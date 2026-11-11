Kayla Nicole, born Kayla Brown on 2 November 1991 in Los Angeles, California, is an American model, media personality, on-air host, and entertainment journalist. Long before the internet tried to reduce her to a footnote in someone else's love story, she had already built a career rooted in sport, storytelling, and community. While the internet spins its narratives about her, Kayla Nicole has been busy writing her own — evolving from a former on-camera host into a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, podcaster, and wellness advocate.

Kayla Nicole at the TIME100 Sports Gala. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Kayla Nicole built her media career independently , earning a broadcast journalism degree from Pepperdine University before her high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce.

, earning a broadcast journalism degree from Pepperdine University before her high-profile relationship with Travis Kelce. The pair dated on and off from 2017 to 2022 , with Nicole describing the split as a possible case of "right person, wrong time."

, with Nicole describing the split as a possible case of "right person, wrong time." Nicole launched The Pre-Game podcast in April 2025 via Dear Media, expanding her brand beyond traditional sports media.

via Dear Media, expanding her brand beyond traditional sports media. Her wellness platform Tribe Therepē rebranded from Strong Is Sexy in 2023 , adding a mental-health dimension to her fitness work.

, adding a mental-health dimension to her fitness work. A Super Bowl LX ad for Sleeper in February 2026 brought her back into headlines, sparking debate about whether she was shading her ex and his fiancée, Taylor Swift.

Profile summary

Field Details Full name Kayla Brown (professionally Kayla Nicole) Date of birth 21 November 1991 Age 35 (as of November 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Education BA in Broadcast Journalism, Pepperdine University (2013) Occupation Sports journalist, podcast host, wellness entrepreneur, model Notable work The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole; Tribe Therepē; Barstool Sports; I Am Athlete Daily on REVOLT Instagram @iamkaylanicole Height 5 ft 10 in (178 cm) Net worth $2–3 million (estimated) Relationship status Single

Kayla Nicole's early life and education

The sports journalist was born and raised in Los Angeles, California. Growing up in the city gave her an early love of sport and entertainment — two worlds she would eventually merge professionally. She launched her journalism career after earning a degree in Broadcast Journalism from Pepperdine University in 2013.

After graduating, Kayla began her journalism career as an assistant writer at Malibu Surfside News, a weekly community newspaper. It was an unglamorous start, but it gave her the editorial grounding that would underpin her later broadcast work.

From the sidelines to screen

Her passion for sports led her to roles as an on-air host and reporter for platforms like Lakers TV, Barstool Sports, and ESPN, where she covered NBA and NFL games. Her engaging presence and insightful reporting quickly garnered attention, establishing her as a prominent figure in sports media.

Top five facts about Kayla Nicole. Photo: Steve Granitz/Getty Images (modified by the author)

Source: Original

Nicole currently hosts I Am Athlete Daily on REVOLT TV, demonstrating her continued presence in sports media. She has also pursued a career in modelling, serving as an ambassador for fashion brands including Revolve, Crocs, and Savage X Fenty.

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce: the relationship and the split

Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce were in an on-again, off-again relationship from 2017 until 2022, one that played out very publicly. Their story began with a direct message. Kayla slid into Kelce's DMs on New Year's Eve after some "liquid courage."

Their relationship lasted five years, from 2017 to 2022, during which they experienced multiple breakups and reconciliations. One notable breakup occurred in August 2020, amid rumours that the NFL player had cheated on her. Both parties denied the claims.

Why did Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce break up?

Kayla Nicole attends the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton. Photo: Leon Bennett

Source: Getty Images

Nicole and Kelce officially called it quits for the last time in May 2022, ending their five-year on-again, off-again romance. No single official reason has been given. When pressed on the Cheatsheet interview, Nicole was characteristically measured:

[It] could be compatibility issues

She added that it could've also been a case of "right person, wrong time."

Shortly after their split, Barstool Sports reported that the relationship ended because Kelce wanted Kayla to pay for half of their expenses. Both denied it. Speaking on the Unapologetically Angel podcast, Kayla asked, "Do I look like anybody that would split anything?" and called the rumour "ridiculous."

After Kelce began dating Taylor Swift in 2023 and they became engaged in 2025, Nicole found herself repeatedly linked back to the former relationship. Kayla Nicole admitted during an appearance on Angel Reese's podcast, Unapologetically Angel, in October 2024, as reported by TMZ:

I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos didn't impact me -- it does. Even to this day

Building a career entirely on her own terms

The years after the split could have been defined by grief or gossip. Instead, Nicole channelled her energy into building a media empire on her own terms.

Kayla Nicole at the NYLON Nights: Fashion Edition Celebration during New York Fashion Week. Photo: Stephanie Augello

Source: Getty Images

The Pre-Game podcast and Dear Media

Nicole expanded her reach by launching The Pre-Game With Kayla Nicole in April 2025. Through the podcast, she has built what she calls "an extension of my group chat," tackling heartbreak, grief, and growth with honesty and humour.

The Pre-Game combines her love for pop culture and sports in a way that once felt inaccessible to her in traditional media. In a November 2025 feature with xoNecole, she explained her intent:

Yes, I'm curating conversations on my podcast The Pre-Game, and cultivating community with my wellness brand Tribe Therepē.

Tribe Therepē: wellness with purpose

Nicole founded a fitness brand called Strong Is Sexy in 2020, which she relaunched in 2023 as Tribe Therepē, now also incorporating a mental-health dimension. The platform has been generating buzz as a growing mental health brand.

Nicole has spoken clearly about why the pivot matters to her. She told theGrio in October 2025, as reported by SI Lifestyle.

This year for me ultimately has really just been about continuing to cultivate community.

Special Forces: World's Toughest Test

Kayla Nicole during the FOX Winter Press Day. Photo: JC Olivera

Source: Getty Images

Kayla Nicole was one of the select few finalists to successfully complete the rigorous selection course on Special Forces: World's Toughest Test in rural Wales, pushing through gruelling terrain and challenges alongside fellow finalist Brody Jenner. The intense physical and mental test followed her years of athletic training as a gymnast from ages five to sixteen.

On the show, she opened up emotionally about the toll of her public breakup, saying, as reported by US Weekly:

Going through a public breakup, just to be frank, is overwhelming. I've never experienced anything like it. Being reduced to a headline —to something so small as someone's ex-girlfriend — I feel like if I complete this it will be a massive impact for myself.

Latest news

Super Bowl LX ad sparks fresh debate

At Super Bowl LX in 2026, Nicole found herself back in the spotlight when she appeared in a Sleeper fantasy sports app ad in which she was introduced as the "ex of a certain NFL player" and made quips seemingly aimed at Kelce and his fiancée Swift.

Kayla Nicole attends the 2024 ESSENCE Girls United Disruptor Summit. Photo: Carol Lee Rose

Source: Getty Images

The ad starred comedian Tiffany Haddish and NBA player Ben Simmons, promoting a fictional firm called 'Simmons & Haddish' offering services to help people get "ex-communicated" from their exes after a celebrity breakup. Reaction was divided online, with some fans calling the ad clever and others accusing Nicole of dwelling on the past.

xoNecole It Girl 100 recognition

Kayla Nicole was named to xoNecole's It Girl 100 Class of 2025, powered by SheaMoisture, recognised in the Viral Voices category for her work in media and the trends she sets online.

EBONY Power 100 Gala

Nicole attended the EBONY Power 100 Gala at The Beverly Hilton on 4 November 2025, underlining her growing status as a cultural figure beyond sport.

Reflections on dating after Kelce

When asked about dating in 2026, Nicole quipped: "I feel like the bar is in hell. My new list of requirements is having a job — that's at the top of the list." On the Boyfriend Material podcast, she joked that she was "done dating athletes" and would rather "date the owners of the teams."

Kayla Nicole's net worth

Kayla Nicole attends Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Sports. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Nicole's net worth in 2025 is estimated at $2 million to $3 million, as cited in several sources such as Yahoo and Sports Illustrated. She has earned primarily through media hosting, sports journalism, brand endorsements, social media partnerships, fitness ventures, and digital content creation. Other sources place the figure slightly lower.

Her income streams include:

Sports media hosting (REVOLT, Barstool Sports, I Am Athlete Daily)

Brand ambassadorships (Revolve, Crocs, Savage X Fenty)

Podcast sponsorships ( The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole )

) Tribe Therepē wellness platform

Social media partnerships across Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube

Kayla Nicole on Instagram

Kayla Nicole maintains a strong presence on Instagram with the handle @iamkaylanicole, where she currently has currently over 900K followers. She uses the platform to share her work and document her love of fitness and working out. She also uses it to announce new podcast episodes and wellness content.

FAQs

How old is Kayla Nicole? Kayla Nicole was born on 21 November 1991 and is 35 years old as of 2026. How tall is Kayla Nicole? Kayla Nicole stands at approximately 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) tall. Why did Kayla Nicole and Travis Kelce break up? The real reason remains unknown, though she suggested to Showbiz Cheat Sheet that it may have been down to "compatibility issues" or simply "right person, wrong time". What does Kayla Nicole do now? She works as a multi-hyphenate entrepreneur, podcast host, and wellness advocate, hosting The Pre-Game with Kayla Nicole and running her mental health platform Tribe Therepē. What is Kayla Nicole's Instagram handle? Her handle is @iamkaylanicole. She has close to 989K followers and earns a portion of her income through Instagram sponsorships. Did Kayla Nicole appear in a Super Bowl ad? Yes — Nicole featured in a Sleeper ad that aired during Super Bowl LX in 2026, which appeared to take a jab at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. What is Tribe Therepē? Tribe Therepē is Nicole's wellness brand, relaunched in 2023 from its earlier iteration, Strong Is Sexy, now encompassing a mental-health component alongside fitness. What is Kayla Nicole's net worth? Her estimated net worth ranges from $1 million to $3 million, depending on the source, drawn from media work, brand deals, and her podcast.

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Source: Legit.ng