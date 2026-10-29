Michael Reinstein is the Beverly Hills-based private equity investor who became tabloid news overnight after being photographed with Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman in Portofino, Italy, in July 2026. The 55-year-old founder and CEO of global investment firm Regent had spent decades building a fortune quietly — far from the Hollywood spotlight Kidman inhabits. A source close to the pair told Us Weekly that things between them are "casual," but Reinstein has since been spotted picking Kidman up at a Los Angeles airport and has reportedly met her entire family.

Michael Reinstein smiles at the camera (L), and Nicole Kidman attends the Chanel Women's Spring/Summer 2027 show (R). Photo: @pagesix, Stephane Cardinale (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Michael Reinstein is the founder and CEO of Regent, L.P. , a Beverly Hills private equity firm he launched in 2013 with a portfolio spanning fashion, media, and retail.

, a Beverly Hills private equity firm he launched in 2013 with a portfolio spanning fashion, media, and retail. He and Nicole Kidman were first photographed together on 18 July 2026 in Portofino, Italy, sparking widespread romance rumours.

in Portofino, Italy, sparking widespread romance rumours. A source told Us Weekly that the relationship is "casual" and they were set up by mutual friends after Kidman's divorce from Keith Urban.

that the relationship is by mutual friends after Kidman's divorce from Keith Urban. Reinstein is estimated to be worth around $330 million , putting him, in one insider's words, on Kidman's "level financially."

, putting him, in one insider's words, on Kidman's "level financially." After the Italy photos went viral, Reinstein deactivated his private Instagram account, which had around 43,600 followers at the time.

Profile summary

Full name Michael A. Reinstein Date of birth 26 September 1971 Age 55 (as of October 2026) Place of birth Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Education Southern Methodist University; University of Southern California; Pepperdine University School of Law Occupation Private equity investor, attorney Company Regent, L.P. (founder and CEO) Net worth Est. ~$330 million Religion Not publicly disclosed Relationship status Rumoured to be dating Nicole Kidman

Who is Michael Reinstein?

Michael A. Reinstein is an American private equity businessman and the founder and chairman of Regent, a global private equity firm. He was born on 26 September 1971 in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Despite working in the same city as the entertainment industry, Reinstein maintained a low public profile before his name appeared alongside Nicole Kidman's in media coverage. He is generally known for keeping his personal life separate from his professional career.

Education and early life

Reinstein attended Southern Methodist University, graduated from the University of Southern California, and earned his law degree from Pepperdine University School of Law. He is a member of the State Bar of California. His background combines legal training with corporate dealmaking.

How Michael Reinstein made his money

Top five facts about Michael Reinstein. Photo: @puckdotnews/Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Michael Reinstein's career began as a junior staffer in the office of former President Ronald Reagan, an internship that helped him secure a subsequent position at ICM Partners. He later co-founded the USN television network—which expanded to reach more than 30 million households and went public before being sold—and served as CEO of The Franklin Mint and CinemaNow.

At age 28, the American businessman sold his first company, Promenade Membership Services, after it was acquired by a public television and e-commerce enterprise.

In 2013, the Los Angeles native founded Regent, L.P., a Beverly Hills-based private equity firm. Under his direction, Regent has acquired an extensive multi-sector portfolio spanning fashion, retail, and media brands, including Escada, Club Monaco, La Senza, Sunset magazine, Defence News, Army Times, and Lillian Vernon.

Michael currently serves as chairman for several Regent portfolio businesses, including Escada, La Senza, Sassoon, Regis Salons, Supercuts UK, Lillian Vernon, and Sightline Media Group. Regent operates as an SEC-registered investment adviser.

What his colleagues say

Nicole Kidman at the Warner Bros. Pictures "Practical Magic 2" Los Angeles Premiere. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

In a July 2026 interview with Puck, Reinstein's own employees gave a vivid picture of his personality. One employee described him as a sort of caricature of a 1980s private equity raider, saying Reinstein would be seen as:

A big bad wolf in a zoot suit.

Another added:

You wouldn't be surprised if he showed up with a huge Zach Morris cellphone.

Military philanthropy

Outside of his corporate work, Reinstein founded the Military Charity Organisation, a Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit that honours U.S. service members through its Service Members of the Year programme.

Michael Reinstein and Nicole Kidman: the romance rumours

Answering the question of who Nicole Kidman is dating right now involves a trip to the Italian Riviera. According to Page Six, Kidman, 59, was photographed on Saturday, 18 July 2026, chatting with businessman Michael Reinstein outside her Portofino hotel.

Nicole Kidman attends Charity Day 2026 hosted by the Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Source: Getty Images

In July, they were seen lounging by a pool together in Portofino, Italy, and that same month, they were also photographed together at a Los Angeles airport. Reinstein reportedly picked Kidman up in a black Ferrari.

Friends say the pair first met at the Chanel pre-Oscars event at the Polo Lounge in March 2026 and have been secretly seeing each other since early April. However, they kept their connection out of the public eye until the Italian photographs broke. An insider told Us Weekly:

Nicole is dating again after her divorce from Keith and has been seeing businessman Michael Reinstein. It is casual, and she is having fun. They were set up by mutual friends. She has also been on several dates with other people, and her friends are always trying to set her up.

Reinstein and Kidman are reportedly getting along really well. A source told Woman's Day that the Practical Magic 2 star has already introduced "everyone in her family" to Reinstein because she "trusts him" a lot.

Nicole Kidman's relationship history

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman finalised their divorce in January 2026 after 19 years of marriage. Nicole and her former husband first met at a Los Angeles event in 2005 and married in 2006, and had long been seen as a picture-perfect couple until reports of their separation came in September 2025. Their divorce was officially finalised in January 2026.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman at the 60th Academy Of Country Music Awards. Photo: Christopher Polk

Source: Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, speaking to Variety, said:

What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. I'm staying in a place of, 'We are a family,' and that's what we'll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.

In an interview with British Vogue, Kidman said she had been having a "Euro summer" and had been "embracing love" since her marriage to Keith Urban ended.

Michael Reinstein's net worth

According to Woman's Day, Reinstein is estimated to be worth around $500 million. In August 2026, a source told RadarOnline that Reinstein is on Kidman's "level financially" and said the couple has "obvious chemistry."

His wealth comes from several streams:

Private equity: Regent's multi-sector portfolio of fashion, retail, media, and consumer brands across six continents

Regent's multi-sector portfolio of fashion, retail, media, and consumer brands across six continents Media ventures: Co-founding the USN television network, which reached more than 30 million homes before being sold

Co-founding the USN television network, which reached more than 30 million homes before being sold Early exits: Selling his first company, Promenade Membership Services, at just 28 years old

Selling his first company, Promenade Membership Services, at just 28 years old Executive roles: Serving as CEO of The Franklin Mint and the digital entertainment platform CinemaNow

Michael Reinstein's personal life

Ex-wife and relationship history

Given he is not a public figure, there are few details on Reinstein's romantic history. As of 2026, there is no confirmed public information identifying a wife, fiancée, or long-term partner. Likewise, the names of his parents, siblings, and children have not been publicly disclosed.

Social media

Reinstein had led over 45 acquisitions across various sectors and maintained an Instagram presence — with tens of thousands of followers — when his and Kidman's Italy photos made headlines. He has since deactivated the social media account.

When pictures of the pair first surfaced, the businessman had a private Instagram with 43.6k followers and was following just over 2,500 accounts. However, it seems he has since cleared his profile, which now has no profile picture and zero posts.

Latest news

Nicole Kidman is reportedly dating Michael Reinstein, but their romance might not be too serious. According to a source, she has seemingly drawn a firm line on her relationship dynamic with her new love interest. It was reported that the Hollywood star "is having fun" in this new phase of life.

Nicole Kidman arrives at the 78th Primetime Emmy Awards. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Kidman is continuing her casual romance with Reinstein following the premieres of the TV show Lioness and the movie Practical Magic 2.

Despite finalising her divorce from Keith Urban nine months ago, Kidman is reportedly in a “much better place” with her ex-husband. The former couple is said to have maintained mutual respect following their split. A source speaking to the aforementioned US Weekly said:

There's still a lot of respect between them despite everything they went through.

FAQs

Who is Michael Reinstein? He is a Los Angeles-born private equity investor and attorney, best known as the founder and CEO of Regent, L.P., a Beverly Hills-based global investment firm he launched in 2013. How old is Michael Reinstein? Reinstein was born on 26 September 1971, making him 55 years old as of October 2026. What is Michael Reinstein's net worth? According to Woman's Day, his net worth is estimated at around $500 million, built primarily through Regent's acquisitions across fashion, retail, and media. Is Nicole Kidman dating Michael Reinstein? The pair have been photographed together on multiple occasions since July 2026, including in Portofino, Italy, and Los Angeles. A source told Us Weekly the relationship is "casual" and that they were set up by mutual friends. Has Michael Reinstein been married before? No confirmed information about a previous marriage or ex-wife is publicly available. Reinstein has kept his personal life extremely private throughout his career. What is Michael Reinstein's religion? Reinstein has not publicly disclosed his religious beliefs. What companies does Michael Reinstein own? Through Regent, he holds stakes in brands including Escada, La Senza, Club Monaco, Lillian Vernon, Sassoon, Regis Salons, Supercuts UK, and Sightline Media Group, among others. Does Michael Reinstein have Instagram? He previously had a private Instagram account with roughly 43,600 followers, but deactivated it after photographs of him with Kidman in Italy went viral in July 2026.

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Source: Legit.ng