:

My kids are staying with friends — they are not living in the car, it's just me.

While Dre had helped her in the past by paying her rent and giving her an allowance, LaTanya says she hadn't seen a cent from her wealthy father since January 2020. Her four children were named Tatiyana, Rhiana, D'Andre, and Jason III.

I'm taking odd jobs just to make it now — I got paid $15 an hour as an assembler at the warehouse. I'm trying to keep my head above water. I've been in debt for a while.

Young worked as a delivery driver for DoorDash and Uber Eats, and as an assembler at a warehouse, but said those precarious gigs weren't enough to cover rent in California.

Why did Dr. Dre cut off his daughter financially?

LaTanya was told by her father's attorney that because she had spoken disparagingly about her father in the past, he would not give her any money.

Continuing to speak on her father, the eldest daughter said she had "written a proposal and asked him if he could get a home for me and my sister and my kids." She added:

He was supposed to put us through college and pay for our health insurance and he never did that. It's embarrassing because people are looking at me wondering: 'Why?' What Nicole has got is what my mom should have got.

The GoFundMe and public reaction

Dr. Dre's eldest daughter LaTanya Young, who was recently reported to have been living out of her car, started a GoFundMe to get herself out of what she calls "a desperate situation."

LaTanya Young (L) and her father Dr. Dre (R). Photo: @CelebrityTeaTime on Facebook (modified by author)

Source: UGC

The GoFundMe description read:

This fundraiser is to help LaTanya and her four kids find a safe and stable home. She is currently working at DoorDash to keep afloat and these funds will be deeply appreciated.

It was reported that LaTanya's GoFundMe target was set at $50,000; however, donations initially sat at under $300. By one later report, Young had received 216 donations and raised $4,253, alongside messages of support from donors.

Dr. Dre did not publicly respond to his daughter's claims. The story divided social media sharply, with some expressing outrage at the billionaire father and others arguing LaTanya, as an adult, bore responsibility for her own finances.

Latest news

Dr. Dre is officially a billionaire, according to Forbes' most updated billionaires list. At 61 years old, he joined the 2026 billionaires list with an estimated net worth of at least $1 billion.

In October 2024, Dr. Dre was accused of harassing, stalking, and threatening his former marriage counsellor and therapist, Dr. Charles Sophy — the therapist who had served as mediator between Dre and his ex-wife Nicole Young when they divorced in 2021.

As of August 2026, LaTanya Young has maintained a low public profile since her 2021 interviews. No further public statements from either LaTanya or Dr. Dre's representatives regarding their relationship have been verified.

A look into Dr. Dre's net worth

As of 2026, Dr. Dre's net worth is estimated at $1 billion, following his addition to Forbes' 2026 World’s Billionaires list.

His wealth comes from multiple streams:

His fortune comes from his legendary music career, record label Aftermath Entertainment, production work, and business ventures, including his multi-billion-dollar sale of Beats Electronics to Apple.

He paid a $100 million settlement to ex-wife Nicole Young in 2021/2022.

He owns over $80 million in Los Angeles property.

In 2023, Dr. Dre sold nearly all of his royalties to Universal Music and Shamrock Holdings in a deal reportedly worth at least $200 million.

The contrast between Dr. Dre's fortune and his eldest daughter's circumstances became a flashpoint in wider conversations about parental obligation and the limits of family loyalty.

FAQ

Is LaTanya Young Dr. Dre's daughter? Yes. LaTanya is Dre's oldest daughter with his ex Lisa Johnson. She was born in 1983 and is one of three girls he had with Lisa. How old is Dr. Dre's daughter LaTanya Young? LaTanya Young was born on 19 January 1983, making her 43 years old as of 2026. What is LaTanya Young's full name? Her full birth name is La Tanya Danielle Young. Does Dr. Dre's daughter still live in a car? In 2021, she stated she was estranged and not receiving financial help at that time. She described doing gig deliveries and warehouse or assembly shifts. No further verified updates on her current living situation have emerged since then. Who is LaTanya Young's mother? Young's mother is Lisa Johnson, who split from LaTanya's father when she was five years old. Why doesn't Dr. Dre help his daughter? His lawyer told LaTanya that her father doesn't want to help her because she has spoken about him in the press. How many children does LaTanya Young have? LaTanya Young is a single mother of four. Her children are named Tatiyana, Rhiana, D'Andre, and Jason III. Did Dr. Dre ever financially support LaTanya? LaTanya admitted Dr. Dre had helped her over the years by paying her rent and giving her an allowance, but that support reportedly ended in January 2020.

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Source: Legit.ng