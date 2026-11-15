BOI’s iDICE programme offers eligible Nigerian technology and creative businesses financing from ₦10 million to ₦1 billion

Eligible sectors include fintech, artificial intelligence, film, music, fashion, gaming and digital content creation

Applicants need a registered Nigerian business, must meet financing requirements and can check eligibility at the iDICE website

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerian entrepreneurs operating in technology and creative industries have been identified among potential beneficiaries of the Federal Government's latest business financing initiative.

The Bank of Industry (BOI), through the Investment in Digital and Creative Enterprises (iDICE) Programme, is offering eligible businesses access to financing ranging from ₦10 million to ₦1 billion.

FG releases eight business categories to benefit from N1 billion iDICE funding. Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

However, the opportunity is targeted at specific industries, meaning not every registered Nigerian business will automatically qualify.

The programme is designed to support businesses involved in innovation, digital services, technology development and creative production.

FG identifies eligible technology businesses

According to the programme's published information, technology businesses operating in several sectors may qualify for financing.

These include financial technology, health technology, educational technology, agricultural technology and climate technology.

Other eligible areas include artificial intelligence, data services, e-commerce, software development, cybersecurity and technology-enabled services.

For example, a fintech company seeking to expand its digital infrastructure or an agricultural technology startup developing solutions for farmers may be considered, provided it meets the financing requirements.

The programme also accommodates qualifying businesses developing digital products and services for commercial use.

Fashion, music and film businesses included

Beyond technology, the initiative covers Nigeria's creative industries.

Eligible sectors include film and television, music and entertainment, animation, visual effects, gaming, fashion, beauty and digital content creation.

Publishing, photography, cinematography, performing arts and visual arts are also covered.

A fashion company seeking to expand production capacity or a film production business requiring professional equipment could therefore fall within the programme's target sectors.

However, applicants must demonstrate that their businesses meet the applicable requirements.

Registration and eligibility requirements

The programme requires applicants to operate registered business entities in Nigeria.

This means business owners should ensure their registration details and relevant corporate records are available before beginning the application process.

Eligibility alone does not guarantee financing.

The Bank of Industry may consider the company's operating history, business prospects, proposed use of funds and ability to repay.

Ordinary trading businesses outside the programme's target sectors may not qualify.

Full list of businesses to benefit from FG's N1 billion iDICE funding Credit: Novatis

Source: UGC

Where to confirm eligibility

Interested entrepreneurs can visit https://idice.boi.ng/ to review the applicable financing conditions and submit applications.

The programme's wider objective is to strengthen Nigeria's digital and creative economy while improving access to business capital.

Applicants should carefully assess their eligibility before committing time and resources to the application process.

FG opens applications for N4bn 3MTT funding

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government has opened applications for organisations and individual experts seeking to participate in its 3 Million Technical Talent (3MTT) programme, unveiling approximately N4 billion in funding to support skills development and employment outcomes.

The funding, covering Cohorts 5 and 6, is part of a new initiative designed to equip Nigerians with in-demand digital skills while creating pathways to employment, entrepreneurship and economic opportunities.

Source: Legit.ng