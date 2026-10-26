Get to know Jarvis and how she handled the heavy online fallout from her split

Jarvis, real name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, is one of Nigeria's most talked-about digital creators, known for her viral AI-robot persona on TikTok. She shot to global attention in December 2025 when she confirmed her split from fellow streamer Peller live on camera, just as online mobs began mocking the pair following a shocking livestreamed car crash. Rather than stay silent, she faced the storm head-on and, remarkably, walked down the aisle with Peller less than eight months later.

Jarvis poses in a pink birthday gown and later in a tiered printed dress. Photo: @realjadrolita (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Key takeaways

Jarvis's real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known online as Jadrolita.

is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, also known online as Jadrolita. She was born on 1 March 2002 and hails from Edo State, Nigeria .

and hails from . The couple's very public December 2025 breakup played out across livestreams and went viral.

played out across livestreams and went viral. Jarvis and Peller reconciled : Peller paid her bride price in June 2026, and they married in court on 29 July 2026.

: Peller paid her bride price in June 2026, and they married in court on 29 July 2026. Their traditional wedding followed in Lagos on 1 August 2026, and their church wedding on 8 August 2026.

Profile summary

Full name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata Popular names Jarvis, Jadrolita Date of birth 1 March 2002 Age (2026) 24 years Nationality Nigerian State of origin Edo State Occupation Content creator, influencer, actress Tribe Mixed Edoid (Edo) and Yoruba Religion Christianity Education Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma TikTok handle @realjadrolita Instagram @realjadrolita Spouse Peller (Habeeb Hamzat Adelaja)

Who is Jarvis? Early life and background

Jarvis was born on 1 March 2002 (often misreported as 29 February 2002, a date that did not exist). She grew up in a loving family of five, including two siblings. She spent part of her childhood in Abidjan before moving to Paris at age 15 for secondary education.

She then relocated to Nigeria and earned a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Ambrose Alli University in 2024.

Family and religion

Five facts about Jarvis. Photo: @realjadrolita

Source: Instagram

Her father is Edo, while her mother is Yoruba, giving her a mixed Edoid and Yoruba background. Jarvis was born and raised in the Christian faith. Her parents are not Muslim; she is a committed Christian.

Information about her parents remains largely private. Unlike many celebrities, Jarvis has chosen to keep her family life away from public attention, and the names of her parents have not been widely disclosed.

What is Jarvis Peller's real name?

Jarvis's real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata. She is also widely known by her nickname Jadrolita. She revealed in an interview that the name "Jadrolita" is a combination of her initials.

Which state is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata from?

Jarvis is from Edo State, Nigeria. Some sources suggest she was born in Abidjan, Ivory Coast, though this remains unverified. Other outlets list Benin City, Edo State, as her birthplace.

Jarvis's career: Nigeria's first human AI creator

In a world where content creators compete fiercely for attention, Jarvis stands in a league of her own. Dubbed Nigeria's first "Human AI" performer, she rose to fame by fusing robotic expressions with a uniquely African flavour.

Her controlled movements, robotic delivery, and striking visual presentation led viewers to describe her as a human AI robot.

Jarvis has collaborated with prominent creators, including Peller, Lord Lamba, Edoboy Billions, and Zeez, and has been highlighted by comedians and influencers across Nigeria.

In 2024, she became a brand ambassador and collaborated with multiple brands, cementing her status as one of Nigeria's most followed social media personalities.

Jarvis and Peller: relationship and wedding timeline

Jarvis and Peller, whose real names are Amadou Elizabeth Aminata and Habeeb Hamzat, are prominent Nigerian TikTok stars who became famous for their frequent live collaborations and romantic relationship. Their relationship was characterised by public displays of affection, expensive gifts, and frequent drama.

Key milestones in the Jarvis and Peller relationship:

2023 — The pair connected through TikTok livestreams, building a huge shared fanbase. June 2026 — Peller proposed to Jarvis during a romantic outing in Accra, Ghana, with the moment captured in a viral video. June 2026 — Introduction and bride price rites were completed in Benin City, when Peller visited Jarvis's family and fulfilled customary marriage requirements, including payment of her bride price. 29 July 2026 — Peller and Jarvis legally married at their civil wedding in Lagos. 1 August 2026 — The traditional wedding was held in Lekki, Lagos, where Jarvis, in full wedding attire, addressed Peller by various sweet names, one of which left him visibly shocked and sent the crowd into a frenzy. Their church white wedding followed on 8 August 2026.

Jarvis and Peller wedding: what happened?

Jarvis, whose full name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata, and Peller built their relationship publicly, navigating proposals, controversies, and viral moments under the wedding hashtag JP2026. The 1 August traditional wedding in Lagos came three days after their court wedding and a week before their church white wedding on 8 August.

Jarvis accepted the proposal during a moment that later gained widespread attention online. Their wedding celebration reportedly drew ₦420 million in announced gifts and attracted celebrities from across the Nigerian entertainment industry.

The December 2025 split: how Jarvis handled the online fallout

Public tension intensified on 14 December 2025, when Peller live-streamed himself driving recklessly in Lagos. The livestream ended in a crash involving his Mercedes-Benz, which sparked concern across social media. The incident occurred amid widespread speculation about emotional distress following their breakup.

Amadou Elizabeth — widely known as Jarvis or Jadrolita — confirmed the end of her romantic relationship with fellow TikTok personality Habeeb "Peller" Hamzat.

Speaking on the relationship's end, Jarvis stated that Peller had initiated the breakup. The core issue, according to her, was the unsustainable pressure of keeping their relationship private. She explained that Peller had originally insisted on secrecy to protect their privacy, but this approach ultimately backfired.

How Jarvis responded to online trolling

During a TikTok live, Jarvis publicly rejected being labelled Peller's ex. The influencer responded to fans questioning her happiness after the December 2025 split, drawing mixed reactions on social media.

Explaining her frustration, she questioned why she was being called "X", comparing it to an algebra term. She emphasised that the label felt reductive, as though her identity was being reduced to a mathematical symbol.

Speaking on the emotional toll of the situation, Jarvis said the online reactions had increased the pain surrounding the incident. She urged the public to focus on gratitude that no life was lost.

She later said: "He is a very kind person, and it's just that sometimes he struggles to manage his emotions," emphasising that the breakup was about giving each other space rather than assigning blame.

The fallout continued to dominate social media conversations in January 2026, as Jarvis shared her perspective on why she seemed so "unbothered" following the split. In a viral video, she addressed the curiosity of fans who wondered how she recovered so quickly, linking a woman's ability to heal to her self-worth.

Latest news

Their relationship has been rocky in public. The two split in December 2025, and the breakup played out in livestreams and viral videos before they got back together.

Peller and Jarvis officially completed their wedding celebrations with a private church white wedding on 8 August 2026, limited to about 100 invited guests. It followed their civil wedding in Lagos on 29 July and their traditional wedding on 1 August, an event that attracted a large gathering of celebrities, influencers, and entertainment personalities.

On The Honest Bunch podcast, Jarvis said Peller could not cheat on her because it would cost him his life or his livelihood — a quote that quickly went viral among their fanbase.

Jarvis's net worth

Jarvis's net worth is estimated to range between $50,000 and $100,000, according to Gistreel. Other sources place it higher, with one outlet estimating up to $200,000, reflecting her brand deals, TikTok monetisation, and NPC livestream gifts. Given the inconsistency across sources, her true net worth is likely within the $50,000–$200,000 range.

Her known income streams include:

TikTok NPC livestreams and platform monetisation

Brand ambassador partnerships and sponsored content

Collaborative skits and media appearances

Merchandise (AI-themed streetwear line launched in 2025)

FAQs

What is Jarvis's real name? Her real name is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata. She is also widely known by her nickname Jadrolita. How old is Jarvis? Jarvis was born on 1 March 2002 and is 24 years old as of 2026. Which state is Amadou Elizabeth Aminata from? She hails from Edo State in the South-South region of Nigeria. What tribe is Jarvis? Jarvis comes from a mixed ethnic background — her father is Edo and her mother is Yoruba. What is Jarvis's religion? Jarvis was born and raised in the Christian faith. Did Jarvis and Peller get back together? Yes. After their December 2025 split, the couple reconciled. They legally married at a civil wedding in Lagos on 29 July 2026, followed by a traditional wedding on 1 August and a church white wedding on 8 August 2026. Who is older, Jarvis or Peller? Jarvis was born on 1 March 2002. Peller celebrated his 20th birthday in May 2025, making him born in May 2005 — meaning Jarvis is the older of the two by approximately three years. Who is richer, Jarvis or Peller? Both creators earn through TikTok and brand deals. Jarvis's estimated net worth sits between $50,000 and $200,000. Peller's net worth is reported by various Nigerian outlets to be significantly higher, given his record-breaking livestream viewership — though both figures remain unverified by either party.

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Source: Legit.ng